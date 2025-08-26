Four in court after £1.3m cannabis farm found in former Pearl Lounge nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four in court after £1.3m cannabis farm found in former Pearl Lounge nightclub

Bener Gul, 40, Amarildo Gockaj, 36, Sandri Hodaj, 35, and Thodlhori Llambro, 30, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Ewan Cameron
Police car outside former Pearl Lounge.
The drugs were found inside the old Pearl Lounge building on Dee Street.

Four men have appeared in court after a cannabis worth £1.3 million was discovered inside a former Aberdeen nightclub.

Officers made the find inside the old Pearl Lounge building on Friday morning.

The Dee Street venue – which closed its doors to the public in 2014 – was sealed off for much of the weekend as officers removed items, including plants and growing equipment.

A police spokesman said the cannabis cultivation was discovered at around 9.30am and four people were arrested.

Police officer standing outside former Pearl Lounge.
A police officer guards outside the Pearl Lounge premises on Dee Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Bener Gul, 40, Amarildo Gockaj, 36, Sandri Hodaj, 35, and Thodlhori Llambro, 30, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday afternoon.

All faced charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

No pleas were tendered.

Gul, of Aberdeen, was released on bail and the rest were remanded in custody until the next calling of the case.

The Pearl Lounge seizure is the second major cannabis discovery in the city centre in recent days.

Policeman standing outside the former Thomas Cook building.
A policeman stands guard outside the former Thomas Cook travel agents on Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Yesterday morning, police raided the nearby former Thomas Cook shop on Union Street and found cannabis worth £400,000.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray described the operations as a major blow to those involved in the supply of drugs in the north-east.

He said: “These significant recoveries highlight our commitment to disrupting drug-related crime in our communities.

“It also reinforces our ongoing commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.”

 

 

 