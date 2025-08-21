Buckie welder loses licence after high-speed pursuit through Aberdeenshire

A ship welder from Buckie has been banned from the roads for more than a year after leading police on a high-speed chase through the north-east.

Pavol Holka, 41, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for dangerous driving as he made his way through Portsoy and headed towards Banff on February 7 this year.

The welder, who produced a character reference from his bosses at his hearing this week in an effort to mitigate against his impending roads ban, will now wait to discover if he will also lose his job as a result of his latest driving conviction.

Speeding and careless driving offences in past

Defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge said his client’s driving record was “not ideal”.

Referencing previous speeding convictions and two counts of careless driving from 2011 and 2021, respectively, Mr Beveridge branded the behaviour of Holka on the roads earlier this year as “appalling”.

“I appreciate it’s an appalling piece of driving, my lord,” he said.

“Any period of disqualification is going to lead to the loss of his job. He works as a welder-fabricator on boats, and gets sent around the country and has to meet up with boats. He goes everywhere from Scrabster down to Newcastle.

“Obviously, there will be a huge knock-on impact to his family as well.”

Mr Beveridge, who said his client could potentially move to try to keep his job, added that on the day of the offence, Holka’s teenage son had been unwell and he was “distracted”.

“It’s no excuse,” he said.

Sped through 30mph zone

At Holka’s last calling, the court heard that he had ignored speed limits as he made his way through Portsoy.

Police officers in an unmarked car had spotted his white Ford Kuga approach them from behind as they entered the port from the direction of Cullen and he overtook both them and a van ahead before being lost to sight.

He ignored the 30mph limit on the route and continued on to the A98 towards Banff, where police gave chase.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said: “The police travelled up to 60mph within the 30mph zone, trying to catch up with the accused and his vehicle, but failed to catch up with him.”

Holka would then be spotted overtaking several more vehicles, including a lorry, and ignoring a solid white line marking on the road itself.

He would only be stopped when he slowed down for temporary traffic lights near the junction to the B9121 towards Whitehills, near Banff.

“The police ended up travelling at 125mph in their car in this 60mph zone, still trying to catch up with the accused who had overtaken a further four cars in the distance,” Ms MacDonald added.

‘Terrible driving’

Sentencing Holka, Sheriff Robert McDonald told him he would now need to resit his driving test if he wanted to get back behind the wheel.

Throughout the case’s calling, the sheriff had peppered Mr Beveridge with comments about the quality of Holka’s driving and his previous driving offences.

“It’s not an enviable driving record,” he said as the defence solicitor remarked on Holka’s speeding.

This was followed by: “He needs to start driving better.”

Addressing Holka, whose address was given as Brodie Avenue, directly, the sheriff said: “I did take the actual speeds as estimates rather than gospel, but at the same time it was clear to me this was really terrible driving.

“You’ve got a record of driving too fast and not carefully enough.”

In addition to the ban, Sheriff McDonald imposed a community payback order on Holka, which will see him complete 80 hours of unpaid work within the next six months, and he will be under the supervision of the social work department for the same period.