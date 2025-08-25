Aberdeen drug dealer attacked prison officer in row over butter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drug dealer attacked prison officer in row over butter

Christopher McDonald, described as an "advert" for drug misuse, flung food at a prison officer.

By Jamie Ross
HMP Grampian in Peterhead, where McDonald resides. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen drug dealer who was once described as a “living advert” for drug misuse has landed back in the dock after he attacked a prison officer in a row over butter.

Christopher McDonald, 42, was locked up last year when he was found with thousands of pounds of crack cocaine in his pockets and buttocks.

Edinburgh High Court heard he had four previous convictions for drug dealing when he was collared again on March 25.

And on Friday, this time at Peterhead Sheriff Court, McDonald was once more punished with time behind bars for falling foul of the law – this time in a bizarre disagreement over butter.

Denied butter, McDonald lobbed his food at guard

The court heard that McDonald was serving time at HMP Grampian, where he is still based, on September 21 last year, just months after he was handed a six-year prison sentence for his crack cocaine exploits.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said the female officer was not injured in the incident.

She said: “She was monitoring prisoners whilst they were being provided with their evening meal.

“As the accused collected his meal from the pantry he reached over the countertop in order to obtain a pack of butter. At that time, she advised the accused that he could get butter in another area and shouldn’t be taking it from that location.

“The accused immediately replied: ‘Who are you speaking to?'”

McDonald turned to walk away before deciding against keeping a cool head.

Ms Kerr added: “She then heard the accused say: ‘actually, f*** it’.

“The accused threw his plate of food at her. The food landed on her face, hair, and shirt.”

McDonald would be escorted to his cell following the attack while he shouted “sorry boys” to his fellow inmates who may have been struck by scraps of the meal.

Frustration over broken ankle

Defence solicitor Marianne Milligan, representing McDonald, said the former dealer was struggling with a broken ankle and receiving no help for the injury at the time of the offence.

She noted that the earliest he could be released back into the community following his last conviction was 2029.

“On the day in question, he had been in the canteen,” Ms Milligan said.

“There was a butter box just where he was at in the canteen and he reached over to it. The complainer in the case had said: ‘No, go to the other side of the canteen to get butter’.

“He accepts that his ankle was sore, was in a lot of pain, which was causing him frustration, and he acted in the fashion libelled.

“He did apologise to the complainer and accepts that his behaviour was totally unacceptable.”

Ms Milligan added that McDonald was subsequently punished within the prison itself, with his privileges being removed for seven days.

‘Entirely unacceptable’

Handing McDonald a sentence of 81 days for his attack on the guard, Sheriff Alan Sinclair branded his behaviour as “entirely unacceptable”.

“This conduct is entirely unacceptable,” he said.

“It’s perpetrated against a prison officer who is simply doing her job. I must impose a custodial sentence on you.”

The sheriff, hearing that the relationship between McDonald and the prison officer has since been mended by way of the former’s apology, explained that the time would be served concurrently to his existing six-year custodial sentence.