Man jailed over ‘provoked’ and vicious assault on Invergordon High Street

A man who was caught on camera smashing his victim’s head off the ground on Invergordon’s High Street was “provoked” by a “quite dreadful” assault, a court has been told.

CCTV captured Kevin Johnston repeatedly striking his victim’s head on the road during the attack.

His solicitor told Sheriff Gary Aitken that the other man had targeted his client first, slashing his face with a dog food tin lid.

Johnston, 38, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court, having admitted a single charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life under provocation.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that, on February 5 of this year, Johnston and his victim had been drinking with others when an argument broke out, causing tension to “grow” between the pair.

She said: “At some point during the evening, the accused sustained an injury to his face, allegedly at the hands of the complainer.”

Then at 1.34am on February 6, police received a report of a disturbance on Invergordon High Street stating that “two males were fighting with one male having sustained facial injuries”.

Invergordon assault caught on CCTV

The ongoing incident was captured on CCTV, which was shown to the court.

Describing the footage, Ms Hood said: “CCTV of the incident shows the accused seated on top of the complainer on the ground in the middle of the crossroads whilst repeatedly punching down on his face.

“The accused is thereafter seen to be holding the head of the witness and banging it on the ground numerous times.

“An unknown member of the public tries to intervene and manages to distract him for a few moments, giving the complainer a reprieve.”

At the end of the footage, police arrive and Johnston raises his hands in the air, stands up and walks towards officers.

Johnston and his victim were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness in separate ambulances.

Victim suffered fractured eye socket

The other man was found to have a swollen top lip and fractured left eye socket, along with lacerations and abrasions to his face and a haematoma to the back of his head.

Johnston was arrested in A&E at 3.45am on suspicion of assault and made no reply.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Johnston, reminded the court his client had admitted the assault “under provocation” and said: “The Crown have accepted provocation in this case.”

Mr Dickson said: “Mr Johnston had been the victim of a quite dreadful assault before this.”

He said his client and the other man had been involved in an earlier altercation, but when matters had calmed down, Johnston was “the victim of an unprovoked attack”.

He told Sheriff Aitken: “What was used was a lid of a dog food can. Mr Johnston was slashed repeatedly.”

The attack resulted in a “a full thickness laceration” to the right side of Johnston’s face, which will now require plastic surgery, as well as further lacerations to the left side of his face, which will also scar.

“It is inevitable he will be disfigured permanently,” Mr Dickson said.

‘Sustained and vicious attack’

The defence agent said it was in the aftermath of this alleged assault that Johnston had come across the other man in the street and had “got the upper hand”.

He told the sheriff: “The danger of life was a purely theoretical one.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Johnston: “The apparent assault that occurred on you would indeed appear to be a serious one – in due course, the court will deal with that.

“The way to deal with it is not to, when you bump into the person who did it, assault them to the point of smashing an eye socket.

“This was a sustained and vicious attack, regardless of why you did it. I do not consider anything other than a custodial sentence can be appropriate.”

He jailed Johnston for 18 months, backdated to February 10, followed by nine months on supervised release.