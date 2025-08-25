Fraserburgh teen loses licence and job following drink-drive crash

A teenager has lost his job and his licence after police caught up with him and discovered he was drink-driving following a single-car crash in Fraserburgh.

Aaron Miller, 19, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday where he lodged a guilty plea to a single charge of driving while over the limit for alcohol.

The court heard that Miller had come to the attention of police following the sound of a car crash in the port’s Wallace Way.

The teen will now face the prospect of life without the use of a vehicle for the next 18 months.

Conviction will cost teenager double

Mariannne Milligan, representing Miller, said her client accepted he would be banned from the roads at Friday’s hearing.

And she added that the ban will also cost him his job.

“This is very much behaviour that is out of character for him,” Ms Milligan said.

“He had taken alcohol earlier and had falsely believed that he would have metabolised that alcohol. Clearly, that was not the case.

“There will, however, be a continuing painful lesson for him. He is a third-year apprentice in a hydraulic engineering firm and while the loss of his licence will not jeopardise his job, unfortunately his work is five miles outside of Turriff.

“His shifts are 7am until 5pm, and, unfortunately, he will not be able to get to work.

“As of today, he will be unemployed and will be relying on benefits.”

Lamp post was under the car

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said the crash happened between 11.30pm on May 3 and midnight, with a member of the public reporting what he saw to the police shortly after.

“[He] overheard sounds of an engine revving followed by a crashing sound,” she said.

“He looked outside and saw a red Ford Fiesta attempting to drive away with a lamp post wedged under the car. It then managed to free itself and did drive away.

“The witness noticed damage to a fence of a neighbouring property. He then called police.”

When police collared the teenager, Miller told them he had consumed “four nips”.

An analysis of his breath would determine he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Public could have been hurt

Sentencing Miller, whose address was given as North Street, Sheriff Alan Sinclair said he took into account both his age and the breath reading he provided to police.

“I’m obliged in light of this offence to disqualify for a period of time,” he said.

“I take into account the reading is relatively low, but I must also take into account your driving resulted in a collision which, ultimately, could have dangerous consequences for any pedestrians.

“It also caused damage, which I’m sure have associated costs.

“For those reasons, I’m going to disqualify you for a period of 18 months.”

In addition to the ban, Miller will also pay a fine of £290 at the rate of £30 per month.

The teen was deemed eligible to complete the drink drivers’ rehabilitation scheme which, should he pay for and pass, will reduce his ban by six months.