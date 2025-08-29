Aberdeen man in threat to ‘blow up’ buildings and kill ex partner

An Aberdeen man threatened to kill his former partner and blow up a building to murder her family, a court has heard.

Ronan Wallace appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted to a single charge of sending the threatening text to his ex on August 10 this year.

The court heard that the two had been in a 10-year relationship before separating weeks before the date of the crime.

He will now be sentenced in October.

‘I’m blowing this place up’

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam explained to the court that the woman had moved to her mother’s home following the collapse of her relationship with Wallace.

There, at about 12.30am, she began to notice text messages from him.

“That’s what you’ve always wanted from the start,” one read.

Wallace would go on to text her: “Do you think you can outdo me?”

And: “I will blow that block up and believe me I’ll kill every member of that family. F*** you, I’m blowing this place up.”

Ms Ngalam said: “[She] found this alarming and concerning. [She] contacted the police.”

Sentence deferred for reports

Erin Buchanan, representing Wallace, asked the court to defer sentence on her client until a clearer picture of his personal circumstances was available.

Requesting social work reports on Wallace, Ms Buchanan said: “There’s a significant amount of background to this matter in terms of Mr Wallace’s personal circumstances at the time.”

She noted that the 40-year-old, whose address was given as May Baird Park, had already engaged external services for personal issues and would welcome further input.

“He wants the support, he knows he needs the support. There are concerns there,” she added.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin called for the case to come back to Aberdeen Sheriff Court on October 8 and continued his bail until then.