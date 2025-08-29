Fort Augustus man back in court after sending more menacing messages to estranged wife

A multiple sclerosis sufferer who sent hundreds of offensive and menacing messages to his estranged wife after she stopped caring for him has landed up in court once again.

Jonathon Clay narrowly avoided a jail sentence earlier this year after he told his wife he hoped she would get cancer and die and threatened to kill her and her family.

At the time, Sheriff Gary Aitken said Clay, 44, had displayed a “staggering amount of selfishness” in his outburst, but decided not to jail him.

Clay, of Abertarff Place, Fort Augustus, re-appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court again this week to admit a similar charge of sending messages to his ex-wife only weeks after that last court appearance.

Fine for abusive ex

A letter from social work was also given to Sheriff Mark Stewart KC, saying the order to participate in the domestic abuser programme should be lifted because social workers feared Clay’s deteriorating health would not allow him to complete it.

The precise details of Clay’s latest messages, sent between March 28 and March 3 this year, were not read out in court.

His solicitor Clare Russell confirmed: “It is the second such occasion he has behaved in this way, sending messages of an indecent, obscene and menacing nature to his ex-wife.

“His health is deteriorating and he was consuming alcohol again, then abusing her on the phone.”

Sheriff Stewart decided to deal with the second offence by way of a financial penalty and because of Clay’s restricted income, limited it to £260, which he must pay at £30 a week.

Christmas in custody

Clay had been remanded in custody at the end of 2024 after fiscal depute Karen Poke outlined the case against him.

Ms Poke told the court that over the initial three-day period, Clay’s wife received spiteful and belittling texts, comparing her to animals, criticising her weight and calling her a “c***” several times.

She quoted other threats: “You would be better off dead. I hope you have a painful death. I will burn your house down.”

Clay also said he hoped his wife would get terminal cancer and his actions were reported to the police.

Ms Poke added: “On August 13, she received a non-threatening message saying: ‘I would never hurt you’ so she made arrangements to meet him.

“Then later that day she got messages saying: ‘I will f***ing kill you. I am going to kill all your f***ing family’.

“He was traced on September 19 and told police after he was charged: ‘I am extremely apologetic. I wish I had never done it’.”