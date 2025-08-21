Buckie welder loses licence after high-speed pursuit through Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie welder loses licence after high-speed pursuit through Aberdeenshire

Police had to race at 125mph to try and catch-up with Pavol Holka as he drove through Portsoy and towards Banff earlier this year.

By Jamie Ross
Pavol Holka, who led police on a chase through Portsoy, at Banff Sheriff Cour
Pavol Holka at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A ship welder from Buckie has been banned from the roads for more than a year after leading police on a high-speed chase through the north-east.

Pavol Holka, 41, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for dangerous driving as he made his way through Portsoy and headed towards Banff on February 7 this year.

The welder, who produced a character reference from his bosses at his hearing this week in an effort to mitigate against his impending roads ban, will now wait to discover if he will also lose his job as a result of his latest driving conviction.

Speeding and careless driving offences in past

Defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge said his client’s driving record was “not ideal”.

Referencing previous speeding convictions and two counts of careless driving from 2011 and 2021, respectively, Mr Beveridge branded the behaviour of Holka on the roads earlier this year as “appalling”.

“I appreciate it’s an appalling piece of driving, my lord,” he said.

“Any period of disqualification is going to lead to the loss of his job. He works as a welder-fabricator on boats, and gets sent around the country and has to meet up with boats. He goes everywhere from Scrabster down to Newcastle.

“Obviously, there will be a huge knock-on impact to his family as well.”

Mr Beveridge, who said his client could potentially move to try to keep his job, added that on the day of the offence, Holka’s teenage son had been unwell and he was “distracted”.

“It’s no excuse,” he said.

The route Pavol Holka took through the north-east. Image: DC Thomson

Sped through 30mph zone

At Holka’s last calling, the court heard that he had ignored speed limits as he made his way through Portsoy.

Police officers in an unmarked car had spotted his white Ford Kuga approach them from behind as they entered the port from the direction of Cullen and he overtook both them and a van ahead before being lost to sight.

He ignored the 30mph limit on the route and continued on to the A98 towards Banff, where police gave chase.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said: “The police travelled up to 60mph within the 30mph zone, trying to catch up with the accused and his vehicle, but failed to catch up with him.”

Holka would then be spotted overtaking several more vehicles, including a lorry, and ignoring a solid white line marking on the road itself.

He would only be stopped when he slowed down for temporary traffic lights near the junction to the B9121 towards Whitehills, near Banff.

“The police ended up travelling at 125mph in their car in this 60mph zone, still trying to catch up with the accused who had overtaken a further four cars in the distance,” Ms MacDonald added.

Pavol Holka at an earlier calling of the case. Image: DC Thomson

‘Terrible driving’

Sentencing Holka, Sheriff Robert McDonald told him he would now need to resit his driving test if he wanted to get back behind the wheel.

Throughout the case’s calling, the sheriff had peppered Mr Beveridge with comments about the quality of Holka’s driving and his previous driving offences.

“It’s not an enviable driving record,” he said as the defence solicitor remarked on Holka’s speeding.

This was followed by: “He needs to start driving better.”

Addressing Holka, whose address was given as Brodie Avenue, directly, the sheriff said: “I did take the actual speeds as estimates rather than gospel, but at the same time it was clear to me this was really terrible driving.

“You’ve got a record of driving too fast and not carefully enough.”

In addition to the ban, Sheriff McDonald imposed a community payback order on Holka, which will see him complete 80 hours of unpaid work within the next six months, and he will be under the supervision of the social work department for the same period.