Aberdeen cocaine dealer locked up after £100,000 of drugs found

An Albanian drug dealer tried to leap out of a window to escape from police after being caught red-handed with more than £100,000 worth of cocaine.

Ridvan Morina, 21, was jailed for two years and eight months when he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Dundee today.

The court heard Morina carried out the crime to pay off debts he’d accrued while travelling to the UK.

Lord Ericht said: “You pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine. The 856g of cocaine recovered has a potential street value of up to £101,600.

“You acknowledge you had travelled from England to Aberdeen with the intention of repaying outstanding debts to associates when you were aware it would involve criminal activity and drugs.

“The crime is a serious one and there is no alternative to a custodial sentence. I take into account your age.”

Dealer tried to jump out window

Morina was the only person in the property at the city’s Stoneywood Road when officers armed with a warrant forced entry on March 26 this year.

As police closed in, Morina moved towards a bedroom window and was going to jump out before officers intervened and prevented his escape.

The court heard that in January this year, police received intelligence that a specific phone number was being used by an Albanian male dealing cocaine in Aberdeen and Dundee.

Advocate depute Martin Crawford said: “The accused was found in a bedroom preparing to jump out the window.” Morina was restrained and detained by officers.

Some of the cocaine was in block form but police also found 121 zip-sealed bags containing individual deals. Morina’s DNA was found on scales in the property and on a knife that had cocaine residue on it.

‘He felt threatened’

Officers found a notebook with drug-related entries, along with £5,310 in cash in a chest of drawers.

The court heard that unemployed Morina, of no fixed abode, has no previous convictions in the UK though he previously breached immigration bail.

Morina, who followed the court proceedings with the aid of an interpreter, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on March 26 this year.

Defence counsel Louis Bendle said: “He essentially accrued a debt, which was the money for travelling to the UK. He initially gained employment in London but was not making enough after deductions to pay back the money he owed.

“He was given the opportunity to work in this drug operation to repay that debt. He felt threatened by those who had loaned him money.

“The outstanding debt has now been cleared by his brother. He has been employed in the construction industry since leaving school at 17. He expresses his remorse, shame, and acceptance of responsibility.”