Aberdeen drug dealer attacked prison officer in row over butter

An Aberdeen drug dealer who was once described as a “living advert” for drug misuse has landed back in the dock after he attacked a prison officer in a row over butter.

Christopher McDonald, 42, was locked up last year when he was found with thousands of pounds of crack cocaine in his pockets and buttocks.

Edinburgh High Court heard he had four previous convictions for drug dealing when he was collared again on March 25.

And on Friday, this time at Peterhead Sheriff Court, McDonald was once more punished with time behind bars for falling foul of the law – this time in a bizarre disagreement over butter.

Denied butter, McDonald lobbed his food at guard

The court heard that McDonald was serving time at HMP Grampian, where he is still based, on September 21 last year, just months after he was handed a six-year prison sentence for his crack cocaine exploits.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said the female officer was not injured in the incident.

She said: “She was monitoring prisoners whilst they were being provided with their evening meal.

“As the accused collected his meal from the pantry he reached over the countertop in order to obtain a pack of butter. At that time, she advised the accused that he could get butter in another area and shouldn’t be taking it from that location.

“The accused immediately replied: ‘Who are you speaking to?'”

McDonald turned to walk away before deciding against keeping a cool head.

Ms Kerr added: “She then heard the accused say: ‘actually, f*** it’.

“The accused threw his plate of food at her. The food landed on her face, hair, and shirt.”

McDonald would be escorted to his cell following the attack while he shouted “sorry boys” to his fellow inmates who may have been struck by scraps of the meal.

Frustration over broken ankle

Defence solicitor Marianne Milligan, representing McDonald, said the former dealer was struggling with a broken ankle and receiving no help for the injury at the time of the offence.

She noted that the earliest he could be released back into the community following his last conviction was 2029.

“On the day in question, he had been in the canteen,” Ms Milligan said.

“There was a butter box just where he was at in the canteen and he reached over to it. The complainer in the case had said: ‘No, go to the other side of the canteen to get butter’.

“He accepts that his ankle was sore, was in a lot of pain, which was causing him frustration, and he acted in the fashion libelled.

“He did apologise to the complainer and accepts that his behaviour was totally unacceptable.”

Ms Milligan added that McDonald was subsequently punished within the prison itself, with his privileges being removed for seven days.

‘Entirely unacceptable’

Handing McDonald a sentence of 81 days for his attack on the guard, Sheriff Alan Sinclair branded his behaviour as “entirely unacceptable”.

“This conduct is entirely unacceptable,” he said.

“It’s perpetrated against a prison officer who is simply doing her job. I must impose a custodial sentence on you.”

The sheriff, hearing that the relationship between McDonald and the prison officer has since been mended by way of the former’s apology, explained that the time would be served concurrently to his existing six-year custodial sentence.