Danger driver avoids jail over A9 crash he thought had killed his mother

A man who thought he had killed his mum in an A9 head-on collision has been banned from the roads for six years and handed unpaid work.

Gregor Mackay’s mother was seriously injured when the BMW he was driving crashed into a lorry at Delny during a dangerous overtake.

A sheriff told the 24-year-old it was only the fact that the consequences of his actions had landed “on his own doorstep” that had saved him from a jail sentence.

Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “You can barely open a local newspaper or turn on the BBC news without seeing that somebody has been killed or maimed on the trunk roads in the Highlands – that is because there are people out there who drive like you.”

Mackay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a single charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on December 19 2023.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the earlier hearing that, on that day, Mackay and his mother had set off from their home in Reay to attend a dental appointment in Inverness.

One motorist observed MacKay make what he regarded as a dangerous overtake on the Dornoch Bridge before watching him do the same a short time later with almost tragic results.

Dashcam footage of ‘catastrophic’ crash

Video, complete with a soundtrack of horrific screaming, was played in Inverness Sheriff Court.

It showed the lorry trying to avoid the collision by mounting a grass verge.

However, the BMW was driven straight into the front of the HGV without trying to avoid hitting it, the court was told.

Mrs Gair said the driver spoke to witnesses at the A9 crash scene near Delny, outside Invergordon.

“It’s my fault”, MacKay admitted, adding: “I went to overtake and didn’t realise there was two vehicles in front. I hesitated.”

Requesting an explanation of what had happened in the moments before the crash, Sheriff Gary Aitken read from a pre-sentencing report, which stated: “He thought he would be late, he was thinking of what he needed to do that day, he and his mother were chatting.

“He went to overtake and thought there was ample time to overtake.”

Solicitor Natalie Paterson told the court: “His only explanation to me is panic – he froze, and for that reason, the matters occurred as they did. He froze.”

The defence agent said Mackay “lives with the consequences of his actions every day” as a main carer for his mother.

Son’s ‘deep remorse’ over dangerous driving

She said: “He has shown deep remorse.”

The sheriff was furnished a letter by Mackay himself, as well as a number of character references, but said it was hard to reconcile what he saw on the dashcam footage with the descriptions in them.

He told Mackay: “You can barely open a local newspaper or turn on the BBC news without seeing that somebody has been killed or maimed on the trunk roads in the Highlands – that is because there are people out there who drive like you, with little thought for the consequences of their actions

“Barrelling down the A9 in a BMW, on the wrong side of the road, past a huge stream of traffic and headfirst into a lorry.

“It is just as well it was a lorry. If it were a car or anything else, I cannot conceive of how there would not have been a fatality.

“If you have seen any of the media reports from the first appearance, jail is where the vast majority of the public thinks you should be going.”

Father thanks emergency services

The sheriff acknowledged that “the appalling consequences of your own actions have landed very much on your own doorstep” and said: “I’m just persuaded to deal with matters with an alternative to custody.”

He placed Mackay, of The Avenue, Reay, in Caithness, on supervision for two years and ordered him to complete the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from the roads for six years, after which he will need to sit and pass the extended test in order to regain his license.

Following the last court appearance, Mackay’s father Donald, 64, told The Press and Journal his wife was “making a great recovery” although his son was “struggling”.

Mr MacKay said: “As a family, we would like to thank all the members of the public and emergency services who attended the accident.

“The events of the day were terrible, an accident. I continue to support both Gregor and Karen.”