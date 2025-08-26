Woman admits drug dealing charge after police raid finds crack cocaine

An Inverness woman has admitted a drug dealing charge after a police raid found crack cocaine in her home.

Michelle Gunn was not home when officers forced entry to her Morvich Way property and found wraps of a white substance along with cash and scales.

When Gunn returned to the property she was arrested.

The substance was later confirmed to be crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £4,550

Gunn, 46, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug whilst acting with another.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that it was around 11.45am on January 14 this year that police officers executed a search warrant at Gunn’s Inverness home.

Police forced entry to home

She said: “Entry to the property was gained by force, the accused was not present.”

The court heard that two men and three children were within the property at the time.

A search of the property recovered wraps of a white substance – some of which were in a jacket in the kitchen – as well as digital scales and cash.

When Gunn returned to the property at 1.44pm on the same day she was detained.

The white substance recovered was later confirmed to be cocaine in “crack form”.

Ms Poke told Sheriff Gary Aitken that the 45.66g of the class A drug would have an estimated resale value of around £4,550.

She asked the sheriff to order the forfeiture of the scales, four mobile phones and a SIM card which had been seized.

The court heard that one of the men discovered inside the property had since been deported from the UK.

Previous drug-related conviction

Solicitor John Gallacher told the court that his client was “aware of the very serious nature” of the charge.

He confirmed that his client had a previous conviction for a similar matter involving a class B drug and said: “As a result, she is fully aware all options remain open to the court.”

Mr Gallacher said Gunn, whose address in court papers is given as Morvich Way, Inverness, had now moved to Shotts and told Sheriff Aitken: “She has completely removed herself from a negative environment.”

Sheriff Aitken ordered the production of a presentencing report and deferred sentence until next month.

He also continued consideration of a Crown motion for the forfeiture of the scales, four mobile phones and a SIM card until that date.