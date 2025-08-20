Aberdeen pair appear in court charged with attempted murder after weekend incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Aberdeen pair appear in court charged with attempted murder after weekend incident

Craig Dick, 37, and Kimberley Duncan, 35, of Aberdeen, both appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of attempted murder.

By Dale Haslam
Police have cordoned off an area outside Bayview Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident in Aberdeen last weekend.

We reported on Saturday that there had been a disturbance near Bayview Court on School Road.

Police taped off a grassed area after being called to the scene at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

An ambulance crew took a man to hospital following the incident.

Earlier today, three people appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

Attempted murder charge

Craig Dick, 37, of Aberdeen, was charged with one count of assault to injury and attempted murder and another count of assault to injury.

He is also accused of dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Kimberley Duncan, 35, of Aberdeen, was charged with one count of assault to injury and attempted murder.

She is also charged with assault and knife possession.

Jordan Lee Chesser, 28, of Aberdeen, was charged with two counts of assault to injury and one count of assault.

He is also charged with three counts of threatening or abusive behaviour and one count of vandalism.

Chesser also faces seven road offence allegations.

No pleas

He is alleged to have taken a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driven dangerously and driven while disqualified

Chesser is also accused of two counts of driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and failing to report an accident.

None of the three made a plea.

They were each committed for further examination.

Dick and Chesser were remanded in custody, while Duncan was granted bail.

All three are due to appear at the same court at some point within the next eight days.