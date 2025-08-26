Woman admits drug dealing charge after police raid finds crack cocaine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Woman admits drug dealing charge after police raid finds crack cocaine

Michelle Gunn class A drugs worth worth £4,550 in her Inverness home.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court.
An Inverness woman has admitted a drug dealing charge after a police raid found crack cocaine in her home.

Michelle Gunn was not home when officers forced entry to her Morvich Way property and found wraps of a white substance along with cash and scales.

When Gunn returned to the property she was arrested.

The substance was later confirmed to be crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £4,550

Gunn, 46, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug whilst acting with another.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that it was around 11.45am on January 14 this year that police officers executed a search warrant at Gunn’s Inverness home.

Police forced entry to home

She said: “Entry to the property was gained by force, the accused was not present.”

The court heard that two men and three children were within the property at the time.

A search of the property recovered wraps of a white substance – some of which were in a jacket in the kitchen – as well as digital scales and cash.

When Gunn returned to the property at 1.44pm on the same day she was detained.

The white substance recovered was later confirmed to be cocaine in “crack form”.

Ms Poke told Sheriff Gary Aitken that the 45.66g of the class A drug would have an estimated resale value of around £4,550.

She asked the sheriff to order the forfeiture of the scales, four mobile phones and a SIM card which had been seized.

The court heard that one of the men discovered inside the property had since been deported from the UK.

Previous drug-related conviction

Solicitor John Gallacher told the court that his client was “aware of the very serious nature” of the charge.

He confirmed that his client had a previous conviction for a similar matter involving a class B drug and said: “As a result, she is fully aware all options remain open to the court.”

Mr Gallacher said Gunn, whose address in court papers is given as Morvich Way, Inverness, had now moved to Shotts and told Sheriff Aitken: “She has completely removed herself from a negative environment.”

Sheriff Aitken ordered the production of a presentencing report and deferred sentence until next month.

He also continued consideration of a Crown motion for the forfeiture of the scales, four mobile phones and a SIM card until that date.