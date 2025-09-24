Exclusive: North-east church child abuse scandal triggers inquiry by charity regulator

The charity regulator is investigating River Church Banff’s handling of a child abuse scandal after failing to report it to the watchdog, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Leaders sat on concerns about a volunteer youth leader’s inappropriate behaviour from September 16 2022 until they contacted police four and a half months later on February 2 2023.

However, it was too late to prevent Lauren Middleton, then 28, from “repeatedly” sexually touching a 14-year-old boy from her congregation between August 1 2022 and January 31 2023.

The parents of the teenager, whose complaint to Police Scotland on February 14 2023 led to Middleton’s conviction, later spoke of how their son was “betrayed” by their church.

They claimed figures cared more about protecting the public image of the church, a registered charity called Harvest Ministries Limited, and repeatedly “downplayed” concerns about grooming.

Now, a spokesman for the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) has said: “OSCR has opened an inquiry into Harvest Ministries Limited (SC004545) in response to concerns raised in recent media coverage.”

The authority intervened after The P&J shared the findings of our investigation into how the church handled the teenage boy’s traumatising ordeal.

OSCR caseworkers will gather information “to determine whether any regulatory action is required,” the official explained.

They added: “In line with our policies, we are unable to comment further while the inquiry is ongoing.”

Harvest Ministries Limited, registered at River Church Banff’s address, was set up for “the advancement of religion … for the benefit of the community”, according to OSCR’s website.

The charity’s trustees were expected to report the serious matter of a child abuse scandal to the regulator under what was called the “notifiable events” process.

It applied to situations, including when the charity was simply aware of allegations of abuse, had experienced an incident of abuse, or had become subject to a criminal investigation.

However, church leaders did not contact OSCR at any stage.

Although there is no legal requirement to report an event, neglecting to report one could be considered misconduct by OSCR.

We want to hear about events because we want to make sure that they are appropriately dealt with – OSCR

OSCR’s notifiable events policy document stated: “We see the reporting of a notifiable event as a positive step and a key part of charity trustees being responsible and accountable for the running of the charity.

“We want to hear about events because we want to make sure that they are appropriately dealt with.

“There is no legal requirement to report an event.

“However, it will be concerning to us if there has been a significant event that has not been reported to us, especially if it goes on to have a negative impact on the individual charity or the wider charity sector.”

Reacting to news that River Church Banff has come under investigation, the mum of the boy said today: “It’s a development we had hoped for and obviously welcome, but considering The P&J’s findings, it is no surprise.

“OSCR is showing the leadership lacking from the church throughout this hellish ordeal, which was allowed to unfold behind closed doors without appropriate scrutiny and accountability for far too long.

“We hope that the conduct of all the church figures who failed our son will finally be scrutinised, forcing every one of them to be accountable for their actions or inaction.”

Pastor warned scandal was ‘dragging down’ church’s public image

In July, we published our news investigation into River Church Banff’s handling of complaints against Lauren Middleton, including an audio recording of lead pastor Rob McArthur.

The community figure is heard telling church staff members that they “… must not speak about this in a public setting when it’s uncovering people because what it’s doing is it’s dragging the church down …”

He also said the matter, then under investigation by the police, was “putting person against person” and “causing division”.

Mr McArthur, 40, went on to state: “… I won’t have that in the church …”

Previously unreported Facebook messages between the mother of Middleton’s victim and a church staff member about its founding elder, Joe Ewen, reveal tensions between Mr Ewen and the mum.

The messages contain claims Mr Ewen told her he wanted the matter to “go away”.

Mr Ewen, 77, regional leader of the River Church Network, which has congregations in Banff, Elgin and Aberdeen, made the alleged comments during a meeting that was attended by the boy’s mum and River Church Banff employees on February 8 2023.

Child abuse victim’s mum claims church asked for issue to ‘go away’

The mum was recounting the previous days’ meeting with the River Church employee and said that Mr Ewen was “going on about this being the biggest thing thing they’ve gone through in the 40yrs of the Church, and saying ‘quite honestly I’m not in the mood, (as he looked me in the eye at that point) I want it to go away, I want it to disappear.’

“… Then saying ‘We have a very distressed young lady and her distressed family on one side, and then there’s [the boy’s mum] and her family on the other, then we’re (gesturing him and Rob [McArthur]) in the middle, and apparently we’ve done something wrong and we don’t know what.’ …”

In the texts, which have been seen and verified by The P&J, the mum tells the employee that she felt that Mr Ewen was “clearly favouring poor distressed Lauren and her family”.

She went on: “Then he commented on the 40th Anniversary coming up, and [a public event in the summer] and not wanting this overshadowing them.”

The mum said Mr Ewen’s comments showed “no concern” for her victim son.

Lauren and her family are clearly favoured and we are the ones causing the trouble in their eyes – Boy victim’s mum

“Lauren and her family are clearly favoured and we are the ones causing the trouble in their eyes,” she wrote.

Replying to the mother’s message, the employee admitted she shared “the same feelings you say above”.

Six days after that meeting, Police Scotland would launch an investigation into Middleton’s behaviour.

‘I’m not denying anything’

The Press and Journal asked Mr Ewen to comment on the mum’s claims about that exchange.

“Well, that might have been her interpretation of it,” he told us in July.

“I’m not denying anything, and I’m not seeking to comment on anything, because we have tried to keep the right side of the law all the time,” he added.

However, he also told this newspaper that he had run the church “above the law for 40-odd years”.

In January, Middleton, now 31, was found guilty of sexual activity with an older child “on a number of occasions” at several addresses between August 1 2022 and January 31 2023.

Although none of the locations were River Church Banff premises, someone from the congregation witnessed Middleton behaving inappropriately with him just outside the building on August 28 2022.

“I saw them outside the Harvest Centre,” worshipper Anne Heinrich told the trial.

From the witness stand, the 69-year-old explained: “They were both holding on to each other on the wall … Hands around waist.”

Mrs Heinrich later sent a text to the young teenager’s mum, on January 21 2023, warning she was “gravely concerned” for his well-being.

“[Your son] is powerless to save himself from this situation and needs others to implement safeguarding and protection measures as an act of love,” her message read.

Leslie Herron, 40, a River Church Banff youth pastor at the time of the scandal, also gave evidence during Middleton’s criminal trial.

She confirmed to Banff Sheriff Court that, on September 16 2022, she had an awareness of leaders and youngsters “having hugs and leaning on each other”.

Mrs Herron also had concerns about “the amount of physical touch” between the boy and Middleton, adding it was “maybe not normal”.

She went on to tell the court of what “seemed to be a romantic attachment” between the sex offender and her innocent victim, admitting it “seemed abnormal”.

We unequivocally apologise for any hurt that our actions have caused during this process – Joe Ewen and Rob McArthur

However, it would be four and a half months before River Church Banff’s lead pastor, Rob McArthur, would contact Police Scotland for the first time.

Mr Ewen and his subordinate, Mr McArthur, both eventually apologised to the abused boy’s parents.

In a joint letter sent on April 30 2023, they stated: “We unequivocally apologise for any hurt that our actions have caused during this process.”

A statement responding to our investigation was published on the River Church Banff website.

Part of it read: “… When initial comments were brought to our attention appropriate action was taken based on the information we were made aware of at that time …

“When further information emerged of situations happening outwith the church, we sought advice from a national safeguarding advisory body, followed the instructions we received and contacted the police.

“Due to the severity of the allegations that were presented to us we followed police and safeguarding advice and took steps to inform and support the people involved based on the advice given to us …

“We are deeply saddened by this situation and the impact it has had on everyone involved …

“We will not be making any further comments regarding this situation.”

Middleton had faced a 12-month prison sentence but was instead ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work when she was sentenced earlier this year in March.

She was added to the sex offenders register, placed under the supervision of social workers for the next two years, and slapped with a non-harassment order banning her from contacting the victim for five years.

No one from River Church Banff, part of the Texas-based evangelical Antioch movement, responded to requests for comment.

You can contact investigations reporter Bryan Rutherford about this story via email: bryan.rutherford@pressandjournal.co.uk

