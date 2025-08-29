Woman fined after biting cop who she called to her Aberdeen home

A woman who made phone calls to the police and then attacked them when they turned up at her home has been fined.

Regina Sim, 40, twice made calls without good reason to the police this May, which led to one constable being bitten and another kicked.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court had deferred sentence on the 40-year-old until Wednesday, when she was fined £720 for the crimes.

Denied she called for police

The court had previously heard that Sim had called out police on May 28 and then again on May 31 after she had been consuming alcohol.

On both occasions, she denied she had made the calls.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said Sim would go on to apologise to the officers before turning violent.

On the first occasion, Ms Williams said Sim “appeared intoxicated” and was rumbled when officers called the telephone number she had used and found a mobile stashed under a bed.

Ms Williams added that when constables went to grab her arm, Sim “lunged” with her head and bit a constable on the finger.

Three days later, Sim would again call police.

“She said she didn’t mean to and was sorry for doing so, and again appeared intoxicated,” Ms Williams said.

When officers made inquires about where her phone was, Sim responded by laughing and stated: “You won’t be taking another phone.”

While in the back of the police vehicle, she kicked out at an officer and injured his thumb.

Alcohol issue ‘ongoing’ but doing better

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Sim’s defence agent, Michael Horsman, said his client had made improvements to her personal life since the offences.

“Since that time, as far as I’m aware, she has been doing well,” he said.

Mr Horsman explained that Sim, following the breakdown of a previous relationship, had started a new job and had suffered a “relapse” in her struggle with alcohol at the time of her phone calls to police.

He added: “It does seem to be positive since the time of the relapse.

“The alcohol issue is ongoing since 2023, which is when the separation happened. She was always highly remorseful. She’s extremely respectful and cooperative.”

Sentencing her, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin imposed a total fine of £720 which Sim. whose address was given as Beechwood Court, will pay at the rate of £10 per week.