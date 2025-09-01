Drug-fuelled thug who tried to murder elderly shop worker jailed for 13 years

A drug-fuelled thug who tried to murder an elderly Inverness shop worker has been jailed for 13 years.

Richard Wilson kicked and punched the defenceless 84-year-old man at least 36 times during the ferocious assault inside Bught Stores in Torvean Avenue last year.

The brutal attack only stopped when a female customer stepped in to protect the pensioner.

The woman’s brave actions were praised by police today, as Wilson, 28, learned his fate at the High Court in Glasgow.

Ferocious attack

Advocate depute Anna Chisholm previously told the High Court in Inverness that the pensioner started work in his nephew’s shop at 7am on March 12 last year.

At 9.10am, Wilson came in and demanded £50, which was twice refused by the OAP, who then phoned his relative to ask for help.

He also threatened to phone the police, but before he could do so, Wilson became irate and moved behind the counter to begin his attack.

Wilson grabbed his victim by the neck, pushed him to the floor and repeatedly punched him in the face.

“He stamped on his head and body multiple times while he was lying on the floor, Ms Chisholm said.

“He then made to leave the convenience store as the injured man attempted to use the counter to pull himself up.

“But the accused returned and punched him again repeatedly and kneed him in the head before taking some electronic cigarettes, making an offensive gesture with his middle finger at the man behind the counter and left.”

The CCTV showed him smirking as he walked calmly out of the shop.

Drug-fuelled attack

The court heard that it was then that a female customer came into the shop and went to help the injured man and call the police.

However, Wilson spotted this and followed her inside and then attempted to assault the stricken man for a third time.

To protect the pensioner, the brave woman stretched out her arms, dodging blows, and pushed mobile shop units into Wilson’s path.

Ms Chisholm added that officers arrived and arrested Wilson, who later told them: “I am heartbroken. I can’t believe what I have done.”

He confirmed that he had taken alcohol and drugs beforehand.

Ms Chisholm said that as far as she understood, there were no long-term effects suffered by the victim, despite him having a brain bleed as a result of the attack.

‘Extremely vicious’

Lord Colbeck said: “Why anyone thought that was not attempted murder is beyond me. You will go to prison for a long time.

“I have not seen in my court an attempted murder as ferocious as this apart from one which involved weapons.

“It was an appalling attack on an elderly man doing his daily job and was made worse by you coming back to attack him again.”

Detective Inspector Caroline Mackay said: “This was an extremely vicious and despicable display of violence against an elderly shop worker.

“The man suffered serious injuries and the long-term recovery time, as well as the emotional trauma caused by this attack, cannot be underestimated.

“We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular a woman who came to the aid of the elderly shop worker.”