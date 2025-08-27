Firm fined £66,000 after cage collapse left Invergordon worker severely injured

A company has been fined £66,000 after a steel cage collapsed on top of a worker during port extension works in Invergordon.

The steel fixer suffered two broken legs when the 1.6 tonne structure fell on him after he cut through a support prop.

Co-workers managed to lift the cage enough to drag the man out, and he was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he subsequently underwent surgery.

Civil engineering company Murform Ltd admitted a single health and safety breach at Inverness Sheriff Court in relation to the incident on November 26 2019.

The charge states that the company failed to take all practicable steps to prevent danger to people and to ensure that any structure did not collapse due to it becoming unstable during construction work.

It further detailed that Murform Ltd failed to provide a safe system of work, including adequate instruction and information to the steel fixers on how to construct the cage safely to reduce the risk of instability.

The charge stated these failures exposed steel fixers to a “risk of severe injury”.

Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly said Murform Ltd was subcontracted during the phase four extension works at Port of Cromarty Firth in 2019.

Worker severely injured in cage collapse

She said: “On 26 November 2019 [the worker] was injured working on the construction of the extension to Invergordon Port,” adding: “A cage collapsed on top of him to severe injury.”

The court heard that, on that date, the steel fixing team had arrived at 7am and received a briefing from the foreman.

The worker in question had initially been working elsewhere and had joined the steel fixing team when tidal waters required him to change tasks.

She explained that workers were constructing cages from steel rebar, using temporary props to hold the structures in place.

At some time between 10.30am and 11am, the man was working on the construction when he cut through one of the props supporting the construction.

“As he did, the complete cage collapsed to the ground under gravity and struck him on his legs,” Ms Kelly said.

The court heard the man’s co-workers were able to lift the cage enough to allow him to be “dragged out” after which an ambulance was called and the man taken to hospital.

It was confirmed that he had suffered two fractures to his right leg and a further fracture to his left.

He underwent two surgeries, including the placing of plates and screws.

Invergordon cage collapse worker made ‘good recovery’

The man was unable to bear weight on his left leg for six to eight weeks but the court heard he has since made a “good recovery” and returned to working in agricultural mechanics.

An HSE investigation found that the immediate cause of the collapse was insufficient temporary works to support the cage when it was under construction.

“One of the causes of the collapse was inadequate instruction and information about how to support the cage when it is in an incomplete state,” Miss Kelly told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

She said instructions were given verbally and “relying on verbal communication only was not effective”.

“There was no clearly communicated sequence or method of construction,” the fiscal depute said, adding that workers “should have been guided through sequential steps to build the cage safely.”

The court heard that, at the time of the incident, Murform was working as a subcontractor to another company that had since gone into administration.

But for this, the court was told, that company would also likely have been facing a charge themselves.

The prosecution noted that, since the accident, the company had improved its practices to prevent collapse and trained more foremen to increase awareness of regulation and responsibility.

Gavin Anderson KC, for Murform Ltd, offered his client’s apologies to the worker for “the unfortunate accident” and confirmed that the man had been compensated through the settlement of a civil action

He said: “The directors of the company are determined that such an incident should never happen again.”

Company takes health and safety seriously

He said the family-owned and run business was: “Committed to taking health and safety responsibilities very seriously.”

He said improvements had been made in the aftermath of the incident.

Mr Anderson reminded the sheriff that Murform was on site as a subcontractor, saying that the other company’s “principal contractor” status should not be overlooked by the court.

“It owned the overarching duty to plan, manage and monitor the construction phase,” he said.

The court heard that Murform Ltd, which has no previous convictions, now employed two health and safety advisers and had “enhanced training to ensure foremen were more aware of the obligations.”

“The company management are remorseful,” he said.

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Murform Ltd £66,000 with a victim surcharge of £4,950, making a total financial penalty of £70,950, to be paid within two months.