Aberdeen man beat up his own mum after being asked to turn down loud music

An Aberdeen man exploded and attacked his own mother after she asked him to lower his music.

Robbie Jennings, who has twice been involved in police stand offs, appeared again at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this time for assaulting his mum and then police officers earlier this year.

The 26-year-old admitted to the attacks, and to also uttering offensive remarks to cops, and was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Threatened to smash mum’s kneecaps and then punched her

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam said Jennings, of Danestone Place, had been living with his mum at the time of the attack and it was a request for him to lower his loud music that sparked his rage.

Jennings had been blaring beats at about midnight from his bedroom when his parent asked him to turn it down.

“He stated he would smash her kneecaps,” Ms Ngalam said.

About two hours later, the electricity to his bedroom was switched off when the music kept playing and things became even more violent.

“At this time, the accused ran out of his bedroom and did attempt to restrain the witness and assaulted her by punching her to the back,” Ms Ngalam said.

“[He] attempted to kick the witness to her body, however was held back by [his brother].”

Jennings would go on to push his mother into a wall before police arrived and arrested him.

Jennings attacked police

From his mother’s address in Aberdeen, Jennings was taken to the Kittybrewster Police Station where he continued to act aggressively.

Ms Ngalam explained: “He refused to comply with the process, resulting in him being taken straight to the cell.

“The accused was topless and was required to remove his lower clothes for his own safety, [he] refused to do this [and] began kicking out at officers.”

When officers were leaving his cell, Jennings would further “lunge” at the door and punch two officers.

‘A bit of a record’ but avoids jail

Referencing his client’s previous offending, defence solicitor Graham Morrison said Jennings had been drinking prior to the attack and was struggling with his mental health.

“My ladyship will see Mr Jennings has a bit of a record,” he said.

“There have been various issues. This was a breakdown of his mental health, he says.”

Mr Morrison also told the court that Jennings had “always” lived with his mum and their relationship had since been mended.

“He has been back since then and things have improved,” he added.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Jennings to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the next year.

She also placed him under the supervision of the social work department for 18 months.

“That’s an alternative to custody,” Sheriff McLaughlin said.