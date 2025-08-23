Sheriff tells dealers caught in Cradlehall raid they are ‘disposable’ to crime bosses

A pair of English drug dealers who travelled to Inverness to sell class A substances have been told by a sheriff they are “entirely disposable” to their criminal bosses.

Sheriff Gary Aitken jailed Jack O’Connor, from Liverpool, and Kaya Preston, from Birmingham, who admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

O’Connor and Preston appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court, where the former admitted to being concerned in the supply of diamorphine and the latter in the supply of cocaine.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that on June 6 last year police executed a search warrant at an address in Towerhill Road, Cradlehall.

“Both accused were found within, running towards the bathroom,” she said.

The pair, and the house, were searched, recovering drugs with a potential total resale value of more than £17,000.

The court heard that Preston had 93 small knotted packages containing cocaine in his pocket.

Heroin was found on the sofa and the coffee table in the living-room.

Wraps and cash seized in search

DNA from both accused was found on various “wraps” seized in the search, which also recovered £4,915 in cash.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for O’Connor, told the court his client was currently serving a custodial sentence for involvement in “the same vein as matters before the court”.

He said O’Connor was “vulnerable” and had “found himself in debt and then beholden” adding that his client occupied “a low position within any supply chain”.

Solicitor Chloe MacDonald, for Preston, confirmed her client was also currently serving a prison sentence for “a very similar offence”.

She said: “He was in the locus for a very short period of time – his involvement is limited, although he accepts that he was involved.”

Ms MacDonald added that Preston had made “positive changes” since beginning his sentence.

‘An endless succession of ill-advised young men’

Sheriff Gary Aitken told the pair: “At some point, hopefully, young men from the larger cities in England will realise that there is an endless supply of them and they are entirely disposable to those who are making the big cash from the drugs trade.

“There seems to be an endless succession of ill-advised young men from various parts of England who think they won’t be noticed up here peddling what, frankly, kills people.”

He jailed both for 27 months and ordered the confiscation of £4,915 found at the property.