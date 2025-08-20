Aberdeen pair appear in court charged with attempted murder after weekend incident

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident in Aberdeen last weekend.

We reported on Saturday that there had been a disturbance near Bayview Court on School Road.

Police taped off a grassed area after being called to the scene at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

An ambulance crew took a man to hospital following the incident.

Earlier today, three people appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

Attempted murder charge

Craig Dick, 37, of Aberdeen, was charged with one count of assault to injury and attempted murder and another count of assault to injury.

He is also accused of dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Kimberley Duncan, 35, of Aberdeen, was charged with one count of assault to injury and attempted murder.

She is also charged with assault and knife possession.

Jordan Lee Chesser, 28, of Aberdeen, was charged with two counts of assault to injury and one count of assault.

He is also charged with three counts of threatening or abusive behaviour and one count of vandalism.

Chesser also faces seven road offence allegations.

No pleas

He is alleged to have taken a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driven dangerously and driven while disqualified

Chesser is also accused of two counts of driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and failing to report an accident.

None of the three made a plea.

They were each committed for further examination.

Dick and Chesser were remanded in custody, while Duncan was granted bail.

All three are due to appear at the same court at some point within the next eight days.