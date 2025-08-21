Elgin mum ‘mortified’ after beating up woman in Asda car park

An Elgin mum who assaulted a woman in a supermarket car park after a prior disagreement must pay her victim compensation, a sheriff has ruled.

Rachel Dalgarno, 35, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court this morning, to be sentenced for the attack, which left the victim covered in blood in front of the victim’s nursery-age child.

We previously reported that the court deferred sentencing in July so Dalgarno, also known as Barclay, could participate in the preparation of background reports.

Left other woman ‘dripping’ with blood

The court had previously heard how Dalgarno followed the other mum into the car park of Asda on Edgar Road on May 20 this year.

Dalgarno then squared up to the woman’s passenger window and launched into an assault.

At the time, fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court Dalgarno pulled up beside the woman in her grey Land Rover.

Ms Boyle added: “As Dalgarno exited her vehicle, she began shouting and swearing at [the victim] through her open front-passenger window.

“[The victim] asked Dalgarno to step outside to discuss the matter away from her child who was in the car.

“Dalgarno thereafter came round to the driver’s side and continued to shout at [the victim].

The victim told Dalgarno she could not behave like this in a public car park in broad daylight.

“Dalgarno grabbed the witness by the shirt and repeatedly punched her in the face four-to-five times,” Ms Boyle said.

The attack, which took place with a child in the car, would leave the woman with a deep cut on her lip and with blood “dripping” down her face.

‘Mortified is the word she used’

At today’s hearing, Iain Maltman, representing Dalgarno, said his client was “humiliated” by her actions.

Mr Maltman added that his client has since lost work available to her through a local primary school where she worked in its kitchen.

“Mrs Dalgarno is 35 years of age, is married and has two young children,” he said.

“She has a history of work. Most recently that’s been relief work in a local school kitchen.

“It is a concern in the report she will not be able to carry on with that work and I think, sadly, that’s an inevitability.

“She is very sorry for the harm and distress caused to the complainer and her child here.

“She’s also deeply embarrassed, my lord.

“‘Mortified’ is the word she used on the first meeting with me to discuss matters.”

Mr Maltman added it would be a “huge surprise” if Dalgarno got herself back into trouble in future.

Prior disagreement led to row.

Mr Maltman went on to say that a “build up” to the two women meeting in the car park had taken place “over a period of months”.

He added that Delgarno had made a “poor decision” to approach the other woman “in the hope of coming to some resolution”.

He added: “It didn’t go at all as she hoped and she accepts that she then lost control.

“It’s completely out of character, essentially.”

Mr Maltman added that his client would be able to pay compensation.

The sheriff, David Harvie, ordered Dalgarno to pay £400 compensation to the victim.