Crime & Courts

Trio remanded in custody after Thomas Cook shop cannabis discovery

Kledjdan Dervoshaj, 21, Do Ngo, 35, and Hoa Nguyen, 36, have now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Ewan Cameron
Policeman standing outside the former Thomas Cook building.
Police stand guard outside the old Thomas Cook shop on Union Street.

Three men have appeared in court after cannabis worth more than £400,000 was discovered inside a former Aberdeen travel agents.

Police, acting on intelligence, raided the former Thomas Cook shop on Union Street earlier this week and discovered the significant cannabis farm over three floors.

The seizure came just days after officers raided the former Pearl Lounge nightclub building on Dee Street and made a similar discovery.

Major cannabis discovery

In that operation – less than 0.1 miles away from the Thomas Cook shop – cannabis worth more than £1.3 million was found and four men were arrested and charged. 

Kledjdan Dervoshaj, 21, Do Ngo, 35, and Hoa Nguyen, 36, have now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff  Court in connection with the Union Street operation.

Each man faced two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act, along with an allegation they breached the Electricity Act 1989.

The trio – all of no fixed abode – did not offer a plea and were remanded in custody.

They will appear in court again in the next seven days.

Police car outside former Pearl Lounge.
Police outside the former Pearl Lounge on Dee Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Detectives hail drug finds

Police hailed both seizures as a blow against organised crime. 

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “These significant recoveries highlight our commitment to disrupting drug-related crime in our communities.

“It also reinforces our ongoing commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is vital in removing drugs from our communities.”

Join the debate: Should cannabis be legalised?

Thursday August 27

 