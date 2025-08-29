Aberdeen man in threat to ‘blow up’ buildings and kill ex partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man in threat to ‘blow up’ buildings and kill ex partner

Ronan Wallace sent threatening messages to his former partner after the breakdown of their 10-year relationship.

By Jamie Ross
Ronan Wallace attends Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen man threatened to kill his former partner and blow up a building to murder her family, a court has heard.

Ronan Wallace appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted to a single charge of sending the threatening text to his ex on August 10 this year.

The court heard that the two had been in a 10-year relationship before separating weeks before the date of the crime.

He will now be sentenced in October.

‘I’m blowing this place up’

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam explained to the court that the woman had moved to her mother’s home following the collapse of her relationship with Wallace.

There, at about 12.30am, she began to notice text messages from him.

“That’s what you’ve always wanted from the start,” one read.

Wallace would go on to text her: “Do you think you can outdo me?”

And: “I will blow that block up and believe me I’ll kill every member of that family. F*** you, I’m blowing this place up.”

Ms Ngalam said: “[She] found this alarming and concerning. [She] contacted the police.”

Sentence deferred for reports

Erin Buchanan, representing Wallace, asked the court to defer sentence on her client until a clearer picture of his personal circumstances was available.

Requesting social work reports on Wallace, Ms Buchanan said: “There’s a significant amount of background to this matter in terms of Mr Wallace’s personal circumstances at the time.”

She noted that the 40-year-old, whose address was given as May Baird Park, had already engaged external services for personal issues and would welcome further input.

“He wants the support, he knows he needs the support. There are concerns there,” she added.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin called for the case to come back to Aberdeen Sheriff Court on October 8 and continued his bail until then.