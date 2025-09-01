Aberdeen man beat up his own mum after being asked to turn down loud music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man beat up his own mum after being asked to turn down loud music

Robbie Jennings also assaulted police officers when they turned up to arrest him.

By Jamie Ross
Robbie Jennings at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen man exploded and attacked his own mother after she asked him to lower his music.

Robbie Jennings, who has twice been involved in police stand offs, appeared again at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this time for assaulting his mum and then police officers earlier this year.

The 26-year-old admitted to the attacks, and to also uttering offensive remarks to cops, and was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Threatened to smash mum’s kneecaps and then punched her

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam said Jennings, of Danestone Place, had been living with his mum at the time of the attack and it was a request for him to lower his loud music that sparked his rage.

Jennings had been blaring beats at about midnight from his bedroom when his parent asked him to turn it down.

“He stated he would smash her kneecaps,” Ms Ngalam said.

About two hours later, the electricity to his bedroom was switched off when the music kept playing and things became even more violent.

“At this time, the accused ran out of his bedroom and did attempt to restrain the witness and assaulted her by punching her to the back,” Ms Ngalam said.

“[He] attempted to kick the witness to her body, however was held back by [his brother].”

Jennings would go on to push his mother into a wall before police arrived and arrested him.

Robbie Jennings at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Jennings attacked police

From his mother’s address in Aberdeen, Jennings was taken to the Kittybrewster Police Station where he continued to act aggressively.

Ms Ngalam explained: “He refused to comply with the process, resulting in him being taken straight to the cell.

“The accused was topless and was required to remove his lower clothes for his own safety, [he] refused to do this [and] began kicking out at officers.”

When officers were leaving his cell, Jennings would further “lunge” at the door and punch two officers.

Robbie Jennings standing on a window ledge.
‘A bit of a record’ but avoids jail

Referencing his client’s previous offending, defence solicitor Graham Morrison said Jennings had been drinking prior to the attack and was struggling with his mental health.

“My ladyship will see Mr Jennings has a bit of a record,” he said.

“There have been various issues. This was a breakdown of his mental health, he says.”

Mr Morrison also told the court that Jennings had “always” lived with his mum and their relationship had since been mended.

“He has been back since then and things have improved,” he added.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Jennings to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the next year.

She also placed him under the supervision of the social work department for 18 months.

“That’s an alternative to custody,” Sheriff McLaughlin said.