Aberdeen man jailed after unprovoked Buckfast bottle attack left victim disfigured

A man has been jailed after admitting to attacking strangers, one with a glass bottle.

John White, 28, carried out his attacks last year and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody to be sentenced.

The court was told he stabbed one of his victims with a shard of glass.

White, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, also threatened to stab an Aberdeen van driver as he walked across Seaton Avenue in front of the vehicle on September 25 2024.

Attempted theft of van

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon explained that White had then gone on to try to steal the man’s van after the driver exited the vehicle.

He said: “White punched him, and they began struggling.”

In the fracas, White managed to get into the driver’s seat and tried to start the van, but stalled it, the court heard.

The owner of the van pulled White out of the driver’s seat and White left in the company of a female and another male.

Police later traced the pair and they took him to Kittybrewster custody suite, where White spat at one officer before being taken to a cell.

Smeared faeces on wall of cell

Mr Gordon continued: “[White] proceeded to intentionally defecate in the cell and smeared faeces on the walls and mattress.”

The court was told White was remanded at this time but released on an electronic tag on October 4.

A few days later, on October 10, White was on School Road at around 9.30pm and bought a bottle of Buckfast from a shop nearby, the court was told.

White was with another male and the pair were both wearing face masks, and began haranguing a man walking in front of them, Mr Gordon said.

“The other male stated ‘this is my Seaton’ – the complainer took no notice and continued walking,” the fiscal depute said.

Pulled a knife from pocket

White’s companion pressed the bottle of Buckfast onto the man’s chest and swung it towards his face, but it did not connect.

“White then pulled a knife from his pocket and held it by his side,” Mr Gordon said: “The complainer was scared, so he kept walking.

“White and his companion followed him and kicked him twice to his legs and buttocks.

“White stated ‘f*** off back to where you came from’.”

Mr Gordon explained that another two witnesses then saw the argument and began walking towards them.

White brandished the bottle at one and then ran away, after grabbing an iPhone dropped by one of the men.

Around 15 minutes later, now on Seaton Drive, another man was assaulted by the pair with the now broken Buckfast bottle.

White admitted striking the man on the head with it and stabbing him with a shard of glass to his severe injury and disfigurement.

Permanent disfiguring injuries

The man was left with a deep wound to his right shoulder, which needed stitches, and three other cuts, including a u-shaped wound on his head which needed two layers of stitches.

The court heard that after being traced to an address on School Road, White spat on arresting officers.

Speaking on White’s behalf, Sian Grant said her client had suffered significant childhood trauma after witnessing the death of his father when he was nine.

She said: “He had been taking a significant amount of alcohol at the time and has little recollection.

“He does take full responsibility – but there is simply no excuse.”

Ms Grant said White was hoping to start afresh and live with family members in Ayrshire, saying he needed “intensive support” from social workers, asking for a community-based disposal.

‘Absolutely horrific’

“He is at an age now where he needs to sort himself out,” Ms Grant added: “These incidents are absolutely horrific.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace said this had been violent offending on members of the public regarding the September incident.

He added: “Then you engaged in more serious violent offending on people you did not know – because they were trying to help each other.

“You are entitled to a discount for your early plea, but a significant custodial sentence is required.”

He sentenced White to a total of 48 months imprisonment, including added time for the racial aggravation, extending his sentence by two years on a release licence.

White sobbed as the sentence was handed out and shouted at the sheriff: “You don’t know the end of it – you have sent me to get eaten up by the wolves.”

Then, turning to the public gallery, he added: “Love you ma.”