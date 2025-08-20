Aberdeen man used suicide threats to rape women and abuse partners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man used suicide threats to rape women and abuse partners

Thomas Wade, 26, sobbed as he was led off to prison after being found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen.

By Joanne Warnock
Thomas Wade went on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.
An Aberdeen man who used the threat of suicide to rape two women and domestically abuse two more has been locked up after a trial.

Thomas Wade, 26, denied the sex attacks along with other domestic abuse charges, including controlling and coercive behaviour.

The jury of eight women and six men took six hours to find Wade guilty on all but one of the eight charges he was facing.

Wade, of Bucksburn, was convicted of raping two women over a two-year period in the early 2020s and sobbed as he was led off to prison.

Self-harm threats

His crimes took place at various addresses in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and other parts of Scotland, according to court papers.

The jury found Wade guilty by majority of raping one woman, and of coercing her into having sex with him, threatening to harm himself if she refused.

Another woman was also raped by Wade and forced to participate in other sexual activities against her will by Wade, who again used threats of self-harm to coerce her.

It was found that he controlled both woman by repeatedly making suicidal threats and bombarding them with text messages and calls if they did not meet his demands.

Told victim he had a rope around his neck

He was further found to have pushed one onto a bed and acted aggressively towards her.

A third woman was domestically abused by Wade, who would utter suicidal threats to the woman and on one occasion, even told her he had a rope around his neck.

It was also proved that Wade exposed himself to this woman for sexual gratification and to distress her, and he carried out a sex act whilst on video calls to her.

The court heard he also forced the woman to expose her breasts and would threaten to kill himself if she refused.

He was further convicted of abusing a fourth woman by trying to control her social activities, stop her seeing friends and assaulting her by striking her on the head with a key.

Thomas Wade arrives for his trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Wade made multiple threats to killing himself

Again, Wade would make threats to kill himself if she did not do his bidding and would tell her he had access to ropes and a knife.

His behaviour was described as being aggressive as he shouted and swore at her and threatened to tell his parents she had assaulted him.

Wade’s defence counsel, David Moggach KC, asked that his client – who he said is autistic and married with a child – be allowed bail until his sentencing hearing.

Remanded in custody

However, Judge Andrew Miller said: “These charges amount to a very serious course of behaviour and sexual offending – the crime of rape is especially serious.

“I have listened to what has been said and your application for bail, however, because rape is so serious I am unable to grant that application.

“Your bail will be withdrawn, and you will be remanded in custody.

“Because you have been convicted of a serious sexual offences you are now subject to the sex offender’s notification requirements.”

Wade, who sobbed as he was led away, will be sentenced next month.