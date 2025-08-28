Jail for man who threw chair through Inverness hospital window

A man who threw a chair through an Inverness hospital window, showering glass on a children’s play area, has been jailed.

Jason Cochrane ripped a cannula from his own arm before hurling the furniture across his room at Raigmore Hospital.

He became hostile to medical staff and told police he was “a prison fighter”.

Cochrane, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of vandalism, threatening behaviour aggravated by prejudice and culpable and reckless conduct at the Inverness NHS facility on June 3 of this year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that Cochrane had been in police custody the night before the incident, but had been taken to hospital due to concerns about his intoxication and a head wound.

When officers visited the following day to speak to him, he asked if he could contact his ex-partner, but was told this would not be allowed.

“The accused became agitated and started shouting and demanding a phone call,” Ms Hood said.

Man was hostile to medical staff

Police and nursing staff attempted to calm him, but Cochrane became hostile, repeatedly telling them to “f*** off”.

He said he would leave the hospital by walking out or “throw himself out of a window”.

Ms Hood told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “The accused then jumped up from his bed and pulled out the cannula from his forearm.

“He took hold of a nearby chair and threw it across the room towards a glass panel window, causing it to smash the glass.

“The glass shattered onto the floor of the hospital room and also outwards into a children’s play park that was within the courtyard below the window.

“The accused then approached the window but was taken hold of by both police constables.”

Cochrane referred to the officers as “piggy b******s” telling them he was “a prison fighter” and could “rag doll” them.

Cochrane called one a “trans man” and told another she was “bang tidy”.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Cochrane, told the court that the incident had occurred against the backdrop of an assault on Cochrane himself.

‘Taken to a field and badly beaten’

He said: “He was badly assaulted, thrown into a car, taken to a field and badly beaten and left in the field.”

Mr Mann said his client may have remained in the field for as long as 36 hours before he was discovered “in a very poor condition” by a dog walker and help was sought.

“That is the background here,” Mr Mann said.

He said his client had been so unwell that a ventilator was considered and it was only after he came round in this situation that his “bad behaviour” had begun.

“He came round, he has responded in the way he has – the police were present… He is the author of his own misfortune in this case,” Mr Mann conceded.

Sheriff Aitken jailed Cochrane, whose address in court papers was given as a prisoner in Inverness, for two years. The sentence was backdated to June 4.