Hopeman fighter banned from the roads for Elgin drug-drive

A Hopeman man who wants to one day become a professional fighter has been banned from the roads after he was caught drug-driving through Elgin.

Bradley Fiske had just come home from Thailand, where he had taken part in a Muay Thai fighting camp to hone his skills, when he appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday this week.

There, he admitted to driving over the limit on Wittet Drive and West Road earlier this year.

The court heard that the 19-year-old, who chose not to have a solicitor represent him, will now be without the use of a car for the next 12 months as he embarks on a college course to become qualified in coaching.

‘Anything I say here’s not going to justify it’

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that officers had collared Fiske in Elgin at about 3.30am on February 22 and they came to the conclusion that the teen was under the influence.

A drug test would later establish the Muay Thai specialist had 3.2 microgrammes of the cannabinoid delta-9 in his system. The legal limit of the drug is just 2 microgrammes.

Speaking on his own behalf, the first-time offender, whose address was given as Gordon Street, owned up to his mistake and gave Sheriff David Harvie an insight into his background.

Fiske said: “I’ve just returned from a fighting camp in Thailand and, in my first fight, dislocated my shoulder and sustained a bad shoulder injury. I’ve had to quit my construction job because of that.

“And now – well, today – I’m going to a college induction for sporting fitness because I want to become a coach as well as a professional fighter.

“I was just in a completely different mindset then. I don’t know what I was thinking that night. I know anything I say here’s not going to justify it, I shouldn’t have been driving.”

‘We’re not bargaining’

Sentencing Fiske, Sheriff Harvie imposed a fine of £420 and banned him from the roads for a period of one year.

The sheriff had initially asked Fiske if he would be able to pay the money within 12 months or take unpaid work in its place, which drew a flurry of questions from the martial artist.

“I don’t have any income right now,” he said.

“With going to college and my shoulder, I’d probably need to take the fine.”

Fiske went on to ask what he could have taken instead.

He queried: “And what’s the alternative with the work?”

Sheriff Harvie responded: “We’re not bargaining.

“I’ve gone down that line, so it’s £400 and the victims’ surcharge.”

Fiske will now pay the fine back at the rate of £40 per month.