Fort Augustus man back in court after sending more menacing messages to estranged wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Fort Augustus man back in court after sending more menacing messages to estranged wife

Jonathon Clay narrowly avoid jail earlier this year - but has reappeared after he send more abusive texts.

By David Love
Domestic abuser Jonathon Clay. Image: Facebook
Domestic abuser Jonathon Clay. Image: Facebook

A multiple sclerosis sufferer who sent hundreds of offensive and menacing messages to his estranged wife after she stopped caring for him has landed up in court once again.

Jonathon Clay narrowly avoided a jail sentence earlier this year after he told his wife he hoped she would get cancer and die and threatened to kill her and her family.

At the time, Sheriff Gary Aitken said Clay, 44, had displayed a “staggering amount of selfishness” in his outburst, but decided not to jail him.

Clay, of Abertarff Place, Fort Augustus, re-appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court again this week to admit a similar charge of sending messages to his ex-wife only weeks after that last court appearance.

Fine for abusive ex

A letter from social work was also given to Sheriff Mark Stewart KC, saying the order to participate in the domestic abuser programme should be lifted because social workers feared Clay’s deteriorating health would not allow him to complete it.

The precise details of Clay’s latest messages, sent between March 28 and March 3 this year, were not read out in court.

His solicitor Clare Russell confirmed: “It is the second such occasion he has behaved in this way, sending messages of an indecent, obscene and menacing nature to his ex-wife.

“His health is deteriorating and he was consuming alcohol again, then abusing her on the phone.”

Sheriff Stewart decided to deal with the second offence by way of a financial penalty and because of Clay’s restricted income, limited it to £260, which he must pay at £30 a week.

Christmas in custody

Clay had been remanded in custody at the end of 2024 after fiscal depute Karen Poke outlined the case against him.

Ms Poke told the court that over the initial three-day period, Clay’s wife received spiteful and belittling texts, comparing her to animals, criticising her weight and calling her a “c***” several times.

She quoted other threats: “You would be better off dead. I hope you have a painful death. I will burn your house down.”

Clay also said he hoped his wife would get terminal cancer and his actions were reported to the police.

Ms Poke added: “On August 13, she received a non-threatening message saying: ‘I would never hurt you’ so she made arrangements to meet him.

“Then later that day she got messages saying: ‘I will f***ing kill you. I am going to kill all your f***ing family’.

“He was traced on September 19 and told police after he was charged: ‘I am extremely apologetic. I wish I had never done it’.”

 