Elgin man who asked for heroin from Costa handed unpaid work

An Elgin man has been told to complete hours of unpaid work after he entered a Costa Coffee and demanded drugs from staff.

Elgin Sheriff Court had previously heard that Stephen Houston had entered the coffee shop in the town earlier this year where he kicked-off with customers and demanded heroin from employees.

He appeared at the court again on Thursday to be sentenced for the offence.

‘Mortified’ by his behaviour

Stephen Carty, representing Houston, said his client had a difficult relationship with alcohol and that vice had played a role in his actions on the day of the offence – May 18.

Mr Carty said: “Mr Houston is mortified at the way in which he behaved.

“It is a matter of regret to him that he caused such upset to the witnesses in this case. All Mr Houston can do is apologise unreservedly for the way in which he behaved.

“The issue here on this particular day was alcohol. It’s a matter, as indicated, of enormous regret and embarrassment for him that he is in court in respect of this matter today.”

The defence solicitor went on to tell the court that Houston has since sought help for his alcohol issues.

“He is aware that alcohol and him do not mix particularly well,” Mr Carty added.

“[There was] a number of personal matters and for a period of time he simply was drinking too much.”

‘If you don’t get me a taxi I’m going to get aggressive’

The court had previously heard from fiscal depute Sophie Marshall, who said Houston’s tirade happened at about 3pm in the Riverside Drive branch of Costa.

There, he entered on his mobile telephone already arguing with someone down the line.

His behaviour drew the attention of two women who were in the shop at the time.

“[They] were both alarmed at the accused’s behaviour,” Ms Marshall said.

“The accused appeared very aggressive and agitated. The accused turned to a staff member in Costa and asked for heroin before sitting down and demanding staff order a taxi for him.”

When a taxi did arrive for Houston, one of the women advised the driver of his behaviour within the shop, causing the taxi to leave without him.

At this point, the 45-year-old turned his anger onto her.

“As [she] was trying to get back into Costa Coffee, the accused approached her and got into her face and shouted something similar to ‘if you don’t get me a taxi I’m going to get aggressive and mad’,” Ms Marshall said.

Police thereafter arrived and arrested him from the car park.

‘Here we are again’

Sentencing Houston, Sheriff David Harvie imposed 56 hours of unpaid work, which he will have six months to complete.

“You got to 45 without really coming to the attention of the court, and here we are again,” he said.

The court had heard during the case’s last calling that Houston had only just appeared in the dock on July 10.

On that occasion, he admitted to a charge of drink-driving and was fined £500 and banned from the roads for 12 months.