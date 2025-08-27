Firm fined £66,000 after cage collapse left Invergordon worker severely injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firm fined £66,000 after cage collapse left Invergordon worker severely injured

Murform Ltd admitted a health and safety breach in relation to the incident in 2019 in which a worker sustained two broken legs.

By Jenni Gee
The Port of Cromarty Firth's facilities at Invergordon.
The accident occurred at the Port of Cromarty Firth in Invergordon.

A company has been fined £66,000 after a steel cage collapsed on top of a worker during port extension works in Invergordon.

The steel fixer suffered two broken legs when the 1.6 tonne structure fell on him after he cut through a support prop.

Co-workers managed to lift the cage enough to drag the man out, and he was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he subsequently underwent surgery.

Civil engineering company Murform Ltd admitted a single health and safety breach at Inverness Sheriff Court in relation to the incident on November 26 2019.

The charge states that the company failed to take all practicable steps to prevent danger to people and to ensure that any structure did not collapse due to it becoming unstable during construction work.

It further detailed that Murform Ltd failed to provide a safe system of work, including adequate instruction and information to the steel fixers on how to construct the cage safely to reduce the risk of instability.

The charge stated these failures exposed steel fixers to a “risk of severe injury”.

Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly said Murform Ltd was subcontracted during the phase four extension works at Port of Cromarty Firth in 2019.

Worker severely injured in cage collapse

She said: “On 26 November 2019 [the worker] was injured working on the construction of the extension to Invergordon Port,” adding: “A cage collapsed on top of him to severe injury.”

The court heard that, on that date, the steel fixing team had arrived at 7am and received a briefing from the foreman.

The worker in question had initially been working elsewhere and had joined the steel fixing team when tidal waters required him to change tasks.

She explained that workers were constructing cages from steel rebar, using temporary props to hold the structures in place.

At some time between 10.30am and 11am, the man was working on the construction when he cut through one of the props supporting the construction.

“As he did, the complete cage collapsed to the ground under gravity and struck him on his legs,” Ms Kelly said.

The court heard the man’s co-workers were able to lift the cage enough to allow him to be “dragged out” after which an ambulance was called and the man taken to hospital.

It was confirmed that he had suffered two fractures to his right leg and a further fracture to his left.

He underwent two surgeries, including the placing of plates and screws.

Invergordon cage collapse worker made ‘good recovery’

The man was unable to bear weight on his left leg for six to eight weeks but the court heard he has since made a “good recovery” and returned to working in agricultural mechanics.

An HSE investigation found that the immediate cause of the collapse was insufficient temporary works to support the cage when it was under construction.

“One of the causes of the collapse was inadequate instruction and information about how to support the cage when it is in an incomplete state,” Miss Kelly told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

She said instructions were given verbally and “relying on verbal communication only was not effective”.

“There was no clearly communicated sequence or method of construction,” the fiscal depute said, adding that workers “should have been guided through sequential steps to build the cage safely.”

The court heard that, at the time of the incident, Murform was working as a subcontractor to another company that had since gone into administration.

But for this,  the court was told, that company would also likely have been facing a charge themselves.

The prosecution noted that, since the accident, the company had improved its practices to prevent collapse and trained more foremen to increase awareness of regulation and responsibility.

Gavin Anderson KC, for Murform Ltd, offered his client’s apologies to the worker for “the unfortunate accident” and confirmed that the man had been compensated through the settlement of a civil action

He said: “The directors of the company are determined that such an incident should never happen again.”

Company takes health and safety seriously

He said the family-owned and run business was: “Committed to taking health and safety responsibilities very seriously.”

He said improvements had been made in the aftermath of the incident.

Mr Anderson reminded the sheriff that Murform was on site as a subcontractor, saying that the other company’s “principal contractor” status should not be overlooked by the court.

“It owned the overarching duty to plan, manage and monitor the construction phase,” he said.

The court heard that Murform Ltd, which has no previous convictions, now employed two health and safety advisers and had “enhanced training to ensure foremen were more aware of the obligations.”

“The company management are remorseful,” he said.

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Murform Ltd £66,000 with a victim surcharge of £4,950, making a total financial penalty of £70,950, to be paid within two months.