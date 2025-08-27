Masked gang who stole campervans and high-powered sports cars sentenced

Members of a “sophisticated” crime gang who stole cars and campervans from across the north and north-east have been sentenced.

The thieves headed out in a convoy for nights of mayhem, stealing vehicles from Aberdeen and other areas before heading back to their Dundee base.

They stripped one campervan of parts before ditching it, set another car alight – and led police on a high-speed pursuit down a pedestrian path.

First wave of offending

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard earlier today how Stuart Webber, 20, Lee Smith, 21, and Stewart Burns, 41, stole a red Fiat 500 from Dundee and drove it to Aberdeen.

They then dumped the Fiat 500 in Farquhar Brae, Torry.

Next, CCTV in Farquhar Road, Torry, captured the masked gang stealing a grey Ford Fiesta which they later crashed and abandoned.

Webber, 20, of Denhead Crescent, Dundee, Webber then went to Fonthill Road, Ferryhill, and stole a white Ford Fiesta, which has never been recovered.

Six days later, they stole a Fiat Abarth from Market Square in Stonehaven.

Second wave of crime

Webber was seen driving the stolen white Ford Fiesta at 11pm on July 19 2024, near Cineworld in Dundee.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court that police approached the vehicle and Webber “mounted a pavement and drove off at speed”.

Exactly a week later in the same location, police spotted Webber driving the stolen Abarth.

Mr Gordon said: “Police moved into the opposing carriageway to stop the vehicle.

“The Abarth immediately reversed, mounting the grass verge as the blue lights on the police vehicle were activated.”

Police tried to ram the car – but Webber drove off.

Mr Gordon added: “The car thereafter has been driven at excessive speed through the large car park in front of Cineworld and the arena where there was a significant number of pedestrians.

“The accused has driven through a gap between bollards and continued on a pedestrian footpath, entering Liff Road where a petrol station is. Police lost view of the car.”

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Third wave of offending

Joining Webber and Burns for this night of crime was Rhys Ellington, 25, of Hazlehead Way, Dundee.

At 4am on July 23, neighbours spotted Ellington on CCTV trying to break into a vehicle outside a house in the village of Campmuir, Perth and Kinross.

Ellington was disturbed and fled in a red Ford Fiesta.

Thirty minutes later, cameras picked up a red Ford Fiesta arriving at Woodside Car Sales in Woodside, Perth and Kinross.

Ellington broke into a portable building there – wrongly believing that the owner was storing car keys there.

Burns and Ellington then stole a silver Fiat Ducato campervan from Crieff.

Three nights later, Webber and Burns stole a grey Fiat from Invergowrie.

Police later raided Burn’s house and found cocaine worth £1,900, as well as DNA evidence and car-theft equipment linking them to the crime.

At a previous hearing, Webber admitted eight charges, Burns five, Smith three and Ellington two.

Gang members sentenced

Webber and Burns were sentenced during today’s hearing.

For Webber, defence agent James Caird said Webber had been homeless at the time of the offending but had since reconciled with his family.

Mr Caird said: “He accepts this is a serious matter.

“He has had a change of behaviour since this offending, with the support of his mum and partner, who are both in court today.

“Custody would do more harm than good.”

For Burns, solicitor Finn Curran said: “My client has considerable remorse and appreciation of the impact on the victims.

“He had lost his employment and committed these offences for financial reasons. He was not the leader or the mastermind.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Webber to do 270 hours of unpaid work and stay home from 7pm to 7am for 10 months.

The 20-year-old has also been banned from driving for 22 months.

The sheriff said: “I’ve taken into account your age and the sentencing guidelines, which require me to prioritise your rehabilitation.

“You now seem to have more stability in your life.”

Career criminal jailed

Addressing Burns, Sheriff Wallace said: “You’re in a different situation. You’ve had a life of offending behind you and you continue to offend.

“You’ve been to prison for 33 months and 30 months for similar offences in the past.”

Sheriff Wallace jailed Burns, of HMP Grampian and originally from Angus, for three years, backdated to July 30 2024.

Smith, of School Lane, Inverness, and Ellington will be sentenced next month.

