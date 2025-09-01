Man appears at Peterhead court accused of three sexual offences involving a child

A man has appeared at a Peterhead court accused of taking part in sexual communication with a child.

Craig Ware appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court earlier today.

The 40-year-old has been charged with three sexual offences.

Specifically, Ware is accused of intentionally communicating indecently with ‘an older child’ – defined under law as a child aged between 13 and 16.

No plea entered

Ware, whose general address was given on court papers as Arbroath, did not enter a plea.

He was committed for further examination and granted bail.

Ware is due to appear at the same court for a second hearing on a date still to be confirmed.