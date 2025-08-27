Catching the car thieves: The inside story of how detectives dismantled a gang that plagued the north-east

As north-east detectives studied car theft stats last summer, a particular detail caught their attention.

Among the reports of missing vehicles coming in from across the area, they noticed the criminals were targeting two specific kinds of cars – high-powered Fiats and Fords.

Police deduced that a highly sophisticated gang was behind the spate of thefts, and so they hatched a plan to take them down.

Now, as the men behind the thefts finally faced justice in Aberdeen Sheriff Court, detectives have given The Press and Journal an exclusive insight into the cat-and-mouse operation to dismantle the prolific crime gang.

“They went to great lengths to cover their tracks,” said Detective Inspector Andy Machray.

“They were masked. They changed car registration plates. They were forensically aware.

“What set this group apart from other thieves was their method and the vehicles they were targeting,

“They were going after specific makes and models — mostly Fiestas and Fords.”

This gang loved these kinds of cars for multiple reasons.

First, the sport models are high-powered and can accelerate fast and drive at high speeds – perfect for a quick getaway.

Second, they can easily be sold for parts, making it attractive for a gang wishing to strip down the vehicles, store the parts and then sell them on.

And third, they can be broken into easily.

The exact method, not surprisingly, is not something police want to divulge publicly.

However, the gang used keyless devices to override security and start the cars without alarms sounding.

DI Machray said: “That was something new to us here.

“We hadn’t experienced it in the north-east like elsewhere in Scotland.”

‘Sophisticated equipment’

Detectives soon realised they were not dealing with run-of-the-mill joyriders.

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths, who led the inquiry, said they soon deduced the gang had roots outwith the north-east – and they had to figure out exactly where.

DS Griffiths told us: “We uncovered an organised crime group travelling into the region.

“They were armed with sophisticated equipment, targeting specific models and disappearing with them within minutes.”

Through painstaking detective work, police tracked the gang down to Dundee.

Officers trawled through hours of CCTV video, analysing the footage for vital clues about the gang’s movements.

Hunting masked figures

DS Griffiths said: “We had video of masked figures in dark clothing going to cars and, within minutes, driving them away.

“Even if we couldn’t see their faces, we could still spot unique features on clothing, bags, or notice distinguishing behaviour.

“If we later searched addresses, we would compare what we found there with what was in the footage.

“And we [found links]. That evidence proved to be crucial.”

DS Griffiths added: “Sometimes the group arrived at a crime scene in another vehicle, which gave us another line of enquiry.”

Police used number-plate recognition cameras to identify a pattern, giving them a solid first lead.

Detectives worked out that the thieves were driving the stolen vehicles back to Dundee on the A90 and also on back roads, potentially to avoid Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras on the A90.

Those cameras proved crucial to zeroing in on where the gang were based because while they triggered ANPR devices all along the 66-mile route from Aberdeen, there was an abrupt stop in sightings once they reached Dundee.

“All the stolen cars were heading south,” DS Griffiths said. “They’d disappear into the Dundee area and didn’t travel beyond it.”

Other police force join the hunt

It enabled Aberdeen-based detectives to collaborate with their Tayside colleagues and share intelligence about known car thieves in the area.

But names alone were not enough.

DS Griffiths said: “The intelligence gave us individuals to look at.

“Having a suspect is one thing, but we needed evidence to get them charged.

“So we had to keep building a case.”

The input of officers from Tayside proved pivotal.

DI Machray said: “Criminals are becoming more sophisticated – so we have to too.

“That means working better with colleagues across regions, sharing intelligence, and adapting quickly.”

Police honed in on three periods of time in which the gang committed distinct offences.

First wave of gang’s mayhem

New details of the case emerged during a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

It was revealed how, on June 3 last year, three members of the gang put into motion a detailed plan.

They were Stuart Webber, 20, Lee Smith, 21, and Stewart Burns, 41.

First, they went to Dryburgh Gardens in Dundee and used sophisticated techniques to swipe a red Fiat 500.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court the gang did this specifically so they could drive it to Aberdeen and commit more crimes.

They did so under the cover of darkness in a vehicle that wouldn’t alert police.

Once in the Granite City, the gang stalked their next target.

But before that, they dumped the Fiat 500 in Farquhar Brae, Torry.

The vehicle, worth £7,000, was written off.

Their next target was nearby.

CCTV cameras captured people in dark clothing and masks stealing a grey Ford Fiesta from Farquhar Road, Torry.

Police later found the £13,000 car “crashed and abandoned” in a field near Tealing Dundee, with the number plates removed. It was written off.

But the gang weren’t finished yet.

Webber then went to Fonthill Road, Ferryhill, and stole a white Ford Fiesta, which has never been recovered.

The three men have admitted their role in these offences.

Initially, they were charged with two more offences, allegedly carried out between June 3 and 5.

One was the attempted theft of a black Ford Fiesta ST from Ruthrieston Place, Aberdeen.

26 initial allegations

The other deleted charge they were accused of was stealing a red Ford Fiesta from Provost Stewart Place, Stonehaven.

However, the Crown chose not to prosecute those cases to avoid a trial.

It is understood that the feeling among prosecutors was that, with 26 charges, it would be challenging to prove which members of the gang were involved in each incident.

Such a trial might take weeks, at great public expense, and so the Crown agreed to drop some of the charges and simplify some others.

One woman, whose black Ford Fiesta ST car – named on a since deleted charge – was damaged one night, told us: “My husband owned this car at the time.

“He woke up at 6am on June 4 and went out to the car as normal, ready to go to work.

“He noticed there was a hole in the driver’s side door beside the door handle, where they had tried to drill in.

“That was as far as they got.

“A few weeks before it happened, we had been to Halfords and bought a special lock.

“That’s possibly what stopped the gang from getting away with our car.

“We paid for the repairs, but we had read all about these kinds of offenders targeting this specific kind of car.

“Because of that, my husband had to sell the car within a month of this happening because he couldn’t live with the stress of it.

“We read about this kind of car – ST models in particular – being a particular target for thieves.”

Brazen car thieves mock police

After that night of crime on June 3, 2024, the gang struck again six days later, when Webber stole a Fiat Abarth from Market Square in Stonehaven.

Then, Webber got cocky.

He took the car he had stolen from Ferryhill the previous month to a very public place – outside Cineworld in Dundee on a Friday night.

Police instantly noticed him and gave chase, but he escaped after mounting a pavement.

Police later found the car, worth £13,000 abandoned on Lansdowne Place, Dundee, displaying false plates. It was written off.

With great audacity, Webber astonishingly turned up at the same Cineworld at exactly the same time the following week.

He was driving the car he stole from Market Square in Stonehaven with an unknown blonde woman in the passenger seat.

And this time, the stakes were raised.

Again, police saw him and gave chase.

Webber then did something extremely reckless.

He reversed the car, mounted a grassed verge and dodged bollards to get onto a pedestrian path and flee.

It was a tough judgement call for the officers on duty.

They were extremely wary, it was a very busy Friday night in the middle of summer, with scores of people leaving the cinema and Dundee Ice Arena.

DS Griffiths said: “Uniformed officers encountered the vehicles before the owners had even realised they were missing.

“Police tried to stop them, but the suspects drove off. That meant high-speed pursuits.

“Suspects don’t want to get caught.

“They won’t be driving with care and attention.

‘Lucky that no one was hurt’

“That’s a risk not just for officers, but for other road users and pedestrians too.

“We were very lucky no one got hurt.”

The gang set the car on fire at Balgay Park, Dundee, later that night and firefighters attended. It was written off.

By now, Webber was firmly on the police’s radar – and he knew it.

But it didn’t stop the criminal from offending.

He merely tweaked who he offended with.

Lee Smith went out of the picture at this point – and joining Webber and Burns was Rhys Ellington, 25.

The gang plotted new targets – then set off on another night of mayhem on July 23.

But this time, their target was different.

Campervans become target

In order to throw police off the scent, the masked raiders turned their attention away from high-powered sports cars to campervans.

Again, these vehicles were attractive to the criminal for two reasons – they could sell them on, or salvage them for parts.

At 4am on July 23, a man living in the village of Campmuir, Perth and Kinross, heard footsteps outside his house.

Then he got a Ring Doorbell trigger alert on his mobile phone.

He knew intruders were on his doorstep.

The resident shouted at Ellington and another unknown man and they fled in a red Ford Fiesta.

Just half an hour later, the gang were at it again.

This time, security cameras picked up a red Ford Fiesta associated with the gang parking outside Woodside Car Sales (Perthshire) Ltd on Main Road, Woodside, Blairgowrie.

Ellington broke into a portable building there, wrongly believing the owner was storing car keys inside.

After the court hearing, one source with knowledge of the incident said: “A convoy of cars arrived at the showroom in the middle of the night.

‘They cut the mains power supply’

“You can imagine how that looked in such a quiet area – it definitely stuck out.

“But you could tell this gang knew what they were doing.

“The first thing they did was seek out the electricity supply and cut the mains power, which disabled the CCTV cameras.

“However, what they didn’t take into account was that other cameras from another business captured it.”

The source added: “This man broke a window to get into the portable building, but thankfully, nothing was taken.

“It’s an eye-opener. The business has stepped up security as a result and has a nighttime response system in place.

“But it makes you wonder that, in this day and age, you really can’t be owning these particular kinds of cars without them being at extra risk. It’s a crying shame.”

On the same night, the gang drove to Crieff.

Burns and Ellington stole a silver Fiat Ducato campervan from Foyers Way.

Police found the vehicle on Shepherd’s Loan, Dundee, a few hours later.

Three nights later, Webber and Burns stole a grey Fiat Ducato Campervan from Errol Road in Invergowrie.

Scottish Water staff later found the vehicle abandoned near Carnoustie and notified police.

It had been stripped of much of its fittings – and the gang had sprayed an unknown substance in the cab in a bid to mask their DNA.

With carnage littering the tracks of the gang, the net was closing in.

What happened next?

In total, members of the gang admitted to stealing seven vehicles, according to court papers.

However, they had faced many more charges – at one stage accused of targeting 14 vehicles – before being dropped by the prosecution service.

For one of those, Webber, Smith, and Burns were accused of stealing a red Ford Fiesta from Provost Stewart Place, Stonehaven, on June 5 last year.

The Press and Journal could link that vehicle to a previous news report about “a dozen” car thefts across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire between March and June 2024.

However, during this investigation, detectives recovered five stolen vehicles.

Some were recovered – in various states – and that gave detectives more clues to get their teeth into.

‘We’ll get it tonight’

Once detectives had gathered enough evidence, they secured search warrants for three addresses in Dundee.

What they discovered inside allowed them to arrest the men they believed were responsible for the crimes.

Officers raided Burns’s Angus home – then made a new discovery.

The raiders were stealing campervans to order.

Text messages recovered from Burns’s phone showed he was not only taking orders to steal campervans worth upwards of £20,000 – but also mocking their previous victims.

In one conversation, an associate of Burns reminds him that a new client is wanting to buy a stolen campervan and asking for an update.

Burns appears to suggest the gang will steal one – that very night.

And in another conversation, Burns refers to a social media post published by the owner of one of their victims.

But that was not all the detectives found.

“During our searches, we identified and recovered items that were used to steal the cars,” DS Griffiths explained.

“We found lock snapping tools used to open car doors, and devices that enabled them to drive away with the vehicles without actually possessing the car keys.”

Clothing and bags were also seized and deemed “identical” to items seen in CCTV images.

“Criminals will always try to outsmart the methods we use to catch them, but even if they’re masked, like with this case, small details captured by CCTV cameras gave them away in the end,” the detective said.

‘Stealing cars is not a video game’

And she warned against underestimating the seriousness of car crime – as two of the gang members discovered in court today as one was jailed and the other was given a criminal record.

“Some young people might think stealing cars is cool or fun, like something from a video game,” she said, “But there are consequences.

“There’s a danger to the public when it turns into police chases, for example.”

The ultimate motive for the gang’s crime spree is still unknown.

“Some of the stolen cars were Ford Fiestas,” DS Griffiths explained.

“Their components are valuable, so selling the cars for parts is generally the motive for stealing them.

“But in this case, we didn’t find evidence during the investigation to suggest that was what was happening.”

What is clear, however, is the impact the gang had on crime stats in the area.

‘Through hard work, we dismantled the gang’

“We took out the main individuals involved,” DI Machray explained. “Since then, these crimes have dropped off. We dismantled the group.”

DS Griffiths confirmed the effect her team had on that type of offending.

“We didn’t see Ford Fiesta keyless thefts for a long time,” she said. “We were satisfied we’d stopped them.”

While the investigation ended well, the senior officer leading the inquiry said her thoughts were with the victims.

“The distress and inconvenience of car thefts shouldn’t be underestimated,” DS Griffiths said.

“A car isn’t a luxury for most people.

“It’s how they travel to work to make a living and support their loved ones. Suddenly not having it leaves a huge impact.”

The case was a big undertaking for a small team that worked around the clock, DI Machray added.

“There were a significant number of man-hours,” he said. “But the results speak for themselves.”

For DS Griffiths, the most rewarding moment was simple.

“Recovering stolen cars and handing them back to their owners — that’s the best part. It made all the hours worth it.”

