Man sent women’s underwear pictures to shocked Aberchirder neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man sent women’s underwear pictures to shocked Aberchirder neighbour

David Rennie sent a photo of himself wearing the knickers, along with images of private parts, to a woman.

By Jamie Ross
David Rennie arrives at Banff Sheriff Court.
David Rennie arrives at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A pensioner has been placed on the sex offenders register after he sent a neighbour images of himself in women’s underwear.

David Rennie, 70, appeared for sentencing at Banff Sheriff Court on Monday where he was told he would be subject to the notification requirements for the crime.

It will see him forced to inform police of his address and any changes to his personal life for the next year.

The Merchant Navy veteran had been living in Aberchirder at the time of the offence and admitted to repeatedly sending images of his genitals in women’s underwear to his target.

Banff Sheriff Court.
The case called at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Overstepped the mark’ in messages

Rennie had also sent the woman a video of a man carrying out a sex act and an image of a naked male with his private parts on show.

A narrative of how Rennie went about delivering this content and the woman’s reaction to it was not given to the court on Monday, but court papers show that Rennie admitted to sending his perverted messages between October 15 and December 20 in 2023.

His solicitor, Stuart Beveridge, said the offence was a “one-off” for his client.

He said Rennie and the woman, who we cannot name for legal reasons, had initially shared an interest in the Merchant Navy.

“He entirely accepts he should not have sent the images that he did,” Mr Beveridge said.

“They were discussing [the Merchant Navy], and what started as innocent banter basically turned into something a bit more. He accepts, my lord, he overstepped the mark here.”

David Rennie lived in Aberchirder at the time of the pictures incident.
David Rennie at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Moved to opposite end of the country

Background reports on Rennie had been called for ahead of his sentencing, and Mr Beveridge described those as “full”.

“It’s a very positive report,” Mr Beveridge said.

“He’s 70 years of age – never been in trouble of any kind before.

“[He’s] led a very pro-social life up until this one-off incident.”

Mr Beveridge added that his client, who has been branded as “low risk”, has since left the area completely and was now living more than 250 miles away in Newton Stewart in Dumfries.

In sentencing him, Sheriff Robert McDonald told Rennie that a supervision order, which will see him fall under the eye of social workers and be made to comply with any instructions they give him, was the “appropriate” way forward.

Rennie, whose address was given as Princes Street, will also be subject to the notifications requirement during this 12-month period.