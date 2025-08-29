Aberdeen sextortionist jailed after admitting two violent assaults and a robbery

An Aberdeen extortionist has been jailed after admitting two violent assaults in the city.

Tiffany Anderson appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

The 27-year-old claimed to have been coerced into carrying out sextortion by an abusive ex-partner.

Anderson was placed on a community payback order for the extortion conviction last year, with the crimes dating back to 2021, but was arrested over her lack of compliance.

Violent street assault and robbery

She admitted to violently assaulting a woman before robbing her of belongings as she sat in the street taking a selfie.

The assault on the woman took place at around 7pm on Pittodrie Lane, Aberdeen, on June 27 last year.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court that the female victim had been sitting on the kerb taking photos of herself, placing her handbag down whilst doing so and propping her phone up against it.

“Suddenly without warning accused Anderson appeared and grabbed the handbag,” Mr Gordon went on.

“The complainer managed to grab hold of her bag and retrieve it.”

Woman was kneed to the face

The court heard how a struggle began with Anderson punching the woman on her face and head.

Mr Gordon said: “Anderson tried to grab the complainer’s phone from her hand and kneed her to the face a number of times, whilst holding on to both upper arms of her blazer.

“This caused the complainer to sustain a slight cut to her left cheek, a cut on the inside of her mouth and a few bleeding cuts to her ear.

“On seeing passers-by, the complainer shouted for help.”

One stopped to help and managed to pull Anderson off the woman, but not before she wrestled the handbag out of her hand and ran off.

Made off with £30

Police later found the discarded bag in St Peter’s Cemetery – less £30 cash.

Anderson was traced a few days later on July 7, 2024, at Union Terrace, where police arrested her and further charged her with having a knife, which was found in her waistband and measured 12 cm in length.

Anderson was also convicted of a separate attack on a man on Cummings Park Terrace by repeatedly stabbing him with a pair of scissors on August 7, 2023.

Domestic assault

The court was told Anderson had been in a relationship with the man for 10 years, and on the day in question they had argued about money.

Mr Gordon said: “During the argument, the accused chased the complainer around the property.

“The accused was holding a pair of scissors and struck the complainer on the head and body repeatedly with the scissors.

“The incident spilt out onto the street outside the property where witnesses observed the accused to be in possession of the scissors.

“It was also noted that the accused had blood stains on her clothing.”

When police arrived, the man at first refused to tell them what had happened, but during a search they found Anderson inside the property hiding in a cupboard.

Mr Gordon added: “A short time later, the complainer disclosed what had happened.

“He had sustained cuts behind his right ear, on the left side of his torso and left leg – he did not require medical treatment.”

Coerced by violent partner

Speaking on behalf of Anderson, Alex Burn said his client had been coerced into the extortion scheme, by a violent ex-partner, adding: “She was forced into it to get money for drugs for him.

“This was a particularly violent individual towards her.”

Describing the domestic assault incident, he said: “She had been locked in the property for three days and he had prevented her from leaving.”

Mr Burn explained that on the day of the street assault and robbery of the woman, Anderson had taken a cocktail of hard drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine, adding: “She was far gone.”

Childhood trauma

He went on to say Anderson had not had the best childhood and had been aged nine when she witnessed a traumatic incident which resulted in her father serving a 12-year sentence for murder.

“She also has physical injuries and scars to her face,” Mr Burn said. “It seems she always gets involved with males who use abuse towards her and take advantage of her.”

Sheriff Iain Wallace said: “Unfortunately, I am satisfied there is no option but to impose a custodial sentence today in relation to these matters.”

He sentenced Anderson to a total of 14 months imprisonment, saying: “In addition, in order to protect the public from serious harm upon your release, I am imposing a supervised release order for six months.

“You will be under the supervision of the local authorities, reporting to officers.

“Comply with this requirement, in the hope of reducing your risk.

“If you breach that order, you could be brought back to court and could go back to jail.”

Anderson showed no emotion as she was led away to serve her 14-month jail sentence