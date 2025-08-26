Four in court after £1.3m cannabis farm found in former Pearl Lounge nightclub

Four men have appeared in court after a cannabis worth £1.3 million was discovered inside a former Aberdeen nightclub.

Officers made the find inside the old Pearl Lounge building on Friday morning.

The Dee Street venue – which closed its doors to the public in 2014 – was sealed off for much of the weekend as officers removed items, including plants and growing equipment.

A police spokesman said the cannabis cultivation was discovered at around 9.30am and four people were arrested.

Bener Gul, 40, Amarildo Gockaj, 36, Sandri Hodaj, 35, and Thodlhori Llambro, 30, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday afternoon.

All faced charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

No pleas were tendered.

Gul, of Aberdeen, was released on bail and the rest were remanded in custody until the next calling of the case.

The Pearl Lounge seizure is the second major cannabis discovery in the city centre in recent days.

Yesterday morning, police raided the nearby former Thomas Cook shop on Union Street and found cannabis worth £400,000.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray described the operations as a major blow to those involved in the supply of drugs in the north-east.

He said: “These significant recoveries highlight our commitment to disrupting drug-related crime in our communities.

“It also reinforces our ongoing commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.”