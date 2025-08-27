Ellon Tesco car park became scene of baseball bat brawl

A disagreement between two men ended up in a baseball bat brawl in Ellon’s Tesco car park, a court has heard.

Richard Kearney was standing trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he was found guilty of both possessing an offensive weapon and using it to try to attack a local businessman with whom he had fallen out.

The 36-year-old, whose address was given as New Fedderate Cottages in Maud, had denied the charges, claiming he was acting in self-defence at the time.

The court heard that Kearney had followed his victim, Cameron Innes, into the supermarket car park after their paths crossed on the dual carriageway.

Produced own weapon in scuffle

Mr Innes, who runs a transport and scrap company, had been travelling to the Broch on November 1 last year with a friend in the cab of his truck when he noticed Kearney, who he referred to as Richie, on the road.

After being overtaken on the road towards Ellon, the pair spotted Kearney in a layby, making a gesture towards their truck, and decided to turn in at Tesco.

He told the court Kearney would follow them and then exit his own car with a baseball bat in hand. After asking him to drop the bat to no avail, Mr Innes grabbed a metal bar from the cab of the truck for his own protection.

“I told him to drop the bat,” Mr Innes said.

“He started swinging it eventually.

“Then [I] started swinging my bar at him. More than once, just to try and keep distance.”

The fight would eventually “fizzle” out when Kearney and his partner, Neve O’Brien, returned to their car.

Mr Innes told fiscal depute Lydia Williams he had felt “threatened” at the time of the incident.

“Sitting in the vehicle wasn’t going to do me any good,” he said when asked why he chose to exit his truck rather than stay inside.

“I wouldn’t be able to defend myself.”

‘Is that what you think I’m into?’

Michael Gibb, who was travelling with Mr Innes at the time, was also called as a witness.

He had recorded a short clip of the assault, which was played in court. It showed Kearney swinging his bat and Mr Innes retaliating.

Mr Gibb said they had gone into Tesco because the car park had CCTV cameras which would “cover” Mr Innes.

There, he said Kearney was “squaring up” to Mr Innes and started taking swings.

Defence solicitor Iain Jane, representing Kearney, put it to him that Mr Gibb only started recording the incident because he knew there would be a confrontation and Mr Innes was going to give his client “a doing”.

Mr Gibb replied: “Is that what you think I’m into? It’s a suggestion, but it’s far from the f****** truth.”

At one stage in his evidence, Kearney, who sat shaking his head throughout much of the Crown’s case, spoke up to say Mr Gibb was “trying to intimidate” him.

Mr Gibb had pointed at the dock during his testimony.

Kearney was told to be quiet by the sheriff in reply.

Self-defence not upheld

Sheriff Alan Sinclair ultimately found Kearney guilty of the charges.

The defence case had relied on Kearney and his partner proving the attack had been committed in self-defence.

Giving evidence, Ms O’Brien suggested the two other men had instructed Kearney to pull over into a layby and then follow them into the car park with Mr Innes arming himself and getting out of his truck first.

She added that Kearney did not simply drive away despite seeing this, claiming that he had been offered a “one-on-one” fight in the past.

“There was a lot going on in the background,” she said.

‘You did perpetrate an attack’

Finding Kearney guilty, Sheriff Sinclair said he was “satisfied” Kearney had armed himself with the intention to cause harm.

“I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that you did perpetrate an attack,” he said.

“Regardless of whether you were the aggressor, that attack was perpetrated when you had available to you a reasonable means of escape which you did not take.

“You brought the baseball bat out of your car with the intention of using it to cause personal injury to the complainer.”

Kearney will now return to court in September to be sentenced following the preparation of background reports.

Ahead of the trial, he had admitted to sending Mr Innes and another man threatening and abusive voicemails months after the incident at Tesco. He will also be sentenced for that crime at the case’s next calling.