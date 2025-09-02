Man produced golf club after bottle attack at Peterhead birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man produced golf club after bottle attack at Peterhead birthday

Mihai-Petru Maxim smashed a bottle over his victim's head - but didn't stop there.

By Jamie Ross
Mihai-Petru Maxim at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mihai-Petru Maxim at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Peterhead birthday party turned bloody after a man was bottled, a court has heard.

Mihai-Petru Maxim attacked a man with a glass container and then brandished a golf club at him later in the evening when celebrations soured in the Blue Toon last year.

On Monday, the 23-year-old was in the dock at the town’s sheriff court to be sentenced for the attack.

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan told the court that Maxim had been attending a birthday party on August 3 last year when his victim got into an argument with another man, only identified as “Victor”.

Bottle assault

She said Maxim inserted himself into the fracas and then decided to hit the man with a bottle to the side of the face, causing a 2cm wound.

Ms Ramzan said: “The complainer and some other witnesses left with the intention of going to the hospital.

“A vehicle pulled up and the accused and [Victor] both exited. The accused then went to the boot, he withdrew a golf club from the car.

“This was witnessed by multiple people.”

Maxim would go on to tell police that he had hit the other man with his phone.

‘Went beyond’ appropriate defence

Defence solicitor Iain Jane said his client has since moved on from that friend group and has been keeping himself out of trouble.

“Mr Maxim has also secured employment,” he added.

“There’s no other matters outstanding or pending before this or any other court.

“Mr Maxim has always indicated an acceptance of involvement in relation to this matter and the plea was obviously tendered at what was the first opportunity.

“Mr Maxim seems to have some recollection of the complainer having a difficulty with him, but it’s accepted, my lord, that whatever the issue was – and whilst there may have been some ongoing trouble – Mr Maxim went beyond what was considered appropriate in terms of any self-defence.”

Sentencing him, Sheriff Robert McDonald told Maxim, whose address was given as Merchant Street in Peterhead, to complete 133 hours of work in the next six months.

“I do think a community payback order is the most suitable way to deal with this,” he said.