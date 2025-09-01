Crime & Courts Man appears at Peterhead court accused of three sexual offences involving a child Craig Ware, 40, is accused of intentionally communicating indecently with 'an older child' - defined under law as a child aged between 13 and 16. By Dale Haslam September 1 2025, 4:27 pm September 1 2025, 4:27 pm Share Man appears at Peterhead court accused of three sexual offences involving a child Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6840903/man-appears-at-peterhead-court-accused-of-three-sexual-offences-involving-a-child/ Copy Link The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson A man has appeared at a Peterhead court accused of taking part in sexual communication with a child. Craig Ware appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court earlier today. The 40-year-old has been charged with three sexual offences. Specifically, Ware is accused of intentionally communicating indecently with ‘an older child’ – defined under law as a child aged between 13 and 16. No plea entered Ware, whose general address was given on court papers as Arbroath, did not enter a plea. He was committed for further examination and granted bail. Ware is due to appear at the same court for a second hearing on a date still to be confirmed.