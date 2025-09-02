Danger driver avoids jail over A9 crash he thought had killed his mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Danger driver avoids jail over A9 crash he thought had killed his mother

Gregor Mackay's mother was seriously injured when the BMW he was driving crashed into a lorry at Delny during a dangerous overtake.

By Jenni Gee
Air ambulance on the A9 near Invergordon.
The crash closed the A9 at Delny. Image DC Thomson

A man who thought he had killed his mum in an A9 head-on collision has been banned from the roads for six years and handed unpaid work.

Gregor Mackay’s mother was seriously injured when the BMW he was driving crashed into a lorry at Delny during a dangerous overtake.

A sheriff told the 24-year-old it was only the fact that the consequences of his actions had landed “on his own doorstep” that had saved him from a jail sentence.

Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “You can barely open a local newspaper or turn on the BBC news without seeing that somebody has been killed or maimed on the trunk roads in the Highlands – that is because there are people out there who drive like you.”

Mackay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a single charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on December 19 2023.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the earlier hearing that, on that day, Mackay and his mother had set off from their home in Reay to attend a dental appointment in Inverness.

One motorist observed MacKay make what he regarded as a dangerous overtake on the Dornoch Bridge before watching him do the same a short time later with almost tragic results.

Dashcam footage of ‘catastrophic’ crash

Video, complete with a soundtrack of horrific screaming, was played in Inverness Sheriff Court.

It showed the lorry trying to avoid the collision by mounting a grass verge.

However, the BMW was driven straight into the front of the HGV without trying to avoid hitting it, the court was told.

Mrs Gair said the driver spoke to witnesses at the A9 crash scene near Delny, outside Invergordon.

“It’s my fault”, MacKay admitted, adding: “I went to overtake and didn’t realise there was two vehicles in front. I hesitated.”

Requesting an explanation of what had happened in the moments before the crash, Sheriff Gary Aitken read from a pre-sentencing report, which stated: “He thought he would be late, he was thinking of what he needed to do that day, he and his mother were chatting.

“He went to overtake and thought there was ample time to overtake.”

Solicitor Natalie Paterson told the court: “His only explanation to me is panic – he froze, and for that reason, the matters occurred as they did. He froze.”

The defence agent said Mackay “lives with the consequences of his actions every day” as a main carer for his mother.

Son’s ‘deep remorse’ over dangerous driving

She said: “He has shown deep remorse.”

The sheriff was furnished a letter by Mackay himself, as well as a number of character references, but said it was hard to reconcile what he saw on the dashcam footage with the descriptions in them.

He told Mackay: “You can barely open a local newspaper or turn on the BBC news without seeing that somebody has been killed or maimed on the trunk roads in the Highlands – that is because there are people out there who drive like you, with little thought for the consequences of their actions

“Barrelling down the A9 in a BMW, on the wrong side of the road, past a huge stream of traffic and headfirst into a lorry.

“It is just as well it was a lorry.  If it were a car or anything else, I cannot conceive of how there would not have been a fatality.

“If you have seen any of the media reports from the first appearance, jail is where the vast majority of the public thinks you should be going.”

Father thanks emergency services

The sheriff acknowledged that “the appalling consequences of your own actions have landed very much on your own doorstep” and said: “I’m just persuaded to deal with matters with an alternative to custody.”

He placed Mackay,  of The Avenue, Reay, in Caithness, on supervision for two years and ordered him to complete the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from the roads for six years, after which he will need to sit and pass the extended test in order to regain his license.

Following the last court appearance, Mackay’s father Donald, 64, told The Press and Journal his wife was “making a great recovery” although his son was “struggling”.

Mr MacKay said: “As a family, we would like to thank all the members of the public and emergency services who attended the accident.

“The events of the day were terrible, an accident. I continue to support both Gregor and Karen.”

 

 