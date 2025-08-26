Tourist banned from UK roads after dangerous driving caused crash in Highlands

A tourist who “forgot” to drive on the left on a Highland road, causing a high-speed, head-on collision, has been banned from driving in the UK.

Reimund Lorenz was behind the wheel of a German-registered van and driving on the wrong side of the road, when he encountered an oncoming car travelling in the correct lane.

The resulting collision, on the A839 near Rogart, left two people seriously injured

Lorenz appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that around 3pm on May 26 last year, Lorenz was travelling east on the A839, around a mile outside Rogart.

He was driving a blue Mercedes Sprinter as he travelled through Scotland on a holiday with his brother, who was riding ahead on a motorcycle.

At the same time, a Dacia Duster with a woman at the wheel and a male passenger was travelling west on the same road at around 50-60mph.

Tourist ‘forgot’ to drive on left

The court heard Lorenz was doing a similar speed as he drove on wrong carriageway “due to forgetting the correct side of the road to drive on”.

Mrs Gair said the two cars met on a sweeping bend, meaning there was “little time for either driver to react”.

Both drivers made attempts to avoid contact, which led to a “high-speed head-on collision” resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.

Following the collision, Lorenz got out of his vehicle.

The driver of the Dacia was “drifting in and out of consciousness”.

Despite being injured himself, the Dacia passenger was able to get out of the other vehicle and came to the driver’s door, where he attempted to keep the woman awake.

Two treated after Highland crash

He called 999, and police and an ambulance attended.

Lorenz – from St Wendel in the Saarland territory of Germany – refused medical treatment and the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance.

The driver had suffered a partially torn achilles tendon and soft tissue injuries, while the passenger had stable fractures to vertebrae and a fracture to his left ring finger, the fiscal depute told the court.

Lorenz, who was representing himself with the aid of an interpreter, had previously provided the court with a document he said detailed his viewpoint on the circumstances of the incident.

He stated at the earlier hearing that, a short time before the collision, his navigation system had taken him down the wrong route.

He told the court he had wanted to apologise personally to the other driver and her passenger, but had been prevented from doing so by data protection.

Sheriff Sara Matheson banned Lorenz from the UK’s roads for 16 months and imposed a fine of £2075.