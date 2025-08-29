Woman fined after biting cop who she called to her Aberdeen home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Woman fined after biting cop who she called to her Aberdeen home

Regina Sim drunkenly called police to her home twice earlier this year, and on one occasion bit an officer on the hand.

By Jamie Ross
Aberdeen woman Regina Sim admitted breach of bail and attacking officers when she appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Regina Sim's case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A woman who made phone calls to the police and then attacked them when they turned up at her home has been fined.

Regina Sim, 40, twice made calls without good reason to the police this May, which led to one constable being bitten and another kicked.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court had deferred sentence on the 40-year-old until Wednesday, when she was fined £720 for the crimes.

Denied she called for police

The court had previously heard that Sim had called out police on May 28 and then again on May 31 after she had been consuming alcohol.

On both occasions, she denied she had made the calls.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said Sim would go on to apologise to the officers before turning violent.

On the first occasion, Ms Williams said Sim “appeared intoxicated” and was rumbled when officers called the telephone number she had used and found a mobile stashed under a bed.

Ms Williams added that when constables went to grab her arm, Sim “lunged” with her head and bit a constable on the finger.

Three days later, Sim would again call police.

“She said she didn’t mean to and was sorry for doing so, and again appeared intoxicated,” Ms Williams said.

When officers made inquires about where her phone was, Sim responded by laughing and stated: “You won’t be taking another phone.”

While in the back of the police vehicle, she kicked out at an officer and injured his thumb.

Alcohol issue ‘ongoing’ but doing better

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Sim’s defence agent, Michael Horsman, said his client had made improvements to her personal life since the offences.

“Since that time, as far as I’m aware, she has been doing well,” he said.

Mr Horsman explained that Sim, following the breakdown of a previous relationship, had started a new job and had suffered a “relapse” in her struggle with alcohol at the time of her phone calls to police.

He added: “It does seem to be positive since the time of the relapse.

“The alcohol issue is ongoing since 2023, which is when the separation happened. She was always highly remorseful. She’s extremely respectful and cooperative.”

Sentencing her, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin imposed a total fine of £720 which Sim. whose address was given as Beechwood Court, will pay at the rate of £10 per week.