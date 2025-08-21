Aberdeen cocaine dealer locked up after £100,000 of drugs found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Aberdeen cocaine dealer locked up after £100,000 of drugs found

Ridvan Morina, 21, "felt threatened" after running up debts to a criminal gang.

By Gordon Currie
Police recovered cocaine worth more than £100,000 in the raid.
An Albanian drug dealer tried to leap out of a window to escape from police after being caught red-handed with more than £100,000 worth of cocaine.

Ridvan Morina, 21, was jailed for two years and eight months when he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Dundee today.

The court heard Morina carried out the crime to pay off debts he’d accrued while travelling to the UK.

Lord Ericht said: “You pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine. The 856g of cocaine recovered has a potential street value of up to £101,600.

“You acknowledge you had travelled from England to Aberdeen with the intention of repaying outstanding debts to associates when you were aware it would involve criminal activity and drugs.

“The crime is a serious one and there is no alternative to a custodial sentence. I take into account your age.”

Dealer tried to jump out window

Morina was the only person in the property at the city’s Stoneywood Road when officers armed with a warrant forced entry on March 26 this year.

As police closed in, Morina moved towards a bedroom window and was going to jump out before officers intervened and prevented his escape.

The court heard that in January this year, police received intelligence that a specific phone number was being used by an Albanian male dealing cocaine in Aberdeen and Dundee.

Advocate depute Martin Crawford said: “The accused was found in a bedroom preparing to jump out the window.” Morina was restrained and detained by officers.

Some of the cocaine was in block form but police also found 121 zip-sealed bags containing individual deals. Morina’s DNA was found on scales in the property and on a knife that had cocaine residue on it.

‘He felt threatened’

Officers found a notebook with drug-related entries, along with £5,310 in cash in a chest of drawers.

The court heard that unemployed Morina, of no fixed abode, has no previous convictions in the UK though he previously breached immigration bail.

Morina, who followed the court proceedings with the aid of an interpreter, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on March 26 this year.

Defence counsel Louis Bendle said: “He essentially accrued a debt, which was the money for travelling to the UK. He initially gained employment in London but was not making enough after deductions to pay back the money he owed.

“He was given the opportunity to work in this drug operation to repay that debt. He felt threatened by those who had loaned him money.

“The outstanding debt has now been cleared by his brother. He has been employed in the construction industry since leaving school at 17. He expresses his remorse, shame, and acceptance of responsibility.”