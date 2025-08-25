Man in court after power cut led police to large-scale cannabis farm near Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court after power cut led police to large-scale cannabis farm near Keith

Trung Hoang was one of four men who fled the scene but was linked to the illegal operation by his DNA.

By Jenni Gee
Officers uncovered the farm at a property just off the B9014 near Drummuir. Image: Google Maps.
A power cut led police to a large-scale cannabis farm near Keith, a court has heard.

Trung Hoang was one of four men who fled the scene when officers arrived at the industrial unit housing the illegal operation.

No value was put on the cannabis plantation when the case called at Inverness Sheriff Court, however, police at the time said it was worth £800,000.

Hoang was later linked to the crime by DNA on a toothbrush found at the scene.

Hoang, who is from Vietnam, later told police: “I was forced to do it.”

Hoang, 26, appeared from custody in Inverness to admit a single charge of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that, on October 20 2024, a residential property on the B9104 near Keith reported a power cut to SSE.

An engineer was deployed and the issue was identified.

“It was suspected that there may be a cannabis cultivation nearby, as the issue was similar to one they had dealt with previously,” Mrs Gair told the court.

Four men fled on foot

“On arrival of the police, four males fled the locus through the side door, making off on foot over a burn and through a wooded area, making good their escape,” the fiscal depute said.

A police dog was called in and picked up a scent, which stopped at an unclassified road.

Following information from a local taxi firm, Hoang was traced and arrested.

His DNA was later found on a toothbrush recovered from within the unit.

When cautioned and charged, Hoang told police: “I owed money in Vietnam, I was forced to do it or else I would have been harmed and my family.”

His case was then referred to the National Human Trafficking Unit, which decided there were no reasonable grounds to conclude that the accused was a victim of modern slavery.

“He accepts this decision,” Mrs Gair told the court.

‘A victim of human trafficking’

Solicitor Grant Daglish, for Hoang, told Sheriff Mark Stewart: “He was found to be a victim of human trafficking in the Midlands in early 2024.”

He confirmed his client was not in the country legally but was being provided with information on how to apply to stay.

The case was adjourned for the production of presentencing reports and will call again in October.

Hoang, who is of no fixed abode but is currently a prisoner in Barlinnie, was remanded in the meantime.

 