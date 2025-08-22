Buckie foster carer sent sexual messages to former charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Buckie foster carer sent sexual messages to former charge

Nicholas Murray sent the man, who had been under his care as a youngster, a series of 'flirty' texts that were deemed sexual in nature.

By Jamie Ross
Image: DC Thomson.

A Buckie foster carer who sent a man who once lived under his roof sexual messages will no longer be allowed to take in children.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard on Thursday that Nicholas Murray, who made a career as a fosterer, sent three WhatsApp texts to the vulnerable adult he had once cared for as a child.

The 50-year-old had branded the messages, which invited his victim to participate in a sex act, as “flirty” under police questioning.

Branding his behaviour as a “concern”, Sheriff David Harvie told Murray he would now need to add his name to the sex offenders register for the next year.

Image: DC Thomson.

Tried to edit the messages after sending them

The court had previously heard Murray’s messages included references to a sex act, and then an invitation to join him in said act.

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle said this made Murray’s target, a man in his 20s, “uncomfortable”.

Ms Boyle added: “The accused followed this by sending a message which read: ‘Thought you could help me out’.

“The witness interpreted this as the accused asking him for assistance in masturbation.

“The witness thereafter stopped replying to the accused due to feeling uncomfortable about this interaction.”

On Thursday, the court heard that after sending the messages, Murray had tried to edit them to remove the sexual references.

His defence solicitor, Megan Lee, said her client “fully accepts” he should not have sent the texts.

“There’s no satisfactory reason I can give the court as to why these three text messages were sent, particularly given the previous caregiving relationship that existed,” she said.

“These texts, my lord, however impulsively sent, Mr Murray fully accepts were absolutely inappropriate, distasteful and very distressing to the complainer.

“Mr Murray has an irreverent sense of humour, it can be said. But even Mr Murray, when he looked back at those text messages in black and white – devoid of any face-to-face context – knew within minutes they were completely inappropriate to send.

“He recognised it was wrong and then he moved to edit those messages. Unfortunately, of course, they were seen by the complainer and then caused distress accordingly.

“That could be taken a number of ways,” replied Sheriff Harvie.

Image: DC Thomson.

Disgraced and humiliated

Ms Lee went on to confirm that Murray, who has been a foster carer for 15 years, and his partner had both since resigned from Swiis Foster Care Scotland, with the care provider deeming Murray no longer suitable to act as a home for vulnerable people.

The company, the court heard, will also make a referral to Disclosure Scotland regarding Murray’s behaviour.

Ms Lee said: “He is now certainly disgraced and humiliated.

“It has now irrevocably changed his path [and] the path of his partner.

“Mr Murray is no longer a foster carer. I’ve received correspondence from his foster care agency indicating Mr Murray is no longer considered suitable to foster. Mr Murray has also provided me with his resignation letter, as well as his partner’s resignation letter.

“There are no children residing with them any longer. For his part, Mr Murray accepts that this door has now closed to him. It has also now closed for his partner and they will not be engaging in any kind of caregiving again.”

Ms Lee added that Murray, of St Andrews Square, was now looking to re-enter the workforce in retail and feared being added to the sex offenders register would be “catastrophic” to his job search efforts.

Image: DC Thomson.

Police interview comes under the microscope

Murray’s bizarre behaviour towards his former ward was further scrutinised when the subject of his police interview was brought to the court’s attention.

Sheriff Harvie said: “To quote him: ‘I was just being flirty’.

“Flirty? What’s the court to make of that?

“To a foster child, to whom he’s been paternal. He also says when he’s talking about the context of the conservation ‘that’s where the sexualised bit came in’.

“So he characterised it as sexualised, and then he tries to delete it.”

Ms Lee, in response, suggested Murray had been referencing the wording of the allegations against him when suggesting his messages were “sexualised”.

“My instructions from Mr Murray are that he is someone who has, as I say, a very irreverent, somewhat random sense of humour and he, certainly, has characterised this in the background report as a very poor joke on his part,” she said.

“He accepts he has used the word ‘flirty’. He’s indicated to me that was the wrong word to use. He meant to use something like ‘tongue-in-cheek’.”

Elgin Sheriff Court, where Nicholas Murray was sentenced. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Profound concern’ that the messages were sent at all

Sentencing Murray, Sheriff Harvie said there was no other option available to the court than to add him to the sex offenders register for the next year.

“I take into account that this was not one message,” the sheriff said.

“This was three messages, each an escalation of the one before. You describe it yourself in interview as being sexualised and that you were ‘just being flirty’.

“This was a message sent to a vulnerable adult who was previously in your care as a foster carer and, as what was already indicated, would have looked at you as the paternal figure.

“I’ll also note that you then edit them so that they no longer appear sexualised. It is of profound concern that you saw fit to send those messages.

“It really is impossible for the court to come to any other conclusion other than there is a significant sexual aspect here.”

As part of Murray’s sentence, he will also fall under the supervision of the social work department for 12 months and be required to notify the police of his current whereabouts and of any changes to his personal life.

Swiis Foster Care Scotland was contacted for comment.