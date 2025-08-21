Man sent women’s underwear pictures to shocked Aberchirder neighbour

A pensioner has been placed on the sex offenders register after he sent a neighbour images of himself in women’s underwear.

David Rennie, 70, appeared for sentencing at Banff Sheriff Court on Monday where he was told he would be subject to the notification requirements for the crime.

It will see him forced to inform police of his address and any changes to his personal life for the next year.

The Merchant Navy veteran had been living in Aberchirder at the time of the offence and admitted to repeatedly sending images of his genitals in women’s underwear to his target.

‘Overstepped the mark’ in messages

Rennie had also sent the woman a video of a man carrying out a sex act and an image of a naked male with his private parts on show.

A narrative of how Rennie went about delivering this content and the woman’s reaction to it was not given to the court on Monday, but court papers show that Rennie admitted to sending his perverted messages between October 15 and December 20 in 2023.

His solicitor, Stuart Beveridge, said the offence was a “one-off” for his client.

He said Rennie and the woman, who we cannot name for legal reasons, had initially shared an interest in the Merchant Navy.

“He entirely accepts he should not have sent the images that he did,” Mr Beveridge said.

“They were discussing [the Merchant Navy], and what started as innocent banter basically turned into something a bit more. He accepts, my lord, he overstepped the mark here.”

Moved to opposite end of the country

Background reports on Rennie had been called for ahead of his sentencing, and Mr Beveridge described those as “full”.

“It’s a very positive report,” Mr Beveridge said.

“He’s 70 years of age – never been in trouble of any kind before.

“[He’s] led a very pro-social life up until this one-off incident.”

Mr Beveridge added that his client, who has been branded as “low risk”, has since left the area completely and was now living more than 250 miles away in Newton Stewart in Dumfries.

In sentencing him, Sheriff Robert McDonald told Rennie that a supervision order, which will see him fall under the eye of social workers and be made to comply with any instructions they give him, was the “appropriate” way forward.

Rennie, whose address was given as Princes Street, will also be subject to the notifications requirement during this 12-month period.