Careless US holidaymaker knocked cyclist off bike on the A835

John Johnson, from Colorado, had been driving in Scotland for seven days before the incident, which left the a fellow US tourist with a fractured skull.

By Jenni Gee
John Johnson admitted causing serious injury by careless driving. Image: DC Thomson
A careless US holidaymaker who collided with a cyclist on the A835 has been banned from the UK’s roads for a year.

John Johnson, from Colorado, tried to overtake the woman at Leckmelm, but failed to leave sufficient room.

The woman, also an American holidaymaker, was knocked from her bike and suffered a fractured skull.

Johnson, 71, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that, on the morning of Friday August 29 last week, the woman and her partner were cycling on the A835 east of Ullapool.

Witness ‘heard a bang’

She said the woman’s partner was riding ahead when he heard a bang.

“He saw the car driven by Mr Johnson. He realised something had happened and  found his partner on the ground in pain.”

The emergency services were called and the woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital for assessment.

When police spoke to Johnson, he made a “full and frank” disclosure, telling them the collision was caused by not providing sufficient room between his vehicle and her bicycle during an overtake.

The court heard the woman suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, but will make a full recovery.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Johnson, explained the retired US military officer had been holidaying in the Highlands with his wife and had been driving in Scotland for seven days before the incident occurred.

He said: “It is his recollection that it was overcast and there were shadows on the road.

“He did see the bicycle, he tried to carry out an overtaking manoeuvre, there was another vehicle coming towards him, preventing him pulling out sufficiently.”

A moment’s inattention

Mr O’Dea described his client as “a very responsible and intelligent person” and said: “A moment’s inattention has led to this incident.”

He added: “He does apologise to the complainer.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson banned Johnson, of Pennyroyal Court, Monument, from the UK’s roads for 12 months and ordered him to pay a total financial penalty of £710.