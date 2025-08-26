Tourist banned from UK roads after dangerous driving caused crash in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourist banned from UK roads after dangerous driving caused crash in Highlands

Reimund Lorenz had forgotten which side of the road he should be driving on when he caused a crash near Rogart.

By Jenni Gee
Reimund Lorenz represented himself at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A tourist who “forgot” to drive on the left on a Highland road, causing a high-speed, head-on collision, has been banned from driving in the UK.

Reimund Lorenz was behind the wheel of a German-registered van and driving on the wrong side of the road, when he encountered an oncoming car travelling in the correct lane.

The resulting collision, on the A839 near Rogart, left two people seriously injured

Lorenz appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that around 3pm on May 26 last year, Lorenz was travelling east on the A839, around a mile outside Rogart.

He was driving a blue Mercedes Sprinter as he travelled through Scotland on a holiday with his brother, who was riding ahead on a motorcycle.

At the same time, a Dacia Duster with a woman at the wheel and a male passenger was travelling west on the same road at around 50-60mph.

Tourist ‘forgot’ to drive on left

The court heard Lorenz was doing a similar speed as he drove on wrong carriageway “due to forgetting the correct side of the road to drive on”.

Mrs Gair said the two cars met on a sweeping bend, meaning there was “little time for either driver to react”.

Both drivers made attempts to avoid contact, which led to a “high-speed head-on collision” resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.

Following the collision, Lorenz got out of his vehicle.

The driver of the Dacia was “drifting in and out of consciousness”.

Despite being injured himself, the Dacia passenger was able to get out of the other vehicle and came to the driver’s door, where he attempted to keep the woman awake.

Two treated after Highland crash

He called 999, and police and an ambulance attended.

Lorenz – from St Wendel in the Saarland territory of Germany – refused medical treatment and the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance.

The driver had suffered a partially torn achilles tendon and soft tissue injuries, while the passenger had stable fractures to vertebrae and a fracture to his left ring finger, the fiscal depute told the court.

Lorenz, who was representing himself with the aid of an interpreter, had previously provided the court with a document he said detailed his viewpoint on the circumstances of the incident.

He stated at the earlier hearing that, a short time before the collision, his navigation system had taken him down the wrong route.

He told the court he had wanted to apologise personally to the other driver and her passenger, but had been prevented from doing so by data protection.

Sheriff Sara Matheson banned Lorenz from the UK’s roads for 16 months and imposed a fine of £2075.