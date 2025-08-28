Jail for man who threw chair through Inverness hospital window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for man who threw chair through Inverness hospital window

Jason Cochrane's action at Raigmore Hospital caused glass to rain down on a children's play area in the courtyard below the window, a court was told

By Jenni Gee
Jason Cochrane was jailed for two years.
A man who threw a chair through an Inverness hospital window, showering glass on a children’s play area, has been jailed.

Jason Cochrane ripped a cannula from his own arm before hurling the furniture across his room at Raigmore Hospital.

He became hostile to medical staff and told police he was “a prison fighter”.

Cochrane, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of vandalism, threatening behaviour aggravated by prejudice and culpable and reckless conduct at the Inverness NHS facility on June 3 of this year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that Cochrane had been in police custody the night before the incident, but had been taken to hospital due to concerns about his intoxication and a head wound.

When officers visited the following day to speak to him, he asked if he could contact his ex-partner, but was told this would not be allowed.

“The accused became agitated and started shouting and demanding a phone call,” Ms Hood said.

Man was hostile to medical staff

Police and nursing staff attempted to calm him, but Cochrane became hostile, repeatedly telling them to “f*** off”.

He said he would leave the hospital by walking out or “throw himself out of a window”.

Ms Hood told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “The accused then jumped up from his bed and pulled out the cannula from his forearm.

“He took hold of a nearby chair and threw it across the room towards a glass panel window, causing it to smash the glass.

“The glass shattered onto the floor of the hospital room and also outwards into a children’s play park that was within the courtyard below the window.

“The accused then approached the window but was taken hold of by both police constables.”

Cochrane referred to the officers as “piggy b******s” telling them he was “a prison fighter” and could “rag doll” them.

Cochrane called one a “trans man” and told another she was “bang tidy”.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Cochrane, told the court that the incident had occurred against the backdrop of an assault on Cochrane himself.

‘Taken to a field and badly beaten’

He said: “He was badly assaulted, thrown into a car, taken to a field and badly beaten and left in the field.”

Mr Mann said his client may have remained in the field for as long as 36 hours before he was discovered “in a very poor condition” by a dog walker and help was sought.

“That is the background here,” Mr Mann said.

He said his client had been so unwell that a ventilator was considered and it was only after he came round in this situation that his “bad behaviour” had begun.

“He came round, he has responded in the way he has – the police were present… He is the author of his own misfortune in this case,” Mr Mann conceded.

Sheriff Aitken jailed Cochrane, whose address in court papers was given as a prisoner in Inverness, for two years. The sentence was backdated to June 4.