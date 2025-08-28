Racist Aberdeen social media troll who tried to incite riots pleads guilty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Racist Aberdeen social media troll who tried to incite riots pleads guilty

Thomas Johansson admitted sending a series of racist messages calling for deportations and rioting last summer.

By Jamie Ross
Thomas Johansson leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being sentenced. Image: DC Thomson
A social media troll who said he wanted to incite riots against foreigners and black people has been sentenced for his “incredibly dangerous behaviour”.

Thomas Johansson cut a silent figure in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday as his “vile” messages were read out in full to the room.

Branding them amongst the worst she has ever heard in her time, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said it was only by the smallest of margins that she was not sending the 27-year-old to jail.

Thomas Johansson leaves court. Image: DC Thomson

‘Get them out our Britain’

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam told the court that Johansson posted his messages on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

His account, which is still active, is followed by more than 100 people.

Ms Ngalam said another social media user reported his racist messages after he started posting them between August 6 and August 13 last year.

They included responding to other users on the platform with comments about immigrants currently living in the UK.

He retweeted a video of masked men waving the flag of Palestine along with the words: “Get out our Country, Allah Allah Who The F*** is Allah”.

“You’ll be sorry when living in your own country as a 2nd Citizen, welcome to Pakistan eh,” he said to one user in another message.

And in response to someone asking if he was “inciting riots”, Johansson posted: “Yes I am, f*** them all!! get them out our Britain, There ain’t no BLACK in the Union Jack. You won’t be saying this in 10/15 years time when we’re full of Muslims, jihadis, Asians, Pakistanis, they’ve already took over enough! #SaveOurChildren #StopTheBoats #GetOut”

Johansson posted his comments at a time when parts of England were experiencing riots following the stabbings in Southport. The disorder came after false claims were spread on social media that the murders were committed by a Muslim asylum seeker.

Thomas Johansson claims he is inciting riots to another user on X. Image: x.com

‘Repulsive and unacceptable’

Mike Monro, representing Johansson, said there was little to say in terms of mitigation for his client but offered the explanation that Johansson was drunk at the time of sending his messages.

“The situation is, obviously, this was a year ago,” Mr Monro said.

“My lady, I’m sure, can still remember a year ago just how fraught it was in the summer of last year.

“He knows alcohol is never an excuse, it’s an explanation.

“Whether anyone agrees or disagrees with it is immaterial. He has said to me, and has indeed said to the social worker, yes, in his own mind he does have views which 99% – hopefully – of the population find repulsive and unacceptable. But it’s still not against the law to hold these views.

“Where he’s broken the law is letting people see these views.”

Mr Monro added Johansson was “full of remorse” when he was interviewed by the police.

Thomas Johansson leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being sentenced. Image: DC Thomson

Troll’s actions cannot be tolerated

Sentencing Johansson, whose address was given as Harris Drive, Sheriff McLaughlin said his views were not something to be tolerated in a “decent society”.

“We hear a lot of shocking things in these courts,” she said.

“But I have to say, I haven’t heard anything quite as shocking as the vile comments you posted on social media during this time.

“The stirring up of racial hatred by what you said online was significant. It’s the most serious of offences and you need to fully understand that.

“In particular, in the uncertain times in which we live, this is incredibly dangerous behaviour. It cannot be tolerated in a decent society.”

She spared Johansson jail, however.

Alternative to prison

Saying she was “just” persuaded to spare him time behind bars, Sheriff McLaughlin instead imposed hours of unpaid work, a supervision requirement “to try an address some of the beliefs that caused [him] to be here”.

She also imposed a restriction of liberty order which will prevent Johansson leaving his home during certain hours of the day.

“All of that is an alternative to a custodial sentence,” she said.

In total, Johansson will be under the eye of the social work department for 18 months.

 