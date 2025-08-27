Debate: Has the time come to legalise cannabis?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Has the time come to legalise cannabis?

As two substantial cannabis farms were discovered in Aberdeen city centre this week, is it better to legalise the drug? Share your thoughts in our comments section and our crime and courts editor Ewan Cameron will respond between 10-11 on Thursday.

By Ewan Cameron
The topic of whether cannabis should be legalised or not is one that gathers lots of opinions.
It seems like not a week goes by without another cannabis farm being discovered and dismantled by police.

While each raid and prosecution is certainly a blow to organised crime, are these actions really a long-term, sensible solution to a problem that shows no sign of abating?

Other developed countries, like Canada, Germany and the USA, think that legalisation is the answer – but, unlike euthanasia, a national debate of the issues hasn’t happened in this country yet.

No one is suggesting that the arguments for and against the legalisation of cannabis are simple or clear-cut.

It’s a messy, thorny topic, and it would be unfair to dismiss the concerns of anyone.

Where do you stand?

Do you hold the view that legalisation would take the drugs out of the hands of criminal gangs and free up the police to focus on the other problems in society?

If cannabis were sold legally, it would undoubtedly result in a tax windfall to the treasury – but how would you like to see it used?

Others say that the negatives far outweigh the positives.

There are those who highlight the medicinal health benefits of cannabis, however, the mental health problems caused by its use are well-documented and undeniable. And then there’s the concern that cannabis could act as a ‘gateway’ drug to harder substances.

Are we as a society equipped to deal with the side effects – social, medical and criminal – of the drug?

From a policing point of view, is it naive to think removing cannabis from the hands of criminal gangs will somehow make our streets safer? Won’t they just focus on different substances – or continue growing and selling cannabis that undercuts “official” sources?

What do you think?

Have your say in our comments section below

Our crime and courts editor Ewan Cameron will respond between 10am and 11am on Thursday.