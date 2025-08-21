Repeat Ross-shire drink-driver jailed after fifth conviction

A Ross-shire man has been jailed for a total of 10 months and two weeks after notching up five drink or drug driving convictions in the last 11 years.

James Mee, 41, had been remanded in custody on July 24 for breaching a community payback order imposed for two drug driving offences committed at North Kessock on March 7 and March 10 2023.

At Inverness Sheriff Court Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was told that on both occasions, Mee’s cannabis reading was 7mcgs when the legal limit is 2mcgs.

The first police encounter was sparked by his driving too slowly and the second was when he was reported in the vehicle, which had stopped on the Black Isle.

Custodial threshold reached

Two of his previous convictions were committed in 2014 and 2016 and his fifth contravention of the road traffic legislation was on the morning of July 12 last year, when he was reported being under the influence at Tain’s Tesco store before driving off.

His blood reading on that occasion determined he was more than four times the limit.

Defending, John MacColl told the court that his client now had five drink or drug-related offences, which met the custodial threshold.

“He is in a difficult position,” the lawyer added.

Sheriff Cruickshank told Mee, of Windsor Place, Conon Bridge, there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

He also banned him from driving for four years, two months and two weeks.