Inverness shop owner in court after flouting vape-selling ban

A sheriff has spoken of the “epidemic” of teen vaping as she fined an Inverness shop owner for flouting a court order banning him from selling vaping products.

Adnan Abbas’s Lombard Street premises were made subject to the banning order in April last year, after selling vapes to underage customers.

But when trading standards visited in May, the vape displays were full of products and CCTV showed customers still making purchases.

Sheriff’s concerns over vaping ‘epidemic’

Sheriff Sarah Matheson told the businessman the courts had a duty to help protect young people’s health.

Abbas, 44, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of breaching a nicotine vapour product retail banning order on May 6 and 7 last year.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that, on April 17 2024, the court made an order under the Tobacco and Primary Medical Services Act.

She said: “That meant Mr Abbas could no longer sell tobacco and vape products at the locus.”

But on May 7, representatives of Trading Standards visited the premises intending the post a notice of the ban on the window and concerns were raised.

“When they entered, the vape counter was fully stocked, Mr Abbas was there and still trading,” Ms Eastwood told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

Officers then accessed CCTV from that day and the one prior, which showed customers visiting the premises and purchasing vape products.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Abbas, told the court that the ban had been imposed after issues with underage sales at the Lombard Street store.

Age verification was ‘less than robust’

He said: “There was at least one member of staff who was less than robust as far as age verification was concerned – that was the issue with the council.”

He confirmed there was first class post and a document confirming “the nature of the order and the prohibition on him trading” but told the court there had been some issues with communication following the imposition of the order.

Mr Mann added that his client had lost stock valued at between £30,000 and £40,000 because Trading Standards took everything away from the shop.

He said Mr Abbas, who has no previous convictions, was now working as a taxi driver.

“The whole matter has been a sobering experience,” he said.

Repeat offending

Sheriff Matheson told Abbas: “Vaping is becoming an epidemic amongst teenagers – the courts have to do what they can to assist […] in protecting their health.

“In contravening an order made by the court, you have committed an offence which the court takes seriously.”

She fined Abbas, of Shore Street, Inverness, £940.

David MacKenzie, Trading Standards Manager at Highland Council said: “Our aim is not to prosecute businesses but to help them comply with the law and treat their customers well.

“But we will not hesitate to use the full force of the law on individuals who deliberately flout it.

“Abbas’ repeated offending and disregard for public safety gave us no choice.”