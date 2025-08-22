Elgin man who asked for heroin from Costa handed unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin man who asked for heroin from Costa handed unpaid work

Stephen Houston wanted drugs and a taxi home rather than a flat white from the coffee shop when he kicked-off with staff and customers.

By Jamie Ross
Stephen Houston arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Stephen Houston arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An Elgin man has been told to complete hours of unpaid work after he entered a Costa Coffee and demanded drugs from staff.

Elgin Sheriff Court had previously heard that Stephen Houston had entered the coffee shop in the town earlier this year where he kicked-off with customers and demanded heroin from employees.

He appeared at the court again on Thursday to be sentenced for the offence.

‘Mortified’ by his behaviour

Stephen Carty, representing Houston, said his client had a difficult relationship with alcohol and that vice had played a role in his actions on the day of the offence – May 18.

Mr Carty said: “Mr Houston is mortified at the way in which he behaved.

“It is a matter of regret to him that he caused such upset to the witnesses in this case. All Mr Houston can do is apologise unreservedly for the way in which he behaved.

“The issue here on this particular day was alcohol. It’s a matter, as indicated, of enormous regret and embarrassment for him that he is in court in respect of this matter today.”

The defence solicitor went on to tell the court that Houston has since sought help for his alcohol issues.

“He is aware that alcohol and him do not mix particularly well,” Mr Carty added.

“[There was] a number of personal matters and for a period of time he simply was drinking too much.”

Costa on Riverside Drive in Elgin.
Costa on Riverside Drive in Elgin, which does not offer a taxi service on its menu. Image: Google Street View.

‘If you don’t get me a taxi I’m going to get aggressive’

The court had previously heard from fiscal depute Sophie Marshall, who said Houston’s tirade happened at about 3pm in the Riverside Drive branch of Costa.

There, he entered on his mobile telephone already arguing with someone down the line.

His behaviour drew the attention of two women who were in the shop at the time.

“[They] were both alarmed at the accused’s behaviour,” Ms Marshall said.

“The accused appeared very aggressive and agitated. The accused turned to a staff member in Costa and asked for heroin before sitting down and demanding staff order a taxi for him.”

When a taxi did arrive for Houston, one of the women advised the driver of his behaviour within the shop, causing the taxi to leave without him.

At this point, the 45-year-old turned his anger onto her.

“As [she] was trying to get back into Costa Coffee, the accused approached her and got into her face and shouted something similar to ‘if you don’t get me a taxi I’m going to get aggressive and mad’,” Ms Marshall said.

Police thereafter arrived and arrested him from the car park.

Stephen Houston at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Stephen Houston at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Here we are again’

Sentencing Houston, Sheriff David Harvie imposed 56 hours of unpaid work, which he will have six months to complete.

“You got to 45 without really coming to the attention of the court, and here we are again,” he said.

The court had heard during the case’s last calling that Houston had only just appeared in the dock on July 10.

On that occasion, he admitted to a charge of drink-driving and was fined £500 and banned from the roads for 12 months.