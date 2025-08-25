Man in court after power cut led police to large-scale cannabis farm near Keith

A power cut led police to a large-scale cannabis farm near Keith, a court has heard.

Trung Hoang was one of four men who fled the scene when officers arrived at the industrial unit housing the illegal operation.

No value was put on the cannabis plantation when the case called at Inverness Sheriff Court, however, police at the time said it was worth £800,000.

Hoang was later linked to the crime by DNA on a toothbrush found at the scene.

Hoang, who is from Vietnam, later told police: “I was forced to do it.”

Hoang, 26, appeared from custody in Inverness to admit a single charge of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that, on October 20 2024, a residential property on the B9104 near Keith reported a power cut to SSE.

An engineer was deployed and the issue was identified.

“It was suspected that there may be a cannabis cultivation nearby, as the issue was similar to one they had dealt with previously,” Mrs Gair told the court.

Four men fled on foot

“On arrival of the police, four males fled the locus through the side door, making off on foot over a burn and through a wooded area, making good their escape,” the fiscal depute said.

A police dog was called in and picked up a scent, which stopped at an unclassified road.

Following information from a local taxi firm, Hoang was traced and arrested.

His DNA was later found on a toothbrush recovered from within the unit.

When cautioned and charged, Hoang told police: “I owed money in Vietnam, I was forced to do it or else I would have been harmed and my family.”

His case was then referred to the National Human Trafficking Unit, which decided there were no reasonable grounds to conclude that the accused was a victim of modern slavery.

“He accepts this decision,” Mrs Gair told the court.

‘A victim of human trafficking’

Solicitor Grant Daglish, for Hoang, told Sheriff Mark Stewart: “He was found to be a victim of human trafficking in the Midlands in early 2024.”

He confirmed his client was not in the country legally but was being provided with information on how to apply to stay.

The case was adjourned for the production of presentencing reports and will call again in October.

Hoang, who is of no fixed abode but is currently a prisoner in Barlinnie, was remanded in the meantime.