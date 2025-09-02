‘I was stoned and stupid’: Aberdeen man caught with terrifying homemade weapon

A man has avoided jail after being found with a “terrifying” homemade weapon near a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Rafael-Samuel Mirauta’s fearsome baton – a newel post studded with nails – sparked a police door-to-door search after he was spotted cycling in the Seaton area earlier this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the 27-year-old had “just been stoned and stupid” when police tracked him down inside Bayview Court.

Mirauta was seen cycling outside the flats just before 2pm on April 12 2025 and, following calls from alarmed members of the public, police arrived on the scene.

Fiscal depute David Rogers said they found Mirauta and the weapon within a flat, along with an unconscious male.

Mr Rogers explained: “On hearing shouting coming from a flat, they entered.

“They found the accused within the living room alone with another unconscious male who had taken a drug overdose.

“A piece of wood approximately 32cm in length with a large number of sharp nails protruding from it, as well as a bike chain wrapped around it, was recovered from the table in the living room.

“The accused was cautioned and charged.

“He intimated he understood and replied: ‘Really sorry, I wasn’t going to hurt anyone, just being stoned and stupid with that thing’.”

Released on bail

After appearing in court on April 14, Mirauta was granted bail and placed on a curfew, which should have kept him at home between the hours of 8pm and 6am daily.

However, the court heard that police got a call from a member of the public at 10.40pm on April 18, reporting a male voice shouting for help at Bannermill Place, Aberdeen.

Mr Rogers said officers attended and searched the area, adding: “During which time they were advised that the accused was nearby screaming and acting in an aggressive manner.

“He was also seen to walk over and jump on numerous cars.”

Erratic behaviour while carrying a knife

They found Mirauta in the Beach Boulevard area “running around screaming”.

Mr Rogers said: “The accused was running erratically between both carriageways before being seen walking and jumping on various cars that were parked there.

“The accused was also seen carrying a large boulder in his hand, which he threw to the ground before running from police officers.”

Mirauta resisted arrest and was found to be carrying a sharpened piece of plastic, adapted for use as a knife.

Drugs blamed

The following day, after appearing at court, he was placed on remand.

Mirauta admitted two charges of having an offensive weapon, one of breaching bail, resisting arrest and of behaving in a threatening and aggressive manner.

His defence agent, Neil McRobert, said his client accepted full responsibility, explaining that his cousin had moved in with him.

He said: “He (his cousin) had issues with substance misuse, then [Mirauta] himself then had issues with drugs misuse being in his company.

“This is consistent with the unconscious male who was referred to in the narrative and his bizarre conduct.

“It all collates to drugs being consumed.

“There is no excuse – it would have been alarming for anyone who saw it and that item.”

In 2022, Mirauta was jailed for mugging someone with a screwdriver and also stealing charity tins during a Christmas Day raid at a city centre supermarket.

His use of crack cocaine and diazepam was also blamed on that occasion.

‘Terrifying’ weapon

Referring to a photograph of the weapon, Sheriff Morag McLaughlan said: “It is absolutely terrifying.”

Mr McRobert went on: “There is no suggestion he was doing anything with it, other than carrying it about.”

Sheriff McLaughlan said she would take account of Mirauta’s time on remand, but told him: “I don’t know why on earth you have made something like that.

“It is absolutely terrifying to look at.

“Why have that if you were not going to do something? You need supervision to address that.”

The sheriff said she was taking into account Mirauta’s time on remand and placed him under a Community Payback Order with two years of supervision.

She also ordered that he carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months – all as a direct alternative to custody.