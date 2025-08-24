Hopeman fighter banned from the roads for Elgin drug-drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Hopeman fighter banned from the roads for Elgin drug-drive

Bradley Fiske had just returned from Thailand where he was training in Muay Thai when he was caught by police driving over the limit.

By Jamie Ross
Bradley Fiske arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Hopeman man who wants to one day become a professional fighter has been banned from the roads after he was caught drug-driving through Elgin.

Bradley Fiske had just come home from Thailand, where he had taken part in a Muay Thai fighting camp to hone his skills, when he appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday this week.

There, he admitted to driving over the limit on Wittet Drive and West Road earlier this year.

The court heard that the 19-year-old, who chose not to have a solicitor represent him, will now be without the use of a car for the next 12 months as he embarks on a college course to become qualified in coaching.

‘Anything I say here’s not going to justify it’

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that officers had collared Fiske in Elgin at about 3.30am on February 22 and they came to the conclusion that the teen was under the influence.

A drug test would later establish the Muay Thai specialist had 3.2 microgrammes of the cannabinoid delta-9 in his system. The legal limit of the drug is just 2 microgrammes.

Speaking on his own behalf, the first-time offender, whose address was given as Gordon Street, owned up to his mistake and gave Sheriff David Harvie an insight into his background.

Fiske said: “I’ve just returned from a fighting camp in Thailand and, in my first fight, dislocated my shoulder and sustained a bad shoulder injury. I’ve had to quit my construction job because of that.

“And now – well, today – I’m going to a college induction for sporting fitness because I want to become a coach as well as a professional fighter.

“I was just in a completely different mindset then. I don’t know what I was thinking that night. I know anything I say here’s not going to justify it, I shouldn’t have been driving.”

Bradley Fiske at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

‘We’re not bargaining’

Sentencing Fiske, Sheriff Harvie imposed a fine of £420 and banned him from the roads for a period of one year.

The sheriff had initially asked Fiske if he would be able to pay the money within 12 months or take unpaid work in its place, which drew a flurry of questions from the martial artist.

“I don’t have any income right now,” he said.

“With going to college and my shoulder, I’d probably need to take the fine.”

Fiske went on to ask what he could have taken instead.

He queried: “And what’s the alternative with the work?”

Sheriff Harvie responded: “We’re not bargaining.

“I’ve gone down that line, so it’s £400 and the victims’ surcharge.”

Fiske will now pay the fine back at the rate of £40 per month.