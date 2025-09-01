Highlander barber jailed for 14 years after raping women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Highlander barber jailed for 14 years after raping women

Gerald Hever, 51, subjected two women to rape attacks and a third to indecent assault.

By Dave Finlay
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
A barber who brutalised and raped women in the Highlands was jailed for 14 years today.

Gerald Hever, 51, began targeting females for abuse in 1996 and subjected two women to rape attacks and a third to indecent assault.

Hever, formerly of King Street, New Elgin, had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of eight crimes perpetrated against three women.

A judge pointed out at the High Court in Edinburgh that seven of the verdicts returned against him were unanimous decisions by the jury.

Three victims

Lord Summers ordered that Hever should be under supervision for a further three-year period in the community after his jail term, when he will be on licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches it.

Hever verbally abused his first victim and inflicted bouts of violence during which she was punched, kicked and butted. The woman was also grabbed by the throat during attacks on her.

She was also raped by Hever on two occasions in 1997 and 1998.

A second woman was also subjected to verbal abuse and physical violence by Hever, who punched and kicked her and grabbed her by the hair and throat in assaults between 2001 and 2004.

The woman was also subjected to multiple rapes and indecent assaults by Hever, who pulled her hair during sex attacks.

‘Obnoxious in the extreme’

A third woman was also repeatedly seized by the hair and punched and kicked by him in attacks that began in 2007.  He held her head under a sink of water and caused her to lose consciousness, as well as indecently assaulting her.

Hever committed offences against victims at addresses in Inverness, Tain, Invergordon, Forres and other locations in the Highlands.

Lord Summers told him that some of the conduct was “obnoxious in the extreme”.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC said Hever had maintained his innocence throughout his earlier trial at the High Court in Inverness.

Alcohol free since being remanded

He said: “It was his position that these things did not happen. He maintains his sexual encounters with these ladies were consensual.”

Mr Stewart said that Hever has been alcohol free since his remand in prison following his trial.

Lord Summers made non harassment orders banning Hever from contacting or attempting to contact victims for 20 years.

Hever was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.