Alford man guilty of historic sexual abuse against child

An Alford man faces a lengthy jail term after a jury convicted him on 10 counts of historic child sex abuse.

Raymond McKay, 58, stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of carrying out a campaign of offences during a five-year period in Essex.

He denied all the charges against him.

The trial was initially heard in late 2023, but jurors were unable to reach a verdict and a retrial concluded on Monday.

It was alleged McKay, now of Whitehouse, Alford, sexually assaulted the boy on numerous occasions in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave evidence from behind a screen during the trial and said the abuse took place “sometimes twice a week and sometimes every couple of months”.

The abuse continued into adulthood and the victim said it left him feeling timid and shy.

Victim’s emotional evidence

The victim said he realised as he got older that the abuse “wasn’t right” before finally confronting McKay about the assaults years later.

At one stage during the trial, the victim – who was shaking as he gave evidence – broke down in tears in the witness box, prompting the judge to pause proceedings and clear the court.

Cross-examining the victim, Mark Kelly KC, defending, challenged his claims of abuse.

Mr Kelly told him: “You were not sexually abused by Raymond McKay, as you allege.”

The victim replied: “I was.”

Accused claims victim lied

When asked why he did not report the sexual abuse for more than 20 years, the witness said: “I could have done that, but I would have been scared of the repercussions.”

Giving evidence on his own behalf, McKay told the jury the victim had made up the allegations as a form of revenge.

After deliberating for two hours and 42 minutes, the jury unanimously convicted McKay on Tuesday on seven counts of indecent assault and three counts of buggery.

Judge Alexander Mills directed the jury to return not guilty verdicts on three other counts of sexual assault.

McKay, who was remanded in custody, will be sentenced on Friday September 26.