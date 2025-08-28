Man banned from keeping dogs after sheep die near Highland school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man banned from keeping dogs after sheep die near Highland school

Alexander Rodgerson's Labrador-Rottweiler cross dogs terrified residents near Hilton of Cadboll Primary School.

By Jenni Gee
Alexander Rodgerson was banned from keeping dogs for five years. Image: Facebook
A man has been banned from keeping dogs for five years after his pets targeted sheep near a Highland primary school.

Alexander Rodgerson’s Labrador-Rottweiler cross dogs were not on a lead or under close control when they targeted the livestock on land at Balintore Farms near Hilton of Cadboll Primary School.

As a result of the incident, some sheep sustained injuries which resulted in their death, the charge revealed.

Residents in the small community previously spoke of their concerns over the animals and urged the school to keep pupils indoors.

The school stopped letting children use parts of the playground and break times were held in a fenced-off area.

Local football training was also called off to ensure the players’ safety.

Rodgerson, 34, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a single charge under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

Two of the dogs that were seen roaming the streets in Hilton. Image: Supplied

The charge details how, between October 29 and November 6 last year, Rodgerson’s dogs worried livestock.

It continues that the dogs were “at large” – not on a lead or otherwise under close control – when they targeted the grazing sheep, injuring a number of them and causing their death.

A not guilty plea from Rodgerson’s former co-accused Danielle Finlay had been accepted by the prosecution.

The incident took place near Hilton of Cadboll Primary School. Image: Google Maps.

At the sentencing hearing, Rodgerson’s solicitor Clare Russell told the court her client wished to make it clear that it “was not some intentional act”.

“He was not standing there with the dogs off the lead and allowed this to happen,” she said.

“On one occasion, there was damage to the fence, on the other they had got out of a window.”

Sheep worrying dogs rehomed

She said her client had since taken the “very sensible step” of having the dogs rehomed, highlighting that both had been chipped and neutered before this happened.

Sheriff Neil Wilson said: “If this were a one-off incident, the court would be somewhat more sympathetic – it is not”

He disqualified Rodgerson, of Parkland Place, Balintore, from having ownership or custody of a dog for five years.

He also ordered him to pay compensation of £892.75, after the prosecution detailed vets’ charges and costs incurred as a result of the incident.