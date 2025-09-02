Man produced golf club after bottle attack at Peterhead birthday

A Peterhead birthday party turned bloody after a man was bottled, a court has heard.

Mihai-Petru Maxim attacked a man with a glass container and then brandished a golf club at him later in the evening when celebrations soured in the Blue Toon last year.

On Monday, the 23-year-old was in the dock at the town’s sheriff court to be sentenced for the attack.

Fiscal depute Sofia Ramzan told the court that Maxim had been attending a birthday party on August 3 last year when his victim got into an argument with another man, only identified as “Victor”.

Bottle assault

She said Maxim inserted himself into the fracas and then decided to hit the man with a bottle to the side of the face, causing a 2cm wound.

Ms Ramzan said: “The complainer and some other witnesses left with the intention of going to the hospital.

“A vehicle pulled up and the accused and [Victor] both exited. The accused then went to the boot, he withdrew a golf club from the car.

“This was witnessed by multiple people.”

Maxim would go on to tell police that he had hit the other man with his phone.

‘Went beyond’ appropriate defence

Defence solicitor Iain Jane said his client has since moved on from that friend group and has been keeping himself out of trouble.

“Mr Maxim has also secured employment,” he added.

“There’s no other matters outstanding or pending before this or any other court.

“Mr Maxim has always indicated an acceptance of involvement in relation to this matter and the plea was obviously tendered at what was the first opportunity.

“Mr Maxim seems to have some recollection of the complainer having a difficulty with him, but it’s accepted, my lord, that whatever the issue was – and whilst there may have been some ongoing trouble – Mr Maxim went beyond what was considered appropriate in terms of any self-defence.”

Sentencing him, Sheriff Robert McDonald told Maxim, whose address was given as Merchant Street in Peterhead, to complete 133 hours of work in the next six months.

“I do think a community payback order is the most suitable way to deal with this,” he said.