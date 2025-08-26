Inverness paedophile told to complete punishment or go to prison

A young Inverness paedophile has been warned he faces jail unless he completes community punishment.

Jake Milne had been sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid community work after previously admitting downloading vile images of child abuse from the age of 14.

He was hauled into Inverness Sheriff Court again this week after it emerged he still has 11-and-a-half hours to complete.

After reading a social work report into Milne’s commitment to carry out the punishment, Sheriff Mark Stewart KC told the 20-year-old he had “taken a casual and almost contemptuous attitude towards the order”.

Milne had pled guilty to downloading almost 400 still images and 96 videos of children in various forms of sex activity and posing from May 2019 until May 2023.

Obscene material found

Fiscal depute Emily Hood previously told Sheriff David Harvie that police received intelligence of obscene material being accessed from a property in Inverness and obtained a search warrant, which was exercised on May 31 2023.

A laptop and two mobile phones were seized and officers discovered the illegal material on them. Further analysis revealed 74 category A (the most graphic) videos, plus 37 accessible stills and 66 inaccessible stills.

The remaining stills and videos were also in lesser obscene categories and were either accessible or had been deleted.

Solicitor advocate Shahid Latif told the court then: “This has been a problem for this young man for some time after he strayed into a dark world.”

During this week’s hearing, Milne was represented by solicitor John MacColl, who urged Sheriff Stewart not to impose a custodial sentence.

He criticised the social work report’s author, whom he accused of “having an agenda to revoke the order and for a custodial sentence to be imposed.”

Solicitor disagrees with report author

He said his client had health problems and on two occasions he was too unwell to keep appointments, adding that his failure was not to provide medical vouching.

Mr MacColl added that Milne had attended five of his nine sessions and was unhappy at the writer criticising Milne for being “unkempt” and appearing “disinterested.”

“The report is bleak in the extreme, some of it being typed in bold type, and I disagree with the author,” Mr MacColl said.

“He is still a young man and I am asking the court to give him a final chance to get the order back on track.”

Sheriff Stewart decided to give Milne another month to finish his hours, adding: “Mr MacColl has mounted a powerful defence and I will allow the order to continue.

“But I will instruct a review in four weeks to allow you to do the remaining hours as fast as possible. The court will want to see you have applied yourself to this fully.”

Milne will return to court on September 25.