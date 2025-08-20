Aberdeen man used suicide threats to rape women and abuse partners

An Aberdeen man who used the threat of suicide to rape two women and domestically abuse two more has been locked up after a trial.

Thomas Wade, 26, denied the sex attacks along with other domestic abuse charges, including controlling and coercive behaviour.

The jury of eight women and six men took six hours to find Wade guilty on all but one of the eight charges he was facing.

Wade, of Bucksburn, was convicted of raping two women over a two-year period in the early 2020s and sobbed as he was led off to prison.

Self-harm threats

His crimes took place at various addresses in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and other parts of Scotland, according to court papers.

The jury found Wade guilty by majority of raping one woman, and of coercing her into having sex with him, threatening to harm himself if she refused.

Another woman was also raped by Wade and forced to participate in other sexual activities against her will by Wade, who again used threats of self-harm to coerce her.

It was found that he controlled both woman by repeatedly making suicidal threats and bombarding them with text messages and calls if they did not meet his demands.

Told victim he had a rope around his neck

He was further found to have pushed one onto a bed and acted aggressively towards her.

A third woman was domestically abused by Wade, who would utter suicidal threats to the woman and on one occasion, even told her he had a rope around his neck.

It was also proved that Wade exposed himself to this woman for sexual gratification and to distress her, and he carried out a sex act whilst on video calls to her.

The court heard he also forced the woman to expose her breasts and would threaten to kill himself if she refused.

He was further convicted of abusing a fourth woman by trying to control her social activities, stop her seeing friends and assaulting her by striking her on the head with a key.

Wade made multiple threats to killing himself

Again, Wade would make threats to kill himself if she did not do his bidding and would tell her he had access to ropes and a knife.

His behaviour was described as being aggressive as he shouted and swore at her and threatened to tell his parents she had assaulted him.

Wade’s defence counsel, David Moggach KC, asked that his client – who he said is autistic and married with a child – be allowed bail until his sentencing hearing.

Remanded in custody

However, Judge Andrew Miller said: “These charges amount to a very serious course of behaviour and sexual offending – the crime of rape is especially serious.

“I have listened to what has been said and your application for bail, however, because rape is so serious I am unable to grant that application.

“Your bail will be withdrawn, and you will be remanded in custody.

“Because you have been convicted of a serious sexual offences you are now subject to the sex offender’s notification requirements.”

Wade, who sobbed as he was led away, will be sentenced next month.