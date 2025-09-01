Serviceman banned from roads for being drunk in charge

A serviceman who was found drunk in charge of a vehicle has been banned from the roads for 55 days.

Josevata Koroi was sitting in the driving seat of a vehicle and revving the engine when a witness arrived at Ralia on the A9 to deal with a tyre defect.

When the helper smelled alcohol on the Scots Guard, they reported him to the police, who later confirmed the soldier was more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Koroi, 28, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of being drunk in charge of a vehicle on May 17 of this year.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that it was around 11.30am that the witness arrived at the layby to deal with a tyre defect.

At this point, the fiscal depute said, Koroi was “sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine running.”

The court heard that the witness “could smell alcohol coming from the accused” and called the police.

Scots Guard failed roadside breath test

Officers attended the scene, where Koroi failed a roadside breath test.

He was taken to the police station, where further testing revealed his breath alcohol level to be 55 microgrammes per 100 millilitres – more than double the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Koroi, told the court that her 28-year-old client was currently serving as a member of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards.

She said Koroi, who has six years of service and had attended court with his sergeant, was a first offender with a clean license.

Ms Russell explained that her client’s driving licence was essential to his role as an Army recruiter – stating that without it, his army bosses believed he would “go from an asset to a burden”.

Soldier can expect ‘significant punishment’

She said: “Regardless of what happens today, there will be significant punishment for Mr Koroi in terms of what the army will do with him.”

Explaining that her client was a “new driver” in the eyes of the law, Ms Russell noted that anything over six penalty points would result in the loss of his license and necessitate him retaking his test.

As a drunk in charge offence punished in this way would attract 10 points, Ms Russell asked Sheriff Mark Russell to instead consider imposing a discretionary disqualification on her client of less than 56 days – which would allow him to resume his driving duties immediately after.

“Any more than that and Mr Koroi’s employment would be in jeopardy,” she said.

Sheriff Mark Stewart told Koroi: “I have to make clear that the legislation in respect of alcohol and driving or being in charge of a motor vehicle is in place for very good reason. It is in place to try, as best as can be achieved, to promote public safety on our roads.

“I’m aware that in this particular instance the charge you face is not one of driving a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol over the prescribed limit. It is one of being in charge.

‘A clear difference’

“There is a clear difference and distinction.

“I’m concerned by the fact that you are a driver with less than two years of experience, but on the other hand, I’m faced with a testimonial from your sergeant who paints a positive picture of you.

“This picture has been formed in his assessment throughout your current service with His Majesty’s forces. I take this document as significant in considering the way forward.

“I also take as significant the role that you play […] as a member of the guards regiment.

“I have listened to what Ms Russell has said – she has addressed me in detail on the options available to me and I’m minded to follow the suggestion that she makes – it serves as a punishment and it also serves the public interest.”

Sheriff Stewart banned Koroi, of Fort George Barracks, from the roads for 55 days and fined him £640.

He concluded: “I am certain that your commanding officers will make clear to you that this is not to be viewed as some soft option – it is one that has placed against your previous good name in the military what can only be described as a marker that will have to be lived down in your service going forward.”