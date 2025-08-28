Inverness shop owner in court after flouting vape-selling ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness shop owner in court after flouting vape-selling ban

Adnan Abbas's shop in Lombard Street continued to sell vape products despite a court order prohibiting it from doing so.

By Jenni Gee
Adnan Abbas breached a vape retail banning order. Image: DC Thomson.
A sheriff has spoken of the “epidemic” of teen vaping as she fined an Inverness shop owner for flouting a court order banning him from selling vaping products.

Adnan Abbas’s Lombard Street premises were made subject to the banning order in April last year, after selling vapes to underage customers.

But when trading standards visited in May, the vape displays were full of products and CCTV showed customers still making purchases.

Sheriff’s concerns over vaping ‘epidemic’

Sheriff Sarah Matheson told the businessman the courts had a duty to help protect young people’s health.

Abbas, 44, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of breaching a nicotine vapour product retail banning order on May 6 and 7 last year.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that, on April 17 2024, the court made an order under the Tobacco and Primary Medical Services Act.

Adnan Abbas’s Lombard Street store was banned from selling nicotine vapour products in April last year. Image: Sandy McCook

She said: “That meant Mr Abbas could no longer sell tobacco and vape products at the locus.”

But on May 7, representatives of Trading Standards visited the premises intending the post a notice of the ban on the window and concerns were raised.

“When they entered, the vape counter was fully stocked, Mr Abbas was there and still trading,” Ms Eastwood told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

Officers then accessed CCTV from that day and the one prior, which showed customers visiting the premises and purchasing vape products.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Abbas, told the court that the ban had been imposed after issues with underage sales at the Lombard Street store.

Age verification was ‘less than robust’

He said: “There was at least one member of staff who was less than robust as far as age verification was concerned – that was the issue with the council.”

He confirmed there was first class post and a document confirming “the nature of the order and the prohibition on him trading” but told the court there had been some issues with communication following the imposition of the order.

Mr Mann added that his client had lost stock valued at between £30,000 and £40,000 because Trading Standards took everything away from the shop.

He said Mr Abbas, who has no previous convictions, was now working as a taxi driver.

“The whole matter has been a sobering experience,” he said.

Repeat offending

Sheriff Matheson told Abbas: “Vaping is becoming an epidemic amongst teenagers – the courts have to do what they can to assist […] in protecting their health.

“In contravening an order made by the court, you have committed an offence which the court takes seriously.”

She fined Abbas, of Shore Street, Inverness, £940.

David MacKenzie, Trading Standards Manager at Highland Council said: “Our aim is not to prosecute businesses but to help them comply with the law and treat their customers well.

“But we will not hesitate to use the full force of the law on individuals who deliberately flout it.

“Abbas’ repeated offending and disregard for public safety gave us no choice.”

 

 