Home News Crime & Courts

Mum avoids jail after embezzling almost £35,000 from her own daughter’s inheritance

Abigail Edwards had been secretly dipping into her now-estranged daughter's inheritance for years.

By Joanne Warnock
Abigail Edwards admitted embezzling almost £35,000 from her daughter.
An Aberdeenshire mum who embezzled almost £35,000 from her own daughter’s inheritance has avoided jail.

Abigail Edwards, 50, admitted taking the money and depositing it into her own account.

The court heard Edwards had been “dipping in and out” of the funds for years, having inherited it in 2010.

Edwards has since repaid the £34,783 plus interest back to her now-estranged daughter.

Relief after long wait for repayment

Edwards’ victim told The Press and Journal that she is relieved that the matter is finally over.

“I’m just glad to finally have the money,” she said. “I don’t think I would have ever got it back if I had not taken it to court.”

Edwards appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced for one charge of embezzlement, after first appearing on petition in January 2024.

The court was told the money was an inheritance from Abigail Edward’s father, who died in 2010.

Depute fiscal Callum Gordon said: “His will specified that his estate was to be divided amongst four beneficiaries, which included both the accused and the complainer.

“On winding up the estate, the total inheritance amounted to £28,679.92.”

Because she was aged under 16, the money was placed in a trustee account until she turned 18.

Began asking about where her money was

However, the court heard that when the girl was a teenager, she went to live with her father and began asking about her inheritance and having access to it.

By now, her nest egg had grown to £34,783 with added interest, and Edwards had moved it to an account in her own name and that of her daughter.

Mr Gordon explained: “At this time, the complainer had not been given access to her inheritance by the accused.

“The cheque was paid by the accused into an account set up in the names of both the accused and the complainer on August 30 2017.

“The accused was acting as a trustee to this account as, when it was set up, the complainer was still a minor.

“The accused, as such, had full access and control over it.

“The complainer was unaware that this bank account existed and did not have access to it, despite being a named account holder.”

Embezzled funds

Just months later, Edwards moved the money again into an account which was solely in her name.

The girl began sending letters through a solicitor asking for Edwards to release the funds. When that didn’t happen, police got involved.

Edwards was arrested and charged in December 2023.

Now eight years later, the girl has finally received her inheritance into her own bank account and says she will be using the money to buy a house in the future.

Speaking last night, she said she had found the whole experience emotionally taxing and said she thought the relationship with her mother was now “beyond repair”.

The court was told £37,134.93 has now been paid back to the girl, via Edwards’ solicitor’s office.

Embezzler ‘struggled’ to accept guilt

Speaking on behalf of Edwards, Mike Monro said his client had carried out a serious abuse of trust.

He said Edwards’ father had intimated that the money should be used by his granddaughter as a deposit for a house.

He said: “My client had held to that determination.

“Obviously, it became serious for her when she moved the money into an account in her own name, holding onto funds she was not entitled to.

“She did use the funds for her own advantage, but then replaced them – dipping in and dipping out.

“She has struggled to accept her criminality and guilt.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Iain Wallace said in the circumstances, and because the funds had now been repaid, he could deal with Edwards by way of a community-based disposal.

He ordered Edwards, of Dalrymple Circle, Blackburn, to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

But Sheriff Wallace warned Edwards that this was a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

“If you do not comply with this order, you will be brought back to court and could be placed in custody,” he said.

 