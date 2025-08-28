Man banned from keeping dogs after sheep die near Highland school

A man has been banned from keeping dogs for five years after his pets targeted sheep near a Highland primary school.

Alexander Rodgerson’s Labrador-Rottweiler cross dogs were not on a lead or under close control when they targeted the livestock on land at Balintore Farms near Hilton of Cadboll Primary School.

As a result of the incident, some sheep sustained injuries which resulted in their death, the charge revealed.

Residents in the small community previously spoke of their concerns over the animals and urged the school to keep pupils indoors.

The school stopped letting children use parts of the playground and break times were held in a fenced-off area.

Local football training was also called off to ensure the players’ safety.

Rodgerson, 34, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a single charge under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

The charge details how, between October 29 and November 6 last year, Rodgerson’s dogs worried livestock.

It continues that the dogs were “at large” – not on a lead or otherwise under close control – when they targeted the grazing sheep, injuring a number of them and causing their death.

A not guilty plea from Rodgerson’s former co-accused Danielle Finlay had been accepted by the prosecution.

At the sentencing hearing, Rodgerson’s solicitor Clare Russell told the court her client wished to make it clear that it “was not some intentional act”.

“He was not standing there with the dogs off the lead and allowed this to happen,” she said.

“On one occasion, there was damage to the fence, on the other they had got out of a window.”

Sheep worrying dogs rehomed

She said her client had since taken the “very sensible step” of having the dogs rehomed, highlighting that both had been chipped and neutered before this happened.

Sheriff Neil Wilson said: “If this were a one-off incident, the court would be somewhat more sympathetic – it is not”

He disqualified Rodgerson, of Parkland Place, Balintore, from having ownership or custody of a dog for five years.

He also ordered him to pay compensation of £892.75, after the prosecution detailed vets’ charges and costs incurred as a result of the incident.