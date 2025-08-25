Fraserburgh teen loses licence and job following drink-drive crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh teen loses licence and job following drink-drive crash

Aaron Miller was twice the legal limit when police caught up with him after he drove away the scene of a crash.

By Jamie Ross
Aaron Miller arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A teenager has lost his job and his licence after police caught up with him and discovered he was drink-driving following a single-car crash in Fraserburgh.

Aaron Miller, 19, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday where he lodged a guilty plea to a single charge of driving while over the limit for alcohol.

The court heard that Miller had come to the attention of police following the sound of a car crash in the port’s Wallace Way.

The teen will now face the prospect of life without the use of a vehicle for the next 18 months.

Conviction will cost teenager double

Mariannne Milligan, representing Miller, said her client accepted he would be banned from the roads at Friday’s hearing.

And she added that the ban will also cost him his job.

“This is very much behaviour that is out of character for him,” Ms Milligan said.

“He had taken alcohol earlier and had falsely believed that he would have metabolised that alcohol. Clearly, that was not the case.

“There will, however, be a continuing painful lesson for him. He is a third-year apprentice in a hydraulic engineering firm and while the loss of his licence will not jeopardise his job, unfortunately his work is five miles outside of Turriff.

“His shifts are 7am until 5pm, and, unfortunately, he will not be able to get to work.

“As of today, he will be unemployed and will be relying on benefits.”

Wallace Way in Fraserburgh, the street where Miller crashed. Image: Google Street View

Lamp post was under the car

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said the crash happened between 11.30pm on May 3 and midnight, with a member of the public reporting what he saw to the police shortly after.

“[He] overheard sounds of an engine revving followed by a crashing sound,” she said.

“He looked outside and saw a red Ford Fiesta attempting to drive away with a lamp post wedged under the car. It then managed to free itself and did drive away.

“The witness noticed damage to a fence of a neighbouring property. He then called police.”

When police collared the teenager, Miller told them he had consumed “four nips”.

An analysis of his breath would determine he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Aaron Miller at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday. Image: DC Thomson

Public could have been hurt

Sentencing Miller, whose address was given as North Street, Sheriff Alan Sinclair said he took into account both his age and the breath reading he provided to police.

“I’m obliged in light of this offence to disqualify for a period of time,” he said.

“I take into account the reading is relatively low, but I must also take into account your driving resulted in a collision which, ultimately, could have dangerous consequences for any pedestrians.

“It also caused damage, which I’m sure have associated costs.

“For those reasons, I’m going to disqualify you for a period of 18 months.”

In addition to the ban, Miller will also pay a fine of £290 at the rate of £30 per month.

The teen was deemed eligible to complete the drink drivers’ rehabilitation scheme which, should he pay for and pass, will reduce his ban by six months.