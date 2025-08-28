Bucksburn neighbours’ feud ends with broken wrist

An Aberdeen woman has been placed under supervision after getting into an argument with a neighbour, which resulted in a broken wrist.

Amanda Park, 43, had been out walking her dog in the Stoneywood area last year when she bumped into her neighbour walking home from the pub.

An argument erupted between the two women, who were said not to have enjoyed a “convivial” relationship, leading to Park lashing out and pushing her victim to the ground, the court was told.

They did not have a good relationship

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr explained that Park’s victim had been socialising in the nearby Woodend Bar, on Stoneywood Road, on October 3 2024, and had been there for several hours.

Ms Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman had started walking home shortly after 10pm and came upon Park walking her dog.

“An argument ensued,” said Ms Kerr. “They were shouting at one another.

“The accused’s daughter had come out and the complainer had said to her – ‘tell your mother to wise up’.

‘Sickening’ sound of wrist breaking

“Other neighbours also could hear the argument and the shouting.

“Park became angry and pushed the woman hard on her chest, causing her to fall to the ground.

“The complainer later described it as her body making a large sickening crunching noise as it hit the ground.”

The court heard the woman was treated for a broken left wrist, swelling on one eye and bruising on her right hand.

Pled guilty to assault

Park, of Craibstone Avenue, admitted one charge of assault to severe injury.

Speaking on her behalf, Paul Barnett said his client had no previous convictions for violence and gave her version of events.

He added: “She had not enjoyed a convivial relationship with the complainer for some time.

“The complainer seems to have been heavily intoxicated and approached Miss Park and was verbally aggressive towards her.

“They were shouting at each other – this was witnessed by Miss Park’s daughter, who had come outside.

Unpaid work

“The complainer then became verbally aggressive towards the daughter.

“That is what triggered Miss Park to push her in anger.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater placed Park under a Community Payback Order, with 12 months of supervision and 65 hours of unpaid work.

He added: “The supervision will give the support, should they flare up, to the issue you have experienced in the past – supervision will help with that.”