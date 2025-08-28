Bucksburn neighbours’ feud ends with broken wrist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Bucksburn neighbours’ feud ends with broken wrist

Amanda Park had not enjoyed a "convivial relationship" with her victim, the court heard, and the pair ended up rowing in the street.

By Joanne Warnock
Amanda Park appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen woman has been placed under supervision after getting into an argument with a neighbour, which resulted in a broken wrist.

Amanda Park, 43, had been out walking her dog in the Stoneywood area last year when she bumped into her neighbour walking home from the pub.

An argument erupted between the two women, who were said not to have enjoyed a “convivial” relationship, leading to Park lashing out and pushing her victim to the ground, the court was told.

They did not have a good relationship

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr explained that Park’s victim had been socialising in the nearby Woodend Bar, on Stoneywood Road, on October 3 2024, and had been there for several hours.

Ms Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman had started walking home shortly after 10pm and came upon Park walking her dog.

“An argument ensued,” said Ms Kerr. “They were shouting at one another.

“The accused’s daughter had come out and the complainer had said to her – ‘tell your mother to wise up’.

‘Sickening’ sound of wrist breaking

“Other neighbours also could hear the argument and the shouting.

“Park became angry and pushed the woman hard on her chest, causing her to fall to the ground.

“The complainer later described it as her body making a large sickening crunching noise as it hit the ground.”

The court heard the woman was treated for a broken left wrist, swelling on one eye and bruising on her right hand.

Pled guilty to assault

Park, of Craibstone Avenue, admitted one charge of assault to severe injury.

Speaking on her behalf, Paul Barnett said his client had no previous convictions for violence and gave her version of events.

He added: “She had not enjoyed a convivial relationship with the complainer for some time.

“The complainer seems to have been heavily intoxicated and approached Miss Park and was verbally aggressive towards her.

“They were shouting at each other – this was witnessed by Miss Park’s daughter, who had come outside.

Unpaid work

“The complainer then became verbally aggressive towards the daughter.

“That is what triggered Miss Park to push her in anger.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater placed Park under a Community Payback Order, with 12 months of supervision and 65 hours of unpaid work.

He added: “The supervision will give the support, should they flare up, to the issue you have experienced in the past – supervision will help with that.”

 