Elgin brute who tried to murder baby jailed as victim’s family speak of agony

A heartless brute who tried to kill a baby – then lied about it – has been jailed for seven years.

Stuart Flood committed the crimes in Aberdeen over a three-month period in 2021 when he shook, pinched and inflicted trauma on the boy.

When confronted by the baby’s family, the 28-year-old from Elgin denied anything had happened – then changed his story, claiming it was an accident.

But he denied culpability and put the baby’s family through the ordeal of a lengthy trial.

However, a jury found him guilty of attempted murder, and today he was jailed.

After today’s hearing, the boy’s mum, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told us her son will have lifelong reminders of Flood’s callous actions.

‘Brute caused my son lifelong injuries’

She added: “As a result of Flood’s crimes, my son has suffered permanent injuries.

“When he is of an age at which he can understand the severity of what happened, my son will grow up to know exactly why he has a shunt for the rest of his life – as well as the scars and the misshapenness of his head.

“Thankfully, the incident took place when my son was too young to register what happened, let alone remember it.

“The development of his mobility skills and his speech and language skills has been delayed.

“It’s been four years since this trauma occurred – and even now my son has appointments with a paediatrician to assess his development as he grows.”

Baby airlifted to hospital

During today’s hearing, the court heard how the baby was just 14 days old when Flood first subjected him to violence.

And the assaults continued over multiple occasions between April 29 2021 and July 23 2021.

Flood, who works as a window cleaner, caused the baby so much pain that the tot required emergency surgery and to be flown from Aberdeen to a specialist hospital in Glasgow.

The boy’s mum told us: “Flood’s actions have caused a lot of distress.

“I had to be signed off work due to the anxiety of the situation and being put through the stress of a trial.

“This was all because Flood couldn’t do the right thing and plead guilty to face up to what he has done to my son.

“If it weren’t for Flood’s continued chain of lies and him changing his many stories, we would all be in a much better situation.”

Baby abuser had a chance to admit lesser charge

The court heard today how prosecutors had offered Flood the chance to plead guilty to the charge under deletion of the words ‘attempted murder’.

But Flood, of Lossie Cottages, Elgin, rejected that offer and a jury found him guilty of attempted murder by shaking the boy, pinching his face and otherwise inflicting trauma to the head by means unknown.

The charge states that the baby suffered severe injury, permanent disfigurement, had his life was endangered.

‘Very serious crimes’

During today’s hearing, Judge Paul Brown told Flood, a first offender: “You stand convicted of the attempted murder of a completely vulnerable infant in your care.

“The injuries inflicted were very serious indeed.

“There will be a lasting impact of your actions.”

Flood appeared via video link from HMP Perth for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Defence counsel Bert Kerrigan KC said Flood maintained that two initial incidents were accidents that he was not responsible for.

No explanation was given for the “significant injury” which resulted in the child requiring surgery.

Mr Kerrigan said: “Simply, I ask the court to take a realistic view of the overall circumstances of this tragic case.

“Happily, the evidence shows that the child has survived the horrendous situation he was in at the time he was taken from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and, subsequently, flown to Glasgow.”

Judge Brown said only a “substantial” jail term was appropriate given the “grave nature” of the crime.

‘My mum kept me strong’

Flood was sentenced to seven years in custody, backdated to when he was first remanded in June.

After the hearing, the boy’s mother added: “My mum – the victim’s grandmother – has been a huge help.

“She has kept me strong through the situation, and we have had almost-daily social-work visits.

“My mum has also lost her ability to work due to what has happened.

“My mental health has been affected by Flood’s actions and I was placed on high-dose medication.

“But I can happily and proudly say that I am finally on the mend.

‘Attacker hid his actions and lied’

“I am extremely cautious of who I let around my son because someone who should have loved and protected him did the unthinkable.

“Then he hid what his actions were and told lies when questioned.

“I am very fortunate to have the close-knit family support that I do.”

The boy’s grandmother added: “Today, Flood has finally got his comeuppance.

“As a family, we will always be reminded of what happened because my grandson will have the physical injuries to contend with.

“That is something that will never go away.

“The sentencing does give us an element of closure and we are smiling today.

“We just want to ensure that anyone who has any future dealings with this man knows exactly what he is like.”