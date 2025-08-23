Sheriff tells dealers caught in Cradlehall raid they are ‘disposable’ to crime bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Sheriff tells dealers caught in Cradlehall raid they are ‘disposable’ to crime bosses

Jack O'Connor, from Liverpool, and Kaya Preston, from Birmingham, were jailed for supplying class A drugs in Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Justice Centre, where Jack O'Connor and Kaya Preston appeared from custody.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A pair of English drug dealers who travelled to Inverness to sell class A substances have been told by a sheriff they are “entirely disposable” to their criminal bosses.

Sheriff Gary Aitken jailed Jack O’Connor, from Liverpool, and Kaya Preston, from Birmingham, who admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The sheriff told them: “At some point, hopefully, young men from the larger cities in England will realise that there is an endless supply of them and they are entirely disposable to those who are making the big cash from the drugs trade.”

O’Connor and Preston appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court, where the former admitted to being concerned in the supply of diamorphine and the latter in the supply of cocaine.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that on June 6 last year police executed a search warrant at an address in Towerhill Road, Cradlehall.

“Both accused were found within, running towards the bathroom,” she said.

The pair, and the house, were searched, recovering drugs with a potential total resale value of more than £17,000.

The court heard that Preston had 93 small knotted packages containing cocaine in his pocket.

Heroin was found on the sofa and the coffee table in the living-room.

Wraps and cash seized in search

DNA from both accused was found on various “wraps” seized in the search, which also recovered £4,915 in cash.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for O’Connor, told the court his client was currently serving a custodial sentence for involvement in “the same vein as matters before the court”.

He said O’Connor was “vulnerable” and had “found himself in debt and then beholden” adding that his client occupied “a low position within any supply chain”.

Solicitor Chloe MacDonald, for Preston, confirmed her client was also currently serving a prison sentence for “a very similar offence”.

She said: “He was in the locus for a very short period of time – his involvement is limited, although he accepts that he was involved.”

Ms MacDonald added that Preston had made “positive changes” since beginning his sentence.

‘An endless succession of ill-advised young men’

Sheriff Gary Aitken told the pair: “At some point, hopefully, young men from the larger cities in England will realise that there is an endless supply of them and they are entirely disposable to those who are making the big cash from the drugs trade.

“There seems to be an endless succession of ill-advised young men from various parts of England who think they won’t be noticed up here peddling what, frankly, kills people.”

He jailed both for 27 months and ordered the confiscation of £4,915 found at the property.