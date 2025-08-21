Elgin mum ‘mortified’ after beating up woman in Asda car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Elgin mum ‘mortified’ after beating up woman in Asda car park

Rachel Dalgarno assaulted a woman shortly after the victim picked up her child from day care due to a prior disagreement.

By Jamie Ross
Rachel Dalgarno arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Elgin mum who assaulted a woman in a supermarket car park after a prior disagreement must pay her victim compensation, a sheriff has ruled.

Rachel Dalgarno, 35, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court this morning, to be sentenced for the attack, which left the victim covered in blood in front of the victim’s nursery-age child.

We previously reported that the court deferred sentencing in July so Dalgarno, also known as Barclay, could participate in the preparation of background reports.

Left other woman ‘dripping’ with blood

The court had previously heard how Dalgarno followed the other mum into the car park of Asda on Edgar Road on May 20 this year.

Dalgarno then squared up to the woman’s passenger window and launched into an assault.

At the time, fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court Dalgarno pulled up beside the woman in her grey Land Rover.

Ms Boyle added: “As Dalgarno exited her vehicle, she began shouting and swearing at [the victim] through her open front-passenger window.

“[The victim] asked Dalgarno to step outside to discuss the matter away from her child who was in the car.

“Dalgarno thereafter came round to the driver’s side and continued to shout at [the victim].

The victim told Dalgarno she could not behave like this in a public car park in broad daylight.

“Dalgarno grabbed the witness by the shirt and repeatedly punched her in the face four-to-five times,” Ms Boyle said.

The attack, which took place with a child in the car, would leave the woman with a deep cut on her lip and with blood “dripping” down her face.

Rachel Dalgarno obscures her face at an earlier calling of the case in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson

‘Mortified is the word she used’

At today’s hearing, Iain Maltman, representing Dalgarno, said his client was “humiliated” by her actions.

Mr Maltman added that his client has since lost work available to her through a local primary school where she worked in its kitchen.

“Mrs Dalgarno is 35 years of age, is married and has two young children,” he said.

“She has a history of work. Most recently that’s been relief work in a local school kitchen.

“It is a concern in the report she will not be able to carry on with that work and I think, sadly, that’s an inevitability.

“She is very sorry for the harm and distress caused to the complainer and her child here.

“She’s also deeply embarrassed, my lord.

“‘Mortified’ is the word she used on the first meeting with me to discuss matters.”

Mr Maltman added it would be a “huge surprise” if Dalgarno got herself back into trouble in future.

The Asda supermarket on Edgar Road in Elgin. Image: Google Street View

Prior disagreement led to row.

Mr Maltman went on to say that a “build up” to the two women meeting in the car park had taken place “over a period of months”.

He added that Delgarno had made a “poor decision” to approach the other woman “in the hope of coming to some resolution”.

He added: “It didn’t go at all as she hoped and she accepts that she then lost control.

“It’s completely out of character, essentially.”

Mr Maltman added that his client would be able to pay compensation.

The sheriff, David Harvie, ordered Dalgarno to pay £400 compensation to the victim.