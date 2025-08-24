Violent Johnshaven paedophile facing prison for sickening abuse

A paedophile Johnshaven pensioner has been convicted of a “pattern of sexual and violent abuse” against children spanning four decades.

Jurors heard how 73-year-old Christopher Maher preyed on two young girls generations apart.

He began molesting his first victim in the 1980s when she was around seven years old.

The sexual assaults became so routine the woman, now an adult, struggled to recall specific incidents as she gave evidence at her attacker’s trial.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Maher used clothes pegs in his assaults, leaving his young victim in pain and suffering health problems – including bleeding – which persisted for days after.

Maher also targeted a 14-year-old girl in 2022, the court heard.

After sexually assaulting her, he sent creepy messages via social media, asking for nude photographs.

Sickening sexual abuse

Maher, of Johnshaven, now faces prison, as well as a strict court order banning him from going near children.

At the end of a protracted two-week trial, a jury convicted Maher of four of the eight charges he faced on indictment.

On multiple occasions between October 1982 and January 1993, he assaulted his first victim at locations in Dundee.

The court heard how he slapped and punched her and – in what prosecutors described as “one of her most significant life events” – ran at her and grabbed her by her ponytail so hard he lifted her off her feet.

The second charge states he used “lewd, indecent and libidinous practices” towards the same child between October 1984 and October 1988.

Maher began by touching her intimate parts over her clothing but his depraved actions escalated to groping and rubbing her when she was naked.

When she told him it was sore, he told her she “had to be brave”.

He told her sex was part of growing up, how he “needed to teach her” and how it would be their secret.

A social work report from 1988 recorded the child “denied that she had been molested,” but raised concerns her “bubbly extroverted personality faltered considerably” when her injuries were discussed.

Maher was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at addresses in Arbroath over an eight-month period in 2022.

The court heard how he touched her thighs and buttocks and threw bits of paper down her top.

He messaged her on social media, asking if she knew what a “birthday suit” was.

“Like to see it,” he wrote.

“Would you do just top half?”

When the girl asked if he was joking, he replied: “No.”

When he was pulled up about the messages by another person, Maher said he was drunk and it was “just a silly, stupid joke”.

The jury found him guilty of sending written sexual communication to the child for his own sexual gratification or to cause her distress, humiliation or alarm.

Allegations he assaulted a male teenager in the mid-1990s – including an indecent assault in which he allegedly “inserted a hammer into his anus” – were found not proven.

Another allegation he assaulted a young girl in Johnshaven in 2022 was also not proven.

‘A perversive attraction to children’

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said the evidence pointed to a “pattern of sexual and violent abuse”.

“It showed the accused has a perversive attraction to children, particularly female,” she told jurors.

“This sexual attraction of children is capable of escalating and developing into serious sexual abuse, which the Crown suggest it did in the case of the first complainer.

“All of this demonstrates a course of conduct systematically pursued by the accused to offend against children.”

After the jury returned its verdict, Ms Ritchie confirmed the Crown was asking for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which could ban Maher having any contact with under 18s, unless they are supervised by an adult.

He could also be prohibited from undertaking or applying for work or activities that would likely bring him into contact with children, without prior written permission.

Paedopile facing prison

At the close of the Crown case, defence counsel Gillian Simpson successfully won a no case to answer submission to have charge two – which detailed the historic lewd and libidinous behaviour – withdrawn.

Unusually, the trial was paused for three days while prosecutors appealed against the decision at the High Court and won.

Maher has previous convictions for domestic assault, the court heard.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports and allowed Maher’s bail to continue, but warned him he had reached the “threshold of custody”.