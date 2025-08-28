Racist Aberdeen social media troll who tried to incite riots pleads guilty

A social media troll who said he wanted to incite riots against foreigners and black people has been sentenced for his “incredibly dangerous behaviour”.

Thomas Johansson cut a silent figure in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday as his “vile” messages were read out in full to the room.

Branding them amongst the worst she has ever heard in her time, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said it was only by the smallest of margins that she was not sending the 27-year-old to jail.

‘Get them out our Britain’

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam told the court that Johansson posted his messages on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

His account, which is still active, is followed by more than 100 people.

Ms Ngalam said another social media user reported his racist messages after he started posting them between August 6 and August 13 last year.

They included responding to other users on the platform with comments about immigrants currently living in the UK.

He retweeted a video of masked men waving the flag of Palestine along with the words: “Get out our Country, Allah Allah Who The F*** is Allah”.

“You’ll be sorry when living in your own country as a 2nd Citizen, welcome to Pakistan eh,” he said to one user in another message.

And in response to someone asking if he was “inciting riots”, Johansson posted: “Yes I am, f*** them all!! get them out our Britain, There ain’t no BLACK in the Union Jack. You won’t be saying this in 10/15 years time when we’re full of Muslims, jihadis, Asians, Pakistanis, they’ve already took over enough! #SaveOurChildren #StopTheBoats #GetOut”

Johansson posted his comments at a time when parts of England were experiencing riots following the stabbings in Southport. The disorder came after false claims were spread on social media that the murders were committed by a Muslim asylum seeker.

‘Repulsive and unacceptable’

Mike Monro, representing Johansson, said there was little to say in terms of mitigation for his client but offered the explanation that Johansson was drunk at the time of sending his messages.

“The situation is, obviously, this was a year ago,” Mr Monro said.

“My lady, I’m sure, can still remember a year ago just how fraught it was in the summer of last year.

“He knows alcohol is never an excuse, it’s an explanation.

“Whether anyone agrees or disagrees with it is immaterial. He has said to me, and has indeed said to the social worker, yes, in his own mind he does have views which 99% – hopefully – of the population find repulsive and unacceptable. But it’s still not against the law to hold these views.

“Where he’s broken the law is letting people see these views.”

Mr Monro added Johansson was “full of remorse” when he was interviewed by the police.

Troll’s actions cannot be tolerated

Sentencing Johansson, whose address was given as Harris Drive, Sheriff McLaughlin said his views were not something to be tolerated in a “decent society”.

“We hear a lot of shocking things in these courts,” she said.

“But I have to say, I haven’t heard anything quite as shocking as the vile comments you posted on social media during this time.

“The stirring up of racial hatred by what you said online was significant. It’s the most serious of offences and you need to fully understand that.

“In particular, in the uncertain times in which we live, this is incredibly dangerous behaviour. It cannot be tolerated in a decent society.”

She spared Johansson jail, however.

Alternative to prison

Saying she was “just” persuaded to spare him time behind bars, Sheriff McLaughlin instead imposed hours of unpaid work, a supervision requirement “to try an address some of the beliefs that caused [him] to be here”.

She also imposed a restriction of liberty order which will prevent Johansson leaving his home during certain hours of the day.

“All of that is an alternative to a custodial sentence,” she said.

In total, Johansson will be under the eye of the social work department for 18 months.