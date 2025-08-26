Aberdeen stalker warned he faces jail for breaching orders again

A stalker living in Aberdeen has been told he must start complying with a court’s orders or face the prospect of spending time behind bars.

Jevgenijs Paskevics has been given a final opportunity to stay out of prison after he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted to breaching his community payback orders.

The convicted stalker had been handed 200 hours of unpaid work in 2024 for threatening to kill his former partner, and then even more just two months ago when he ignored a court-imposed non-harassment order to not contact the woman again.

Warning him that his next destination was a prison cell, Sheriff Ian Wallace urged Paskevics to start doing the work and called for a review on his progress in four weeks.

‘Plagued by addiction’

Andrew Ormiston, representing Paskevics, said his client “continues to struggle with drug use” and his battle with methamphetamine was partly to blame for his non-compliance with the court’s directions.

Explaining that the 44-year-old was “plagued by addiction”, and was now seeking help to battle it through the Alcohol and Drugs Action service, the defence solicitor said: “He has found it difficult to escape that addiction.

“He wishes to comply with the order. It’s not as if Mr Paskevics cannot engage when properly motivated to do so. He needs short-term roles in order to remain focused.

“The difficulty is both of addiction and making the right choices. There are times when he engages socially with individuals that expose him to risk of temptation. That then has the consequence of veering his life towards chaos.

“He can do this – he wants to do it.”

No option but prison if order is breached again

Sheriff Wallace told Paskevics the orders would continue in the “meantime”.

Calling for fresh reports on him, to update the court on his attendance at social work appointments and unpaid work sessions, the sheriff said: “Just to remind you again, this is an alternative to custody.

“And if you don’t start regularly [going to] supervision, doing your unpaid work, and tackling your drug addiction, the court will be left with no option but to send you to prison.”

Series of offending behind latest court appearance

Paskevics’ crimes include stalking a former partner and attacking her.

The court had previously heard that he had become obsessed with the woman after falsely believing they were in a romantic relationship.

After getting her phone number from a mutual friend, he began to send her messages stating that he was falling in love with her despite being told by the woman that she was not interested.

Over the next few months, Paskevics would continue to make more forward romantic advances and she started to see him waiting outside her home when she left for work in the mornings.

He would threaten to kill her and any other man he saw in her company, send her menacing voicemails, and assaulted the woman on an occasion by grabbing her arms.

For this, he was handed 200 hours of unpaid work.

Court orders breached

He would then breach a non-harassment order against the woman between July last year and February of this year by sending her texts and making a series of calls.

He also repeatedly went to her home unannounced and uninvited, where he was seen loitering outside when asked to leave.

Paskevics also sent the woman unwanted gifts and, when she asked him to leave her alone, he sent a series of threatening text messages and voicemails.

At his last court appearance in June, when he admitted to the breach, he also held his hands up to stealing around £2,700 in hand and power tools from Cafe D’ag on Crown Street, and to stealing personal items and cash from a house on Clifton Road.

On that occasion, he was handed another 150 hours of unpaid work.